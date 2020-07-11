The company has solid liquidity, which further supports its dividend and ability to remain a going concern throughout this tough period of time.

The leverage is towards the bottom end of moderate and thus the company can easily afford to sustain its dividend despite the temporary hit to its coverage.

During normal operating conditions, this can easily be covered by free cash flow, but its coverage could temporarily slip to around 100% or even slightly lower during 2020.

Many companies have reduced their dividends during this Covid-19 economic crisis, however, the management team at Dow is fighting to sustain its 7% dividend yield.

Introduction

Many investors were likely hoping that 2020 would mark a positive start to the new and promising decade; however, sadly this has not eventuated thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though many companies took this event as a reason to reduce their dividends, others such as Dow (DOW) have remained steadfast in their dividend commitment to shareholders and currently offer a near 7% dividend yield. If a dividend can survive the resulting economic turmoil throughout 2020, then it stands to reason that it can survive what appears likely to be a drawn-out recovery in the coming years.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author

Ratings Summaries & System

Recently I have taken actions to make my analysis more comparable between different companies and partnerships by introducing a more standardized rating system. A list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system can be found in the following Google Document. Whilst the list is only small at the moment, please check back across time since it will continue growing in tandem as my coverage continues growing.

Image Source: Author

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When two large companies merge and then subsequently split apart into three, as Dow Chemical and DuPont (DD) did during 2017-2019, it makes their historical results quite messy and thus their cash flow performance was primarily included for reference. The company's prospects going forward are obviously significantly more indicative of its dividend coverage and thankfully the management has provided detailed guidance, as per slide thirteen of its first quarter of 2020 results presentation.

Throughout the entirety of 2020, its guidance indicates capital expenditure of $1.25b, plus another $500m relating to its massive Sadara project for a total of $1.75b. On top of this, it is also expecting $275m of pension contributions at the midpoint as well as $350m of integration, separation and severance spending. When looking towards the dividends, based upon the latest outstanding share count of 740,730,813, its current quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share will cost $2.074b per annum. After compiling all of these cash outflows together, it ultimately indicates that it requires operating cash flow of $4.449b to remain cash flow neutral and thus provide the bare minimum level of adequate dividend coverage.

It appears that the company would easily achieve this feat during normal operating conditions, as its operating cash flow during 2019 easily eclipsed this at $5.763b, but unfortunately this will be taking a temporary setback. The annualized operating cash flow from the first quarter of 2020 excluding impacts from working capital movements, pension contributions and the $259m Canadian tax refund equals only $3.888b. Whilst this is obviously insufficient, it is providing guidance for a $500m working capital draw, which when combined with its $259m Canadian tax refund brings the total estimated operating cash flow to $4.647b for 2020.

Even though this would provide adequate coverage of 104.45%, it provides no margin of safety since it barely sits above 100%, which is right at the bottom of the range for adequate coverage. It should also be remembered that its operating conditions worsened during the second quarter 2020, see the graphs included below. Depending on the remainder of the year and the effectiveness of the cost reductions, it would not be surprising to see its dividend coverage temporarily slip below 100%.

Image Source: Dow's BMO Capital Markets Chemicals & Packaging Presentation.

Given that its dividend coverage may not have any material margin of safety or even slip temporarily below 100%, it was important to see the management stressing its priority during the first quarter of 2020 conference call.

"…we have clear capital allocation priorities to maximize value, ensuring safe and reliable operations continues to be our number one priority and financially, the dividend is our top priority…" - Dow's Q1 2020 Conference Call.

Image Source: Author

It should not be too surprising that its capital structure changed throughout the merger and subsequent demerger, most noticeable in its equity. Net debt has remained broadly unchanged, which provides a positive indicator before considering the leverage since its dividend coverage is not particularly helpful if overleveraged.

Image Source: Author

Thankfully the leverage is only moderate, as primarily evidenced by the net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.33 and interest coverage of 4.19. This analysis deems moderate leverage by a net debt-to-EBITDA between 2.01 and 3.50, which clearly sits towards the bottom of the range and thus it appears well-positioned to handle further turbulence temporarily shaking its earnings. Whilst the gearing ratio of 51.95% would normally indicate very high leverage, this was ignored as this is only a secondary financial metric since the leverage relative to earnings is significantly more important than relative to equity.

Although its leverage is still not perfect, it still requires no material deleveraging and thus can afford to continue returning virtually all of the free cash flow to shareholders. This further supports its dividend sustainability and also helps to lower the other general associated investment risks by ensuring that it faces no issues remaining a going concern.

Image Source: Author

The company's solid liquidity further strengthens its ability to navigate this turmoil, as the solid current ratio of 1.63 is further backed up by a fairly large cash balance. When this is combined with its prospects to generate free cash flow after dividend payments and a further $7.515b available undrawn from its credit facilities, there are no reasons to foresee any liquidity crisis.

Even though it does not necessarily need anything else to help, the company also faces only minimal debt maturities throughout the short to medium term, as the table included below displays. Given its very large operational size, solid overall financial position and very supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that it cannot continue finding support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required.

Image Source: Dow's Q1 2020 10-Q

Conclusion

Even though many companies have been forced to reduce their dividends, in this situation it appears that management will be capable of fulfilling its commitment to continue delivering its dividend to shareholders. The dividend coverage may not have a material margin of safety, but thankfully this should only prove temporary, and it has sufficient financial strength to navigate these tough times whilst still rewarding shareholders. When all of these factors are combined, it feels natural to believe that a bullish rating is appropriate as the near 7% dividend yield is quite enticing for dividend investors.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Dow's Q1 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.