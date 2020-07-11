ClearBridge International Growth ADR Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

Stay-at-home orders have altered consumer and business behaviours in ways that are accelerating secular trends where the portfolio is well-exposed through emerging growth companies.

We actively repositioned the portfolio during the quarter, taking profits in strong performers and using the proceeds to increase exposure to technology and renewable energy.

We expect an uneven global recovery,with technology, health care, consumer staples and communications seeing afaster rebound while economically sensitive sectors could take much longer toreturn to normal.