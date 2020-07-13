Additional benefit will be gained from pending regulatory decisions due in 2020 which will determine the future profitability of the company's biomass system.

The company has spent hundreds of millions converting existing coal units to biomass and now is preparing to close all coal operations in 2021.

The company's shares and assets have been discounted for years due to the expected end of coal generation in 2025.

Drax Group is a British electricity generator which is trading at a significant discount to its underlying asset value. The company is nearing the end of a structural transformation away from coal generation and this should herald a re-evaluation of the company’s asset value. This year also brings several important regulatory decisions which can be expected to significantly benefit Drax.

Image Source

Undervalued Due to Coal Dependency and Switching Costs

Up until recently, Drax Group operated the largest coal-fired power plant in the United Kingdom. The company’s Drax power plant remains the largest in the UK, although it is now majority-biomass-powered. The UK will end all coal-based generation in 2025, rendering Drax’s coal generators stranded assets. Starting in 2013, the company began converting its existing coal units into biomass. In 2018, they completed its most recent conversion of their fourth unit to biomass.

Source

This leaves only two coal units left, which are scheduled to be shuttered for commercial generation in 2021, though they will remain available to meet capacity market obligations until final closure in September 2022. Starting in April 2021, the company expects to begin seeing cost benefits from the closure. The end of coal generation will also make Drax a fully renewable and gas-based generator, though coal only made up 3% of capacity generated in 2019, so this will not have a material effect on the company’s capacity.

This conversion has not been cheap: the company spent over £730 million on the conversion of the first four units to biomass and developing the infrastructure surrounding them. As a result of this high capital expenditure, Drax’s profit has remained suppressed for several years (the other cause is the extraordinary depreciation/amortization charge or unrealized loss on a futures contract, such as happened in 2017, leading to negative earnings).

The combination of assets destined to be decommissioned by 2025 and the high cost of transitioning these assets to biomass led to the company’s asset value being heavily discounted.

Additional Regulatory Catalyst

The closure of the company’s remaining coal assets in 2021 is the largest catalyst to cause a re-valuing of Drax’s shares at their book value, but it is not the only catalyst. The company has a significant opportunity to benefit from pending regulatory announcements due in 2020, which should clarify the future earnings potential of their biomass plant:

Government White Paper on carbon capture.

Details on renewable investment frameworks including carbon capture and storage expected in the 4 th quarter.

quarter. British Emissions Trading System or carbon tax (potentially to include incentives for negative imitators).

On the company’s annual earnings call, their CEO stated that he expects “significant funding to be announced over the course of 2020.” This expected funding includes:

£800 million+ “to build the first fully deployed carbon capture storage cluster by the mid-2020s” as promised in the Conservative election manifesto of 2019.

£132 million expected to be allocated from the Industrial Strategic Challenge Fund to develop carbon capture technology.

The benefits of this funding will be primarily to subsidize the construction of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage or BECCS, and to improve the profitability of long-term operation of this system. The distribution of this funding to Drax is uncertain – that’s why there’s upside potential following the announcements – but as a result of several factors, there is a high likelihood that they shall receive a significant portion.

First, the United Kingdom is counting on BECCS to reach its 2050 Net Zero goal.

Source

The Committee on Climate Change’s recent report to Parliament on June 25th emphasizes that carbon capture and storage is a “necessity” for reaching Net Zero. As the diagram above shows, the CCC is counting on BECCS to heavily meet the necessary negative emissions required. BECCS capacity is expected to be needed to remove 50 million metric tons of CO2 annually, based on expected cost. However, Drax’s CEO believes that a greater amount of the UK’s negative emissions could be accounted for by BECCS since he believes the cost per MW produced from biomass can be brought down to £50. The report outlined bioenergy and CCS as two of the priorities for the government White Paper.

Second, Drax has a unique opportunity to implement BECCS at scale. Drax has the largest biomass plant in the United Kingdom and a robust vertically integrated supply chain for the pellets. There are other biomass generators in the UK, such as one expected to come online this year with a capacity of 295 megawatts, but they pale in comparison to Drax’s 2.6-gigawatt capacity at the Drax power station. Future biomass conversions of the scale Drax executed are unlikely as the CCC report recommended the removal of coal-to-biomass conversions from future Contracts for Difference auctions. Add to this Drax’s initiative in pursuing CCS dating back to 2018 and you have a compelling case.

Third, we have the strategic positioning of the Drax power station in North Yorkshire, near the eponymous village of Drax. This location is ideal for several reasons: the company provides power to the heartland of British industry, which will need significant climate offsets, the Conservative election depended on support from this region, and the company has already worked to develop the Zero Carbon Humber project.

The need for negative carbon is evident enough from the region’s industry. The political likelihood for the region receiving a significant amount of CCS funding is slightly more complicated. In 2019, the Conservatives won a majority government, dependent largely on support from Northern England. This support led to where Drax’s CEO explained on the earnings call that “the government is committed to the north of England.”

The red dot approximates the location of the Drax power plant. Blue shaded districts were flipped to the Conservatives in 2019 (Source)

The government’s promise of Brexit and support for the local industry were core to their electoral strategy in 2019, and the Zero Carbon Humber industrial cluster aligns well with the government’s promise of £800 million for the development of the first CCS cluster. Considering that Drax is the biggest biomass player in the neighbourhood and already positioning to develop CCS, they are the prime candidate for this development money. And given the need to incentivize the development of BECCS, long-term income incentives, through carbon tax/trading can also be expected later this year.

