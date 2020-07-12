Monthly Newsletter - June 2020

If nothing else, the incredible ups and downs once again reaffirmed our strongly held belief that nobody is smart enough to time the market.

But, of course, it's how we ended up with these numbers that is the real story, and that is where we find the elements of terror.

Most investors would say that a drop of less than 5% for the S&P 500 is no big deal over half a year, nor is the less pleasant but not extraordinary drawdown of 9% for the TSX.

By David Baskin

The aphorism "Hours of boredom punctuated by moments of sheer terror" has been used to describe war and flying (and even baseball, although I beg to differ). The phrase may have originated in the trench warfare of the First World War, and it is a vivid reminder of how sudden violent incidents can interrupt an otherwise fairly mundane and predictable story. When I reviewed the stock markets for the first half of this year, the description came to mind. Here is how the two major North American indexes, the S&P 500 and the TSX 300, performed over the past six months:

Now, most investors would say that a drop of less than 5% for the S&P 500 is no big deal over half a year, nor is the less pleasant but not extraordinary drawdown of 9% for the TSX. But, of course, it's how we ended up with these numbers that is the real story, and that is where we find the elements of terror. Here is the list of the ten largest one-day point drops in the history of the S&P 500:

Eight of the ten worst days were in the past six months, and five of those drops were more than 5% in one day. The period from March 9th to 18th witnessed a drop of almost exactly 20%. Terror, indeed. But the same six-month period also saw periods of rare exuberance:

No fewer than thirteen of the eighteen BEST days were squeezed into the brief period from March 4 to April 29th, including eight days with gains of more than 4%. What is more, in some weeks, the very best days and very worst days alternated in a crazy display of hyper-volatility. The whole period was enough to give investors whiplash.

Clients who have been with us through earlier periods of market volatility know that we never sell into a falling market, and always resist the understandable and highly compelling urge to liquidate. We followed that course of action this time as well. We did sell some holdings, notably those in the travel and entertainment industry (Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)) that we knew would be gravely injured by the COVID-19 crisis. However, we maintained our equity weighting through the ups and the downs, and most of our clients ended the first half pretty much where they started. If nothing else, the incredible ups and downs once again reaffirmed our strongly held belief that nobody is smart enough to time the market.

