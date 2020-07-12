Why Is The U.S. Market The Best Place To Invest In 2020?
by: Baskin Financial Blog
Summary
The U.S. has a wealth of businesses that are asset light or price makers in their market.
The U.S. has been and will continue to be an area of focus for Baskin Wealth Management in building portfolios for our clients.
Barry explains in this video how these characteristics make for an attractive investing opportunity.
By Barry Schwartz
