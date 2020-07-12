Second Quarter Profits: A First Look At The Soundness Of The Corporate Sector

Of major concern is how companies with large debt obligation are absorbing the pandemic disruption because many analysts expect that bankruptcies will exceed those attained in the Great Recession.

Second quarter profits will give us a first look at how corporations have responded to the initial shocks and how their prospects look for the future.

The US economy has been hit with a tremendous shock yet stock prices have generally maintained their levels, much to the surprise of many investors.

Well, it is time for second quarter profit reports to start coming in and we watch, curiously, to see what signals we might pick up about the state of the economy and where the economy is going.

We are in a state of radical uncertainty.

Right now, our narratives are broken, or, at least, badly out-of-sync with the world. We struggle.

The stock market has remained relatively strong in spite of all the uncertainty. I would argue that it has maintained its strength for two reasons.

First, there is the ‘don’t fight the Fed’ argument. The Federal Reserve stepped up during the second quarter and did what it felt it needed to do in order to protect the financial markets from a liquidity problem.

Second, many investors still seem to believe that the economy will rebound from the current recession in a V-shape, and the US economic data that have been released up to this time has provided these ‘believers’ with sufficient reason to maintain the belier that the downturn, although sharp, will be relatively shot-lived.

The Outlook For Profits

Backing up this belief is the feeling that the shock to corporate profits will also be brief and will turnaround very quickly, although it may still take a couple of quarters.

Michael Mackenzie, writing in the Financial Times, presents information from FactSet that analysts are expecting a 21.5 percent decline in the earnings of S&P 500 companies this calendar year. The revenues of these companies are expected to drop by 3.9 percent.

The rebound comes quickly. For 2021, FactSet reports that analysts see revenues rising by 8.5 percent during the year, with profits growing by 28.2 percent.

I must say that I, myself, find the structure of this picture very hard to believe. It is certainly very V-shaped, something that does not fit into my view of the future. But, this kind of a forecast certainly gives reason for investors sticking with the stock market and keeping stock prices near current levels.

A Different View

There are two reasons why I have trouble with this forecast. First, as readers of my posts know, I believe that the economic recovery will be deeper than what is built into these forecasts and that it will also take a longer-time to return to where we were at the end of 2019.

A deeper and longer recession would result in a lower picture for earnings next year. Mr. Mackenzie quotes Robert Buckland, head of the global equity strategy team at Citi, who believes that the forecast mentioned above for 2021 is about 30 percent too high.

Second, I really believe that one needs to be careful looking at aggregate data. Things are changing, but in a different way than the past. The spread of the pandemic, the lockdowns, the re-openings, and the changing structure of work, education, and living, are impacting aggregate data in a way we are all unfamiliar with. We really need to take a look at more individual data.

For example, technology and healthcare stocks have really carried the market up to this point in time, while other major sectors of the market are really dragging.

The Role Of Debt

If we look at different sectors of the economy, we see that there are vast differences in how different companies came into the current recession.

We need to remember that economic growth in 2019 was slowing toward the end of the year and some sectors of the economy and some companies were not doing that well due to this slowdown. As the slowdown continued, many corporations saw their balance sheets get weaker.

Furthermore, debt loads for some companies increased tremendously since the Great Recession and these companies were not prepared for the loss in revenues that has come about due to the pandemic and the shutdowns.

I examined this problem in other articles and have expressed by opinion that the debt issue must be considered as a major concern for the path of this recovery. Right now, the pace of bankruptcies is expected to exceed what was experienced in the Great Recession, and some place the level they will reach to threaten the records of the Great Depression.

The Federal Reserve is very concerned about this debt overload and one can explain the efforts the Fed has made in terms of providing so much liquidity to the financial system is their worry about a liquidity crisis turning into a solvency crisis.

We have already seen a growing number of “name” companies declaring bankruptcy in past several months. Brookes Brothers is just the latest to make the move.

But, these ‘early’ casualties represent companies that were already experiencing major problems and were on the edge. The pandemic and the economic recession just accelerated their moves.

There ‘early’ casualties, I believe, are just the tip of the ice berg.

What Is To Come

Second quarter profits will give us a glimpse of what is going on in the economy and what is going on in the corporate world. But, one should still be careful in analyzing the data. This is still the world of radical uncertainty. There is still a lot to absorb.

I am not going to be too taken with the actual profit reports of the second quarter. What I am going to be looking for more than anything is who can survive. I am very concerned with the debt load in the corporate world that has been built up in the past sixty years. One always wonders about when excessive and undisciplined borrowing is going to catch up with the economy.

In the past sixty years we have seen the government push and push credit inflation to support higher economic growth and lower unemployment. The continuation of these efforts through the years encouraged corporations to depend more and more on financial engineering. The effort has proven to be very successful, but through the years it has resulted in excessive amounts of leverage to be built and excessive use of things like stock buybacks.

This financial structure has faced many minor disruptions, the largest being the one that resulted in the Great Recession, but, the economy has always been able to recover and credit inflation has always brought about the next recovery.

This way of doing business has not faced anything like the enormous shock of the current pandemic era we are going through. Can these debt loads survive this shock? The second quarter profit reports should begin to give us some sense of whether survival is possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.