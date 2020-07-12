A Call To Arms

The answer is don't fight the tape, don't fight the Fed, and buy assets that are well-positioned to take advantage of the current market environment.

What a crazy market. Down 34% in 24 trading sessions, then up 42% in the next 76 sessions. How in the world can an investor make sense of this? And what should they do now?

Be smart and take advantage of the situation

The market is headed higher. How much higher is anybody's guess, but it's headed higher for now. That could change tomorrow, but for now the direction of the market is inexorably higher. Why is this?

As my first mentor was fond of saying, "there are more buyers than sellers." And it's true. For whatever reason, the buyers are dominating the market now. But why? Why are the buyers dominant in a severe recession and a pandemic that seems to be getting worse every day?

The answer is that the buyers are looking ahead, and they think they see a return to normalcy sooner than the rest of us. But are they right? Only time will tell, but momentum is on their side for now.

Don't fight the tape

The late, great Marty Zweig said early and often "don't fight the tape." What did he mean? He meant that when the market is going in one direction, only a fool would bet against it. Today the direction is higher, so don't be a fool and bet against it.

Don't fight the Fed

Marty also said "don't fight the Fed." Today the Fed has made it clear that it will do whatever it takes to keep the economy from falling into another depression. It is flooding the zone with nearly-free money. It is buying Treasury bonds, corporate bonds, and even junk bonds to prevent a meltdown in the credit markets.

The Bernanke Fed did something similar in 2008, and it worked. Maybe it will work this time too. But we have to be aware of the bloated Fed balance sheet and recognize the risk of a resurgence in inflation, or the possibility of deflation. All it would take is a miscalculation by Chairman Powell and his team.

These are real risks, and buyers of equities should pay close attention to them.

The play for the next big up

How high do you think this market can go in the next 12 months? The high-water mark is 3,386 on the S&P 500 Index. Today we stand 5.9% below that mark. Theoretically, we could get there in one big up day. More likely it would take a few weeks to get there, assuming that the bullish trend continues.

And what is likely to happen if and when we blow through the previous high? Buyers' remorse? Unlimited upside? You tell me, but I think we would need record corporate earnings in a recession and pandemic. Not very likely, is it?

The play for the next big down

How low do you think this market can go in the next 12 months? The most recent low-water mark was 2,237 on the S&P 500 index. I have given up on my call for a retest of that level. I now think that the coordinated action by the Fed and Congress will limit the downside to 2,500. And it would take some combination of very bad news in order to get there.

For example, a resurgence of the pandemic, causing a resuming of the economic shutdown, which we're starting to see early evidence of now. A failure of schools to reopen in the fall. A failure of corporate earnings returning to record highs. A high-profile infection or death such as Trump, Pence, or a highly ranked cabinet member or Supreme Court Justice.

If you want to play the downside, you have about a 20% possible gain from here. Compare that to a possible 10% upside and you'll see that the odds are in your favor.

The play for either scenario

Lucky for you, you don't have to pick a side, either the big up or the big down. You can instead opt for a portfolio of stocks or ETFs that are positioned to outperform in either environment. Case in point are my own model portfolios. I don't have a monopoly on outperforming, but what I do have is a long track record. 20 years, in most cases.

These are actual portfolios used by real clients over the past 20 years. The results speak for themselves. What you see in the table below is the YTD performance of all 13 of my model portfolios. 10 of the 13 models captured alpha, meaning that they beat their benchmarks. How did I do this?

I did this by writing algorithms that look for specific characteristics in stocks, like Quality, Value, Momentum, and Contrarianism. It has been a good year for these model portfolios, with 10 of the 13 beating their benchmarks. And it has been a good 20 years as well, as all of these models outperformed the S&P 500 index.

In my intro I asked, "What should an investor do now?". The answer is don't fight the tape, don't fight the Fed, and buy assets that are well-positioned to take advantage of the current market environment.

