SGX has been trying to make up for lost ground, but it is not easy to offset the revenue and earnings loss from the expiring MSCI derivatives contracts.

It came as a negative surprise that MSCI has chosen to partner with HKEX, rather than SGX, for derivatives products pertaining to Asian and emerging markets indexes after February 2021.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Singapore-listed exchange operator Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX.

It came as a negative surprise that MSCI Inc (MSCI) has chosen to partner with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) (OTCPK:HKXCF) [388:HK], or HKEX, rather than SGX, for derivatives products pertaining to Asian and emerging markets indexes after February 2021. In addition, the launch of HKEX's MSCI China A Index future contracts in the near-term will also pose further downside earnings risks for SGX.

On the flip side, SGX has been trying to make up for lost ground with acquisitions and new partnerships. It is not easy to offset the significant revenue and earnings loss from the expiring MSCI derivatives contracts, but it also too early to judge if SGX is able to exceed market expectations with new products and value-accretive mergers & acquisitions in the short to medium term. Notably, SGX has been able to prove detractors wrong, and pivot from a equities-centric exchange to a multi-asset exchange by growing derivatives' revenue contribution from approximately 20% to 40% in the past decade.

As such, I think that a Neutral rating for SGX is fair.

This is an update of my prior article on SGX published on May 14, 2020. SGX's share price has decreased by -16% from S$9.89 as of May 13, 2020 to S$8.35 as of July 9, 2020 since my last update. SGX trades at 22.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a slight premium to its historical average five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 21.7 times and 21.8 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2021 (YE June) dividend yield of 3.9%.

Readers have the option of trading in SGX shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SPXCY and SPXCF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SGX:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million, and market capitalization is above $6.3 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own SGX shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Norges Bank Investment Management, and APG Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Negative Surprise From MSCI

SGX announced on May 27, 2020 that its licensing agreement with MSCI Inc will be limited to MSCI Singapore index products after February 2021. On the same day, HKEX, SGX's peer and rival, disclosed that it plans to launch 37 new derivatives contracts for Asian and emerging markets indexes with a new 10-year licensing agreement with MSCI. This came as a negative surprise, as MSCI has clearly favored HKEX over SGX as its preferred partner in reaching out to investors around the world, with regards to risk management products targeted at Asia and other emerging markets.

More importantly, SGX guided that the company's FY2021 net profit is expected to decrease by -10%-15% on a pro-forma basis assuming a full-year's impact (in actual fact, it only affects three to four months of FY2021 revenue starting in February 2021) of revenue loss from the MSCI derivatives contracts. These MSCI derivatives contracts, which SGX will no longer be able to offer after February 2021, accounted for approximately 15% and 12% of the company's daily average volume for equity derivatives and total derivatives, respectively.

Market consensus expects SGX's earnings to decline by a lower -7% YoY in FY2021. This is because the company will not see a full-year's impact of the revenue loss from the MSCI derivatives contracts in FY2021, and it has also partially made up for lost ground with acquisitions and new partnerships as detailed in the subsequent sections of this article.

Looking ahead, the key downside risk to SGX's revenue and earnings in the near-term is the launch of HKEX's MSCI China A Index future contracts. HKEX had earlier announced in March 2019 that it has secured a new licensing agreement with MSCI, which allows it to introduce new derivatives products for the MSCI China A Index.

The launch of HKEX's MSCI China A Index future contracts is still pending regulatory approvals, but the MSCI China A Index future contracts are expected to pose stiff competition for SGX's FTSE China A50 Index futures. The FTSE China A50 Index futures currently account for more than a third of SGX's total derivatives average trading volume, and they are also the sole offshore futures tracking the China A-share market.

Taking Full Control Of FX Trading Platform And Partnering With FTSE

SGX has been actively making up for lost ground in the past one to two months.

On June 29, 2020, SGX announced that it is taking full control of BidFX, a cloud-based over-the-counter foreign exchange trading platform, by increasing its equity stake in the company from 20% to 100%. SGX first acquired its initial 20% equity interest in BidFX in March 2019, and it is now paying $128 million to acquire the remaining 80% stake in BidFX.

BidFX has business operations in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, UK, Italy and the US, and has more than 100 global institutional clients using its platform. BidFX has been growing rapidly in the past three and a half years since it was started in January 2017, with average daily volume of $31 billion in May 2020 representing a 57% CAGR; the company's revenue CAGR was in excess of +60% over the same period.

SGX is increasing its equity interest in BidFX with the aim of leveraging on the company to expand its presence in the global foreign exchange over-the-counter market, which is 50 times as large as the exchange-traded foreign exchange derivatives market. Notably, over a quarter of BidFX's of average daily volume is derived from Asian currencies, which implies that there are synergies between SGX's current foreign exchange derivatives offerings and BidFX. More importantly, SGX has earlier set a target of doubling revenue for its Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities or FICC business in the medium term, so the recent BidFX acquisition and an earlier acquisition of smart beta index firm Scientific Beta play a critical role in terms of inorganic growth.

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that SGX noted in its investor presentation with regards to the BidFX acquisition that the increased stake in BidFX will be earnings accretive, but it will "not expected to have a material impact on SGX’s financial results in FY2021." This is an indication of how challenging it is for SGX to offset the revenue and earnings loss from the expiring MSCI derivatives contracts.

Separately, SGX also disclosed on July 1, 2020 that it will introducing a new futures contract on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped Index on July 20, 2020. This is positive in the sense that it shows that MSCI is not "the only game in town", and SGX does have other partnership opportunities with competing players like FTSE. However, it must be noted that SGX did not make reference to the potential revenue and earnings contribution from the new Taiwan futures contract in its announcement. As a result, it is reasonable to assume that the new Taiwan futures contract is not likely to have a significant impact on the company's FY2021 top line and bottom line.

Valuation And Dividends

SGX trades at 19.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 22.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of S$8.35 as of July 9, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical average five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 21.7 times and 21.8 times, respectively.

SGX offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Market consensus expects SGX's dividends per share to increase from HK$0.300 in FY2019 to HK$0.321 and HK$0.324 in FY2020 (YE June) and FY2021, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SGX include stiffer-than-expected competition from HKEX and other exchange operators with respect to specific derivatives products, the company's future acquisitions failing to create value for its shareholders, lower-than-expected trading volumes going forward, and a cut in the company's dividend payouts in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in SGX shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