And on the risk of the funds not being allocated at all, I place that roughly at nil. Following the European Green Deal plans for recovery, I fully expect Britain to follow suit, rather than cutting funds. Further, the £800 million has already been earmarked in the spring budget, which included a shoutout to the Humber project.

Recovering Earnings Per Share

For the past several years, the company’s earnings per share has been low or negative. This primarily comes down to three factors:

Asset obsolescence charges Restructuring and acquisition expenses Extraordinary charges and remeasurements

2017

The company faced a profit hit due to unrealized losses of £156 million, relating primarily to foreign currency hedges. This is a potential risk going forward, but unlikely due to 2017 being a highly-volatile year for the pound, which strengthened roughly 10% against the dollar. This year also saw a one-off £24.2 million charge related to the early repayment of a loan. This year was also pressured by a high capital expenditure of £181 million(nearly 2x 2016’s level) for the purchase of wood pellet supply chain assets and upgrades to the plant.

2018

2018 saw capital expenditure related to the conversion of a fourth unit to biomass at Drax power station as well as certain other costs; overall CAPEX fell for the year. The company continued to face pressure from asset obsolescence charges and acquisition costs related to Scottish Power.

2019

The majority of the impact to earnings in 2019 was due to the £132 million remeasurement of derivatives contracts, as well as several other acquisition costs, as well as debt restructuring costs related to the debt taken on to fund the acquisition.

Moving Forward

Many of these causes of lower earnings are now firmly in the past, such as the acquisition-related costs. The asset obsolescence charges relate to the company’s coal units at the Drax power station and should no longer be accounted for after 2020/21 or 2025 depending on how the company chooses to account for it (for valuation calculations below, I will include the full impairment up front).

The company’s underlying earnings potential remains strong and will improve with additional pending government support. The company has been able to pay a growing dividend now for 4 years due to strong underlying cash flow growth.

Source

The company’s adjusted EBITDA is strong too, especially when including the impact of the new acquisition:

“In Generation, Adjusted EBITDA of £408 million was up 76% (2018: £232 million). This includes £114 million from the hydro and gas generation assets acquired in December 2018. These assets have performed strongly, exceeding our financial expectation in the first year of ownership.”

The company’s growth desires remain strong, so the likelihood that capital expenditure will pick back up in a few years remains, but future CAPEX will be of a slightly different nature and should be rewarded more heavily by investors as such. Though the company has been spending money to establish the basis for the continued operation of existing capacity under biomass fueling, future CAPEX will be used to increase profitability and expand generation capability.

Re-( e )Valuation of Assets

Drax no longer deserves to trade at such a discount to its book value, since in 2021, coal will no longer be a part of its electricity mix or a significant portion of its asset base. Especially after the acquisition of hydropower and gas generation assets from Scottish power in 2018. After we subtract the expected £240 million impairment of coal assets and certain non-coal assets at the Drax pant, we get a £1,475.6 million book value. This improves slightly when we factor in the £72 million deferred cash payment from the Capacity Market, which was received in January 2020 and not counted in the annual report’s balance sheet. This brings us to a total net asset value of £1547.6 million, which converts to $1932.05 million.

Dividing net asset value by the 396.6 million outstanding shares, we get a book value per share of $4.87. Compared to a share value of $3.18 (converted from the GBX value of the company’s London-traded shares since the US-traded shares trade infrequently). This valuation presents an upside of 53% from today’s share value, which increases to a 59% upside when you add in a conservatively-forecast flat 20-cent dividend for the next year.

Risks and Potential Downside

The risks involved in this investment thesis are disparate. A large one is political, with regulatory support expected to support Drax, that is not yet allocated. But if it were, it would already be priced-in, so this is a necessary risk for those who want to capture this upside. Even so, I believe the risk to be minimal considering how core BECCS is to British strategy on climate change and that Drax is uniquely positioned to offer it. There is also the risk that the UK decides on alternative negative carbon solutions, harming the viability of BECCS.

The other primary risk is that investors don’t re-evaluate the stock’s price-to-book-value as quickly as I expect: following the announcement of the impairment of their final coal-related assets and the end of commercial generation. The discussion around COVID-19’s impact to earnings (expected to be minimal) and the immediate impact of the impairment cost and £60 million one-off closure charge may dominate the discussion around the stock for the rest of the fiscal year.

The downside for this stock is bounded by its underlying net asset value. As I examined above, the company is trading well below this amount. Considering the company’s strategic nature as a flexible power supplier, it was unsurprising when rumours spread this past weekend that someone is considering buying out Drax for 340p per share, or $4.24. This is an upside of 33% from today’s share price of 255.8p. Given the strong fundamental value of the company’s shares, I think the largest near-term downside risk for the company may come from a firm denial of buyout talks, causing shares to recede to their previous ~225p levels, a downside of around 10%.

The company’s biomass contract for difference agreement on one of its units runs out in 2027, which may negatively affect profitability if new carbon benefits aren’t in place to support BECCS. The company is hedged against this by 3 other units supported by the Renewable Obligation Certificates programme. The company’s aim of £50/MW cost for these units will also make biomass profitable without subsidies if achieved. The political risk also remains that BECCS falls out of favor as new technologies develop, which could lead to a similar fate to coal.

Conclusion

Drax is currently trading at only 65% of its book value. The reasons for this discount will have all but disappeared by the end of the company’s coal operations in April of 2021. The addition of regulatory clarity that is expected this year should further improve easy analysis of the company’s assets and their longevity, leading to the company’s re-evaluation at a minimum of equal to book value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRXGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.