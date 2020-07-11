Week Ahead - Bring On Earnings Season

The fact that Trump is fighting an election in a few months probably doesn't help the situation, especially if the President wants to divert attention away from the rising number of COVID cases in a growing number of states.

No Shortage of Event Risk

Next week sees earnings season get underway in the US, with the major banks all reporting on the second quarter and offering insight - if they have any - into the rest of the year. Understandably, US corporates were a little shy on the guidance last quarter but investors may not be so willing to accept a repeat performance this time around, not while turning a blind eye to second-quarter performance.

The outlook remains murky, but there are signs of promise; it's possible that the bar is so low now that investors may leap on anything remotely positive and give these markets another kick higher, not that the Nasdaq is exactly in need of such a lift.

Geopolitical risk remains heightened, with China and Hong Kong remaining at the center of the increasing hostilities. There is no shortage of speculation around the direction of travel on this front, but it remains an ever-present risk, one that could escalate in a heartbeat. The fact that Trump is fighting an election in a few months probably doesn't help the situation, especially if the President wants to divert attention away from the rising number of COVID cases in a growing number of states.

Key Economic Events

Monday, 13th July

UK Time Country Relevance Indicator Name Period 13:00 India Medium CPI Inflation YY Jun

Tuesday, 14th July

01:00 Singapore Medium GDP Flash QQ Q2 01:00 Singapore High GDP Advance YY Q2 07:00 United Kingdom High GDP Est 3M/3M May 07:00 United Kingdom High GDP Estimate MM May 07:00 United Kingdom High GDP Estimate YY May 07:30 India High WPI Inflation YY Jun 08:30 Sweden High CPI MM Jun 08:30 Sweden High CPI YY Jun 10:00 Germany High ZEW Economic Sentiment Jul 10:00 Euro Zone Not Rated ZEW Survey Expectations Jul 13:30 United States High CPI MM, SA Jun 13:30 United States Medium CPI YY, NSA Jun 21:30 United States Not Rated API weekly crude stocks 6 Jul, w/e China (Mainland) High Exports YY Jun China (Mainland) High Imports YY Jun China (Mainland) High Trade Balance USD Jun

Wednesday, 15th July

00:00 South Korea Low Unemployment Rate Jun 07:00 United Kingdom Medium CPI MM Jun 07:00 United Kingdom High CPI YY Jun 09:00 South Africa Medium CPI MM May 09:00 South Africa High CPI YY May 15:00 Canada High BoC Rate Decision 15 Jul 15:30 United States Not Rated EIA Wkly Crude Stk 10 Jul, w/e 20:00 Argentina Medium CPI MM Jun 23:45 New Zealand High CPI QQ Q2 23:45 New Zealand Medium CPI YY Q2 Japan High JP BOJ Rate Decision 15 Jul Indonesia High Trade Balance (Bln of $) Jun

Thursday, 16th July

03:00 China (Mainland) High Urban Investment (YTD)YY Jun 03:00 China (Mainland) High Industrial Output YY Jun 03:00 China (Mainland) High Retail Sales YY Jun 03:00 China (Mainland) High GDP YY Q2 03:00 China (Mainland) Medium GDP QQ SA Q2 07:00 United Kingdom High Claimant Count Unem Chng Jun 07:00 United Kingdom High ILO Unemployment Rate May 07:00 United Kingdom Medium Employment Change May 07:00 United Kingdom Medium Avg Wk Earnings 3M YY May 07:00 United Kingdom Medium Avg Earnings (Ex-Bonus) May 12:45 Euro Zone High ECB Refinancing Rate Jul 12:45 Euro Zone High ECB Deposit Rate Jul 13:30 United States High Initial Jobless Clm 6 Jul, w/e 13:30 United States Low Jobless Clm 4Wk Avg 6 Jul, w/e 13:30 United States Medium Cont Jobless Clm 29 Jun, w/e 13:30 United States High Philly Fed Business Indx Jul 13:30 United States Medium Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Jun 13:30 United States High Retail Sales MM Jun 23:30 New Zealand Medium Manufacturing PMI Jun Indonesia High 7-Day Reverse Repo Jul Indonesia High Deposit Facility Rate Jul Indonesia High Lending Facility Rate Jul

Friday, 17th July

00:01 United Kingdom Medium GfK Consumer Confidence Jul 13:30 United States Medium Building Permits: Number Jun 13:30 United States High Housing Starts Number Jun 15:00 United States High U Mich Sentiment Prelim Jul

Country

US

The big banks kick off earnings season and this time the focus might be more on job cut announcements, slashing of dividends, and ending of share buybacks. With around 80% entering this earnings season with no real guidance in place, investors will look for signs on how strong companies' balance sheets are and whether they remain optimistic about the US consumer. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) report on Monday, while Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) delivers results on Wednesday. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) report on Thursday morning and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reports after the close.

