Natural Gas Corrects Lower But Outlook Improves

So trading wise, if August holds $1.77 (and it should in theory), then it's time to go back on the long train. We see upside back to $1.9.

On the supply side, we aren't seeing much of an improvement if at all for production. It's still balancing around ~88 Bcf/d implying that we will be back to ~90-on-Monday.

Fundamentally, move back down to $1.77 was not justified. Power burn demand reached ~42 Bcf/d and expects to trend higher.

Following the price ramp on the unplanned outage on Tuesday, natural gas prices have corrected quite a way back down to $1.77/MMBtu for August.

According to technical analysts on our service, August needs to hold the $1.77 level, or else the uptrend is over. We agree given that the market appears to be retesting the recent breakout level.

Today's price action was particularly ugly. We rallied at the start of the day above $1.87 for August and then the EIA report came out showing +56 Bcf which was in-line with our estimate of +55 Bcf. Yet the market saw this as a net bearish event.

We think given the sell-off we saw in oil and broader risk-off, the NG sell-off may be more related to concerns about COVID cases spiking than NG specific fundamentals. We did, however, see a drop in cooling demand projections in the 12z update, but that was a wash vs this morning's CDD gain.

Either way, we don't see any fundamental reason for this move to be justified considering that power burn demand has already reached ~42 Bcf/d.

In addition, another bullish signal has appeared in the global LNG market.

JKM pricing has actually improved recently for September and onwards. As you can see, US LNG economics materially improve starting in September. This means that US LNG feedgas should see a large boost in September with full volume back in October. This means we could see ~8 to ~9 Bcf/d again in October if things go well. This will further reduce the potential of a tank top for US natural gas storage.

Either way, tank top situation appears to be a low risk probability, but the market is ensuring this won't happen by keeping prices low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.