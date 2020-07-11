ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

Capital markets recovered substantially during the second quarter, driven by tremendous monetary and fiscal stimulus, although recent COVID-19 surges question the durability of the rally.

We have added utilities and health care stocks because both industries are fundamentally defensive, and the selloff provided us with attractive opportunities in great companies in these areas.

More than ever, we believe it is critical to focus on businesses with recurring, predictable revenues and limited economic sensitivity. Despite all of the turmoil, our dividends have generally held up well and, indeed, have grown.