ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.

The rebound in stock prices has not been uniform across sectors or industries, which is normal given the differences in changes in expectations for each sector.

We have observed apparent inconsistencies in what may be discounted in different areas of the market, such as consumer durables and direct consumer lenders.

On balance, we are finding attractivelyvalued investment opportunities across most sectors and are seeking to exploitthe dramatic swings in the market to create long-term value for shareholders.