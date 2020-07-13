Important Warning To All REIT Investors

We attempt to look it from a rational point of view. Is now time to sell, hold or buy more?

Investors now wonder if they should sell their REITs before they drop even lower.

It appears that REITs are going for another crash. Many REITs are down by 25 - 50% over the past month alone.

After a quick recovery off the lows, REITs appear to be going for another correction. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is down by 11% over the past weeks alone:

This is only the average performance of a REIT ETF so you can imagine that many REITs did much worse. As an example, a number of mall, hotel and office REITs are down 25 - 50% over the past month:

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT): -26%

(ESRT): -26% SL Green Realty (SLG): -27%

(SLG): -27% Host Hotels & Resorts (HST): -29%

(HST): -29% Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT): -33%

(SKT): -33% Simon Property Group (SPG): -36%

(SPG): -36% Hersha Hospitality (HT): -50%

What now? Should I sell before we retest March lows? Or should I use this as an opportunity to buy more on the cheap?

These are questions that we receive on a daily basis on our member chat room at High Yield Landlord.

If you are a trader, we don’t know the answers to these questions.

However, if you are a long term oriented investor, it is really a no-brainer.

REITs exceptionally cheap right now.

They have always richly rewarded investors in the aftermath of a crisis.

And this time won’t be different.

The best time to allocate capital is when things are down. And right now, the REIT market is offering you the opportunity to build positions at historically low prices:

source

Let this be a warning to you: before you panic and do something that you will regret in the long run, give this article a good read. Below we explain all the reasons why now is not* a good time to be selling your REITs. Opposite of that, we believe that now is a great time to be a buyer.

First of All, You Cannot Time the Market

REITs go up and down very significantly in the short run. It is very tempting to hop on and off to attempt to earn the rewards and avoid the losses. If you could execute this successfully, it would surely improve performance and save a lot of headaches.

However, as numerous studies have shown, it is impossible to time the market. You may succeed at it once or twice, but eventually, you will fail, and it will cost you dearly. You will sell at the worst possible time, miss the recovery, and it will cost you all your previous successes and more.

A study by J.P Morgan found that individual investors have performed very poorly on average over the past 20 years. They earned barely more than the inflation at just 2.6% per year and this is at least partly because of the rise of internet and low cost brokerage which leads to more overreactions, more trading, and more failed attempts at timing the market:

On the other hand, those investors who simply held on to a diversified REIT ETF would have earned nearly 10% per year. During this time period, REITs suffered the greatest crash ever recorded in 2008-2009 and yet, it did not prevent REIT investors from earning very good results. If you simply ignored the volatility, you would have earned a ~570% total return and more than 6x your money:

source

The research clearly tells you that the last thing you should do is sell during a bear market. Yet, this is what a lot of investors end up doing anyways.

We have read comments from panicked investors month after month claim that REITs will drop much lower. Yet, they have recovered over 30% since March. How is that working out for those who sold at the bottom?

It is incredibly risky to jump in and out of the market. Remaining invested on the other hand, has always paid off in the long run.

REITs are Incredibly Cheap Right Now…

And Have Always Fully Recovered From Every Crisis.

If you were going to sell REITs, at least do so when they become overpriced and you have a good rational for selling.

Today, REITs are offered at close to their lowest valuations in 10 years.

Premiums to NAV have turned into discounts, sometimes massive discounts to NAV.

FFO multiples have dropped to historic lows.

And yield spreads have reached exceptionally high levels:

The yield spreads are especially large because interest rates have dropped to 0%, all while dividend yields expanded to new highs simultaneously.

At the exception of 2008-2009, the yield spreads have never been this large. This is a clear sign that now is a great time to be a buyer.

Sure, the near term prospects are uncertain. Some rent payments are going missing. Some tenants may default on their leases. And the cash flow of REITs will temporarily go down. However, this is nothing that REITs wouldn’t recover from.

We are going through a severe, but temporary crisis, and balance sheets are today stronger than ever before.

There is great uncertainty in every crisis. Yet, REITs have always fully recovered from every crisis over the past many decades:

The last time REITs were so cheap, it was during the great financial crisis in 2008-2009. Back then, REITs were overleveraged heading into the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded. Moreover, the entire banking system collapsed and therefore, refinancing debt was suddenly impossible. This is was much worse crisis than what REITs are going through today.

Yet, it only took them 2 years to nearly triple in value and recover most of the most losses. If you had listened to the fear mongering media and had sold at the bottom, you would have lost a fortune:

This is the average of the REIT sector. If you had been an astute investor and bought stakes in the most deeply discounted REITs in the retail and hospitality sectors, you could had made a multiple of your money even faster.

As an example, Macerich (MAC) went from ~$5 to $35 in just one year once the market realized that it won’t go bankrupt:

Interestingly, Macerich is today even cheaper than in 2008, despite owning better assets and having plenty of liquidity to survive this temporary crisis.

It is priced at an estimated 80% discount to NAV and just 3x normalized cash flow. Yet, it recently updated investors that a number of its properties are already almost back to normal within weeks of reopening… We expect large upside in the coming years. And MAC is just one example among many others.

Astute REIT investors made fortunes in 2008-2009 because they remained consistent with their approach.

They did not panic. They kept buying even as it looked like the world was coming to an end. And they made fortunes as a result in the recovery.

Today is no different. We expect a strong recovery and astute investors will again make a fortune in the process. But how should you invest in REITs to maximize gains?

Our Buying Strategy at High Yield Landlord

We are doing three things differently from most other investors at High Yield Landlord:

Buy in phases: We do the opposite of “timing the market”. We invest a little bit each week into more shares of REITs. We are very consistent and disciplined about it. It allows us to take advantage of the volatility and it assures us that we will profit in the recovery, no matter what happens in the short run. Long term horizon: We think 5-10 years out and this allows us to identify extremely discounted REITs. Some high quality REITs are deeply discounted simply because they are affected by near term uncertainty and investors fail to see the bigger picture. Yet, they are posed for enormous appreciation in the coming 5-10 years as things normalize and they regain their former market sentiment. Very selective: We analyze about 10 opportunities for every investment that we make. We concentrate our capital on only our best REIT ideas in an attempt to maximize returns in the recovery:

You’ve Been Warned:

You cannot time the market. Valuations are very opportunistic. REITs have always fully recovered in the long run. And patience pays off in real estate investing.

The fear mongering media is telling you to sell. They are emotional.

We are telling you to buy. We attempt to think rationally.

In the end, it is up to you to decide what you do with your investments. However, if you think logically and look at historical results, now is a horrible time to sell your REITs.

Contrary to that, now is a great time to build positions at historically discounted prices. At High Yield Landlord, we are on a buying spree and we will continue to accumulate more shares of discounted REITs as long as we remain in this bear market. We expect this strategy to payoff handsomely in the coming 5-10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; SPG; HT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.