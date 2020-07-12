Expectations have jumped significantly from 2016 (year of M&A for the industry), companies were being bought for a multiple of 3 EV/Revenue, Five9 is currently valued at more than 20!

Five9 and NICE are the leading companies in the industry, growing at around 28% compared to the industry five-year CAGR of around 12%.

Among the numerous services and industries that are moving to the cloud, one of the more overlooked industry is the contact center industry. The traditional on-premise call centers which are largely nothing but telephony is undergoing a significant change. Cloud contact center software is focused on helping customers improve customer service as well as profits by providing a seamless suite of applications for omni-channel (telephone, email, video calls, etc) and automated engagement (virtual customer assistant, chatbox, etc), as well as the data analytics and AI that helps businesses improve decision-making by analyzing aggregate and individual call data.

Opportunities in the Contact Center Software Market

According to Five9 (FIVN), one of the leaders in the cloud contact center industry, only 15% of North American call centers are cloud-based and the global penetration rate should be even lower given North America is usually the leader in cloud adoption. They estimate (as shown below) that the growth runway should be huge, with the market worth $24 billion.

Source: Five9 2020 Q1 Investor Day

While Nice (NICE) have slightly different numbers for their TAM, the image below also demonstrates the high growth that the cloud contact center industry should enjoy in the near future.

Source: Nice's 2019 Investor Day

According to Twilio, the following are some benefits of having a cloud contact center as opposed to the traditional on-premise call center. Not included in the below list, but I feel the most important reason, is that cloud contact centers provide seamless omni-channel capabilities that are increasingly important for customer satisfaction. For all the following reasons, there is a current and rapid transition from on-premise to cloud, with Fonolo declaring in early 2020 that "we're expecting to see a mass exodus, with as many as 70% of contact centers moving to the cloud in the next 12-24 months."

Cloud is clearly the growth driver for the call/contact center industry with Five9 reporting a 28% YoY increase in revenue for Q1 2020. NICE reported cloud revenue growing 27% YoY while overall revenue only grew 9%, demonstrating its cloud business as the main growth driver.

Different Players in the Cloud Contact Center Space

According to both the Gartner Magic Quadrant as well the The Forrester Wave, there are three leaders in the space: Five9, NICE InContact and Genesys, as seen in the below diagram.

Source: Five9 Investor Day

This article will be focused on both NICE and Five9 since they're the only public cloud contact center companies. The obvious difference between the two is the latter is a pure cloud contact center provider company, while the former has its legacy contact center business as well as its business in financial crime and compliance.

Five9 as the only public pure cloud contact center provider

Taking a look at Five9's margins, there's been an improvement from 2017 to 2018 but things became slightly worse in 2019. Slightly worrying is that the decline in margins resulted in only a 27% increase in revenue, which is similar to its 2018 revenue growth of 28.7%. Furthermore, this is with a relatively small revenue base, full year 2019 revenue was around $328 million. This brings up the question of whether Five9 can continue to sustain revenue growth in the 20% region for the next few years while improving margins.

The path to profitability has also been far slower than what analysts have predicted. A look at the estimates provided by Mirador Capital in 2018 shows that worsening margins for 2019 was not exactly planned since analysts expected continued improvement in Five9's net income margin.

Source: Mirador

NICE inContact

NICE is transitioning from its legacy contact center business with its cloud business growing at a similar rate to Five9 (28% in 2019) but at a decidedly higher base of $599 million in 2019. More impressively, it has been been able to maintain and even improve its positive operating margins (27.5% in 2019 as compared to 26.4% in 2020) while growing its cloud business. As seen below, its cloud business is becoming an increasingly bigger part of its business which should bode well for future margin improvements.

Source: NICE investor relations

Furthermore, given that NICE inContact actually placed higher than Five9 in the list of companies in the cloud contact center industry according to Gartner and Forrester, I am confident that its cloud offering is at least on par with Five9's. Hence, given NICE's stronger margins on similar growth rates for its cloud business, I believe that NICE is a stronger company, especially at current valuations (discussed below).

Valuation concerns

A summary of notable activity in the contact center space (as seen below) is provided by Mirador in their 2018 report on Five9. Of note is the acquisition of Interactive Intelligence by Genesys and InContact by NICE in 2016 since they are both cloud contact center provider companies, which makes Five9 the last standalone pure cloud contact center provider.

Interactive Intelligence which was acquired in 2016 reported a 14.5% YoY revenue growth in 2015, but cloud revenue should be higher since it also has some legacy business and was sold at a 2.9x EV/Revenue multiple. InContact which was also acquired in 2016 reported a 34% cloud revenue growth in 2015 with overall revenue growing 24% and was sold for a 3.4x EV/Revenue multiple.

On the other hand, Five9 at its current price of $115.35, currently trades at a PE ratio of 155 and a TTM P/S ratio of 20.11. Its current EV/Revenue multiple is also around 20 as it only has $100 million in net cash. Hence the multiple that Five9 trades at is significantly higher than the multiples assigned to InContact and Interactive Intelligence when they were bought in 2016 despite very similar growth rates. Furthermore, the 2.9x multiple paid by Genesys was a 38% premium to Interactive Intelligence's stock price and the 3.4x multiple paid by NICE was a 50% premium to In Contact's stock price!

Even NICE itself is currently priced at a premium, with a P/S ratio of around 7.3 despite consolidated revenue growing at a meagre 9%, albeit from a much larger base. NICE is also profitable and generates large amounts of positive cash flow, however the significantly slower revenue growth due to its legacy business laggards should not equate to double the multiple assigned to it.

I believe that the expectations due to COVID-19, which according to Five9's CEO in their Q1 2020 earnings call has seen many companies switch to Five9's cloud offerings, have been significantly elevated. It has provided Q2 guidance of around $91 million which is only 18% revenue growth from Q2 2019 revenue of $77 million. While I am interested in both companies and the industry in general, there is clearly a widening gap between reality and expectations which makes the current risk-reward ratio a little too skewed for my liking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.