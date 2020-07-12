Highest Yielding 'Investment Grade' Preferred Stocks With Qualified Dividends

These 3 preferreds trade