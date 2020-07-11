ClearBridge Mid Cap Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

The Strategy’s preference for strong balance sheets, free cash flow and attractive valuations proved a headwind in a snapback rally dominated by momentum names.

We stepped up the level of portfolio activity during the quarter, exiting six names at the epicenter of COVID-19-related shutdowns and making seven new investments in quality companies with better lines of sight into the future.

Progress on medical treatments forCOVID-19, as well as the upcoming presidential election, are swing factors thatcould impact the markets and the economy over the remainder of the year.