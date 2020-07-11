Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 12

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 8/13 9/16 0.945 0.965 2.12% 4.75% 16 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 8/18 9/11 0.4575 0.4675 2.19% 4.66% 45

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 0.94 0.625 -33.51% 17

Note: Dominion Energy's dividend cut is expected to take effect in 2021

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jul. 13 (Ex-Div 7/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 7/27 0.45 59.25 3.04% 14 Franklin Resources (BEN) 7/27 0.27 21.1 5.12% 40 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 7/31 1 113.6 3.52% 10 Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 7/28 0.24 57.39 1.67% 11 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.175 23.8 2.94% 16 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 7/31 0.19 20.42 3.72% 10 VSE Corp. (VSEC) 7/29 0.09 29.11 1.24% 16

Tuesday, Jul. 14 (Ex-Div 7/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 8/14 0.8 220.26 1.45% 15 IDEX Corp. (IEX) 7/31 0.5 156.94 1.27% 10 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/31 0.36 75.71 1.90% 46

Wednesday, Jul. 15 (Ex-Div 7/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 7/31 0.385 186.49 0.83% 12 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/31 0.42 51.25 3.28% 28 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 8/3 0.25 25.72 3.89% 22 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/31 0.67 194.06 1.38% 11

Thursday, Jul. 16 (Ex-Div 7/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/20 1.03 128.01 3.22% 26 Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 8/14 0.44 73.68 2.39% 57 Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/5 0.175 48.42 1.45% 23

Friday, Jul. 17 (Ex-Div 7/20)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1.06 2.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 7/15 0.41 4.2% BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 7/15 0.32 3.5% Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.4859 3.9% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 7/15 0.6 3.4% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 7/15 1.22 4.0% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/17 0.83 3.7% CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.33 4.8% Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 7/15 0.28 3.7% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 7/15 1.0125 3.8% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 7/15 0.47 0.9% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 7/15 2.0775 3.7% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.27 5.9% First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 7/20 0.18 5.1% Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 7/20 0.16 3.1% Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 7/15 1.05 5.3% HEICO Corp. (HEI) 7/15 0.08 0.2% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 7/15 0.43 1.1% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 7/15 1.07 2.5% Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 7/15 0.49 2.3% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 7/15 0.4 4.6% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 0.77 1.3% Limoneira Company (LMNR) 7/17 0.075 2.3% Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/17 0.58 2.6% McCormick & Co. (MKC) 7/20 0.62 1.3% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 7/15 0.64 2.0% National Fuel Gas (NFG) 7/15 0.445 4.4% Realty Income Corp. (O) 7/15 0.2335 4.9% Bank OZK (OZK) 7/20 0.2725 4.9% Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 7/15 0.385 3.7% Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 7/17 0.286 3.8% Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 7/16 0.28 0.9% Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.405 2.0% Sempra Energy (SRE) 7/15 1.045 3.5% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.12 4.9% Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 7/14 0.4 1.6% W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/15 1.042 6.3% Xcel Energy (XEL) 7/20 0.43 2.7% York Water Company (YORW) 7/15 0.1802 1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

