ClearBridge Multi Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2020

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

Momentum continued to dominate performance in a snapback rally, expanding the widest dispersion between growth and value investment styles since the bursting of the dot.com bubble in early 2000.

We have made meaningful moves over the last year to concentrate the portfolio in our highest-conviction ideas and better participate in a number of secular growth trends.

Communication services and health carewere detractors for the quarter but are positioned to benefit long-term fromchanges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in M&A activity.