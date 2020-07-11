ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

A coterie of companies with products and services either advantaged or accelerated by the COVID-19 shutdowns and likely long-term evolutions of work-from-home policies were stellar performers for the Strategy.

We made eight new investments during the quarter, including three IPOs, financed largely through trims in existing successful larger cap holdings.

The overall market rose sharply, however dispersion widened considerably between growth/momentum stocks and more value-oriented names.