Clearbridge The Long View: FOMO Or FOGO? Market Commentary Q2 2020

Summary

Swift and aggressive policy actions to combat the fallout from economic shutdowns could make the current recession the shortest in history and have likely put in a durable economic and equity market bottom.

The ClearBridge Recovery Dashboard turned green in June, boosted by improvements in Business Confidence and Financial Conditions, indicating that the economy is back in expansionary mode and confirming the brevity of the recession.

We expect the recovery to be sluggish due to ongoing labor market weakness and the reticence of some consumers to spend, however equity markets typically follow the robust rally we saw in the second quarter with further gains over the following year.