CAD/JPY Struggles To Move Higher, Yet Upside Potential Remains

I believe a return to a global economy and "way of life" that we were used to prior to COVID-19, to include an increase in the demand for oil, will help to support CAD upside. I prefer to side with the bond market rather than speculators. Upside may be limited in the immediate term, but I think the future is generally constructive for this positive-carry pair.

The bond market is however sounding a positive note for CAD, and a negative one for JPY, while speculative positioning is signalling the opposite among futures traders.

Yet CAD/JPY, a classic risk-on currency pair, is now struggling to rise, after failing at around the 81.50 level in early June of this year.

The CAD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the Canadian dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, is one of the most quintessential risk-on currency pairs.

The Japanese yen, abbreviated as JPY, is considered a safe haven due to the relative political stability of Japan, the country's current account surpluses, and the active domestic investment community in Japan (which is a global source of "hot money").

Canada, on the other hand, has at least historically maintained a wide (and positive) interest rate differential with Japan, making the Canadian dollar (or CAD) attractive from a carry-trade perspective. Further, the oil and gas industries are important to the Canadian economy and represent a significant portion of the country's exports. Therefore, CAD tends to push higher on the back of oil prices, which in turn typically rise on the back of improved global risk sentiment and growth expectations.

When global risk sentiment and growth expectations worsen, oil prices tend to fall, which tends to weaken CAD. Meanwhile, JPY tends to strengthen concomitantly as risk capital flows out of Japan are repatriated, and investors seek safety in safe-haven FX including JPY as well as USD and CHF (to name two others).

CAD/JPY is therefore highly sensitive to risk sentiment. The daily candlestick chart below shows the drop in this pair this year; the red line represents the price of the current-month contract of NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures. The correlation is not perfect, as one might expect, but it is nonetheless positive, and tends to strengthen during particularly adverse market events and 'risk regimes'.

After the initial crash into March, CAD/JPY established a short-term trading range between approximately 74 and 78. After eventually finding support at the midpoint of this range in April through May, CAD/JPY was able to break higher to the upside. It is interesting that the move higher in CAD/JPY was perhaps lagged, at least in extent, as compared to the rise in oil prices.

This is probably because for CAD to strengthen, it was not just higher oil prices that could help justify CAD strength but also price stability (less volatility). Oil price volatility has fallen considerably in recent times, with the WTI crude oil futures market apparently stabilizing at just over $40/barrel (front-month contract).

The Canadian dollar also carried the highest short-term interest rate among G10 FX prior to the COVID-19 crisis of 2020. As the Bank of Canada cut its short-term rate this year, the short-term rate has fallen to close to the zero lower bound at just +0.25%. This compares to the Bank of Japan's still-negative short-term rate of -0.10%. The differential is therefore positive, and Canada's rate is in alignment with other major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve (target rate: +0.00-0.25%). Canada's short-term rate is also aligned with the central banks of countries whose currencies are also considered commodity currencies like CAD, such as the Reserve Bank of Australia (representing AUD, the Australian dollar) whose rate is also +0.25%.

The chart below shows the one-year yield spread between Canadian government bonds and Japanese bonds (the green line), alongside CAD/JPY (illustrated by daily candlesticks). The yield spread serves as a proxy for funding markets; it provides an implied carrying value of this pair. We would expect both to be strongly correlated (positively).

The short-term interest rate differential has begun to consolidate, in this case at approximately +45 basis points (in favor of CAD/JPY). However, even this minor spread is evidently higher than the spread implied by the central bank rates of these countries of just +35 basis points (i.e., Canada's rate of +0.25% minus the negative -0.10% rate of Japan). While central bank rates are not the deciders of funding rates, they are extremely strong guides. Even at this tight interest rate spread, we could say that the bond market is in fact optimistic at this juncture.

Another indicator that the bond market provides is the yield curve, and the differences between longer-dated bond yields and shorter-term bond yields. The difference between 10-year and 2-year yields are a popular measure; the chart below illustrates this yield curve measure for Canada.

The bond market is pricing in a positive spread of over +25 basis points, which is up from an inverted yield curve which began even prior to the COVID-19 crisis this year. This is a fairly significant and positive development, considering that the bond market appears happy to continue to price this surplus in. For comparison, below is the same measure for Japan.

There is also a 'surplus' in the 10-year, 2-year yield measure for Japan (what futures traders might refer to as "contango"). In other words, the bond market believes that there is potential for longer-term rates to rise versus shorter-term rates in the cases of both Canada and Japan.

However, it is worth remembering that the Bank of Japan's short-term rate is still negative at -0.10%, and therefore a rise of just 15 basis points or so still places the short-term rate at around the zero lower bound. This is what bond markets are voting for, over the next decade or so. The Canadian bond market is only slightly more optimistic, however Canada at least has a positive short-term rate at present.

In contrast to the slight optimism priced into the bond market (that is, in favor of CAD versus JPY), speculative positioning is on the opposite side. What we missed in the chart above regarding the short-term (one-year) interest rate differential for CAD/JPY was the individual yields of these two currencies' countries.

The CAD one-year yield is approximately +28 basis points, whereas the JPY one-year yield is approximately -18 basis points (negative). In other words, while slight CAD optimism is being priced in, there is also JPY pessimism (-18 basis points being lower than the Bank of Japan's current short-term rate of -10 basis points, which has been unchanged since January 2016).

Speculators are in fact in the reverse position. Firstly, they are pessimistic on CAD (as shown below); this is by using data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report.

With respect to JPY, speculators are conversely optimistic (in contrast to the bond market's pessimism).

You might also notice from the two charts above that speculative positioning is however falling in its extent (reverting to zero in both cases). This is occurring as CAD/JPY is finding support above 78.50.

It is worth remembering at this point that the bond market is one of the most sophisticated (perhaps the most sophisticated) market in the world, where the participants mainly include large institutional players. FX markets are volatile, while speculative positioning among futures traders (as indicated by CFTC data) is generally considered to be less sophisticated. Indeed, extremes in speculative positioning often serve as a useful counter-trading signals.

In this case, I would prefer to move with the bond market rather than futures speculators. That means that I believe speculative positioning in CAD and JPY will continue to revert to zero (i.e., continuing in the same direction at present). I would rather be on the side of the bond market's optimism in CAD and pessimism in JPY, although since these are both already priced in, and since speculative positioning is not incredibly high on either side, we might expect any upside here to be fairly modest, at least at first.

Nevertheless, while we may not have a V-shaped economic recovery, we have already had a V-shaped recovery in many markets (including equity and FX markets). Only currencies such as CAD have not fully participated, in spite of currencies such as AUD already reconvening with levels that are aligned with prior ("pre-covid") trading ranges. That is, in spite of the fact that CAD's interest rate is equal to that of AUD.

As illustrated below, I think CAD/JPY will prefer to trade above 78.50 in the short- to medium-term, and I believe that 81.50 will be a level that the pair will seek to retest in the coming future.

As countries are beginning to reopen and as oil demand picks up, even if oil demand remains below pre-crisis levels, a continued reduction in oil price volatility should enable CAD to trade higher, and we might also see an out-performance of CAD versus other commodity currencies such as AUD and NZD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.