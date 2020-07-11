ClearBridge ESG Investment Program Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

There is a clear business case for diversity, and companies with recruitment, pay equity and executive compensation practices conducive to growing diversity can help build a more just society as well as achieve better financial performance.

Promoting informal networks within a company, in which mentorships or other internal structures increase visibility, experience and opportunity for minority groups, can help support diversity in the workforce and social equality at large.

Overall disclosure of racial data remains a challenge, especially in the United States, with relatively few companies in the S&P 500 reporting racial diversity data.