A wrath of economic data should also show the US economic rebound continued in June. Retail sales are expected to remain strong following the biggest monthly increase ever. Regional surveys from NY and Philadelphia are also expected to show the recovery is heading in the right direction, but further stimulus is still needed.

No major surprises are expected from the Fed's Kaplan on Monday, Harker on Wednesday, and Evans on Thursday. The recovery will likely take a lot longer and policymakers will likely reiterate they are ready to act further if needed.

US Politics

It is all about the Presidential election. Former-VP Biden has a growing lead across several key battleground states. President Trump has an outdoor rally in New Hampshire on Saturday as he will try to convince voters his economic plan is superior to Biden's recently announced one.

Democrats are eagerly awaiting former-VP Biden's decision on his running mate. Prior to COVID-19, the Democratic National Convention was originally scheduled in July, meaning we should have found out his decision by June. Since the convention was delayed till August 17th, he will have more time to evaluate his candidates. Biden will turn 78 a few weeks after the election, so his VP selection will be critical for many voters.

UK

This week Rishi Sunak announced the latest raft of measures aimed at stabilizing the economy and protecting jobs, as a number of major retailers were making an announcement of their own, in the form of thousands of redundancies. This comes on top of the thousands already announced in recent weeks and the many more to come as the Chancellor winds down the furlough scheme.

The full impact won't be seen in the jobs report next week, but as the months go by, the unemployment rate will start rising rapidly. The furlough scheme combined with surveys on how employers expect to act once the scheme comes to an end suggests we could see near double-digit unemployment rates. But this will inevitably change as the economy reopens and we see the real impact, for better or worse. More will be needed from the Chancellor in the months ahead. This is just a good start.

EU

EU leaders will meet late next week for further discussions on the recovery fund, with some countries including Ireland pushing for a Brexit fund to be included in the budget in the event of no deal being agreed by the end of the year. We appear to be nearing an agreement, with the details of how countries will apply for grants to be agreed.

The ECB is unlikely to add any stimulus next week, with the economic prospects seemingly improving. The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program was already increased by €600 billion to €1.35 trillion in June and extended by six months to the middle of next year, so there'll be no rush to add to it again, although there is an expectation that they will need to later this year.

China

US announced sanctions on Chinese technology companies and officials associated with minority repression in China. Concerns are rising that the US will also try to block China banks' access to US dollars. This is highly unlikely. More measures are surely to come, elevating the geopolitical tensions above the usual. The key will be China's response. Trade negative, equities negative.

China Balance of Trade and GDP next week. GDP undershoot could see markets turn negative across Asia and Australasia.

China's stock markets rose by 12% at one stage this week after the government told citizens to buy into China tech stocks. Today, government entities have sold stocks to slow down the exuberance. You can't make this up. Liquidity remains tight and Chinese bond markets remain under strong pressure.

Hong Kong

First week of Hong Kong security law passed without incident. Hang Seng coattails Mainland stocks higher. Two key concerns. HK to shut schools again after community transmission of COVID-19 increases. International companies are worried about breaching HK security law by complying with new and upcoming China/HK sanctions. Potentially weighing on HK markets.

Talk of the US trying to undermine HKD peg is a storm in a teacup.

India

COVID-19 cases continue skyrocketing. India is now in top 4 for infections. INR remains under pressure as stress on the government budget and banking sector continue. Very real possibility that India will repeat Indonesia's recent playbook, and get the central bank to directly purchase new government bond issues. Negative currency and stocks.

Australia

Australian Dollar range trading. Stock market concerns mounting over new Victoria State self-isolation and Melbourne lockdown. COVID-19 cases climbing in Melbourne.

Australia offered a citizenship pathway to Hong Kong students studying in Australia this week and other highly skilled HK migrants. Negative rhetoric is increasing with China. Real threat that China will retaliate through trade bans. Equities and AUD negative.

Australian unemployment on Thursday.

Japan

USD/JPY range trading. BoJ rate decision on Wednesday, expected to be unchanged at -0.1%. Recent poor data suggest BoJ may tweet their QE and lending programmes. JPY negative.

COVID-19 cases remain stubbornly high in Tokyo. Officials say no cause for alarm, but disquiet rising.

Overall direction dictated by geopolitics next week.

Markets

Oil

Oil is enjoying a summer break. It was an impressive recovery back to $40, but it's been relatively uneventful since then. The $40 mark seems to be a widely accepted fair price for now, with WTI seeing resistance around $42 and support in the high $30s. Similarly, Brent is seeing nice support around the $40 mark and resistance around $44. The fact that we're seeing rising support may indicate that the path higher is still looking more plausible but many downside risks still remain, including second waves and a messy end to an otherwise successful coordinated production cut.

Gold

Gold is struggling to hang onto gains above $1,800, despite peaking around $1,817 on Wednesday. It's held above since then, but as we head into the end of the week, it's coming under a little pressure and $1,800 is now being tested from the upside. A weekly close above $1,800 could be very technically significant for the yellow metal. A close below may be a red flag after a decent run for gold over the last month.

