USD/CHF Selling Pressure Continues As 0.9250 Remains In Sight

While speculative positioning in CHF is net long, positioning is in fact generally weakening (since May 2020) in spite of CHF strength. Until speculative positioning builds and/or until 0.9250 is retested, USD/CHF is likely to remain bearish.

Yet, as global rates have collapsed, short-term differentials between USD and CHF funding rates have dropped, and therefore CHF has been given an opportunity to strengthen as USD appeal drops.

The USD/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Swiss franc, is in a certain sense risk neutral. That is because both USD and CHF are considered FX safe havens; on the one hand, the U.S. dollar is still considered the world's reserve currency, which is confirmed by its leadership within global central bank FX reserves (see below).

(Source: Bank for International Settlements; Working Paper No 828, page 8.)

FX reserves are still dominated by USD globally (over 60% of all FX reserves), as compared to the euro (approximately 20% of reserves). Some of the largest risk asset markets are priced in USD also, including not only U.S. equity, bond and other debt markets but also oil prices (conventionally denominated in U.S. dollars, globally). If USD strengthens, risk assets become pricier in international FX terms, which usually weakens those risk assets' prices.

Not only that, but in times of market stress, global investors tend to repatriate cash in perceived safe havens such as the United States (and other developed markets). Therefore, there are several reasons for why the USD's strength and the strength of risk asset prices (and risk sentiment) are inversely correlated.

The Swiss franc is also considered a safe haven, but for differing reasons, and its relationship is perhaps more indirect. Currencies that represent economies that enjoy current account surpluses (an international trade surplus, essentially whereby exports exceed imports by value) are effectively "net lenders"; they are savers, as opposed to countries such as the United States for instance, which is in fact a net borrower by virtue of its current account deficits.

(Source: Trading Economics)

As shown in the chart above, the U.S. current account (blue line, left y-axis) is consistently negative each quarter ($104.2 billion in Q1 2020), whereas Switzerland (black line, right y-axis) generally enjoys current account surpluses (17.4 billion in Q1 2020, in CHF terms). Switzerland also enjoys relative political stability, which supports its safe-haven status.

However, a stronger Swiss franc encourages the Swiss National Bank to intervene in FX markets to weaken the currency (as I discussed recently). This is because Swiss exports start to become more expensive in international FX terms. The problem is that Switzerland represents a relatively small pool of capital relative to the world at large, and relative to both the United States and eurozone separately. Given the proximity to other major European countries such as Germany and France, and the strong European banking links between these countries, Switzerland is a popular safe haven to park cash among European investors.

In spite of the SNB's negative short-term rate of -0.75%, CHF remains popular; the ECB's deposit facility rate is itself negative at -0.50%, and therefore, the interest rate spread is not wide enough to deter inflows. With Swiss GDP of around $700 billion (per 2019 estimates), and annual GDP of almost $19 trillion among the members of the European Union, the "natural alternative" that the CHF offers to holders of EUR can provide CHF with immense upside pressure when it is in popular demand.

CHF can find especially high levels of demand during times of political turmoil in Europe, widening Italian-German yield spreads, global downturns (especially if these also significantly affect risk asset prices), etc. CHF was in fact the weakest it has been in modern times just prior to the 2008 global financial crisis; it has practically been in a bull market ever since. CHF has been in such high demand that in January 2015, it culminated in the Swiss National Bank (Switzerland's central bank) ultimately abandoning its attempted peg on the currency against the euro.

The Swiss franc has also been in demand versus USD; see the chart below. After peaking in 2000 and 2001 around 1.80, USD has fallen since then to as low as CHF 0.76 (in August 2011).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent charts presented hereafter.)

USD/CHF has, relative to history, been mostly stable since the start of 2012 (notwithstanding the January 2015 removal of the CHF-EUR peg). The pair has traded in a range of approximately 0.86 to 1.03 for over eight years. The midpoint of around 0.9320 to 0.9460 (see chart below) is where the pair is currently trading.

I have provided those two levels, 0.9320 and 0.9460, to indicate range at the midpoint, owing to the vicious drop in 2015, as well as the minor breaches at the top of the range throughout this period in question. Notice that each time USD/CHF trades at least the midpoint of these levels, it always trades lower to 0.9320 (the lower level). For this reason, I think the demand for CHF is clear, especially in spite of a backdrop that would ordinarily favor CHF weakness (as discussed in my recent article covering EUR/CHF).

It appears that CHF will continue to drive USD/CHF lower for the time being. Naturally, when markets push too far in one direction, we are liable to see sharp reversals as markets become unbalanced. However, in spite of USD/CHF driving consistently lower at present (i.e., CHF strengthening), we can see from data provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report (see below) that speculative positioning in CHF is not at extremes (although positioning is net long).

(Source: Investing.com)

Speculative positioning is net bullish, but less bullish than it was in May 2020. Yet, USD/CHF has nonetheless been grinding lower since May. Clearly, the net-long bias is not high enough to support a sharp reversal to the upside for USD/CHF. CHF is, in my opinion, unlikely to finally revert to the upside until more net-long positions have been built. The Swiss currency is still evidently in demand, and as shown in the chart below, markets have finally started to concede to a stronger CHF after being net-short for so long (mostly since Q4 2016).

I anticipate that the current CHF buying program will continue for the time being. Zooming into the daily chart, I have additionally drawn some horizontal black lines at key levels in line with previous daily opens and closes, to identify points of support and resistance. The levels which initially point to potential support are being broken, before being retested (from below). Most recently, the previous support of around 0.9500 was broken in June, after which point USD/CHF was unable to break through (to the upside) in June and July.

The market is now drifting lower, and the most likely target is the bottom level at 0.9250, which was found in March 2020 (the volatility generated as global stocks sold off precipitously). Minor rallies are likely to be sold into until this lower level is retested.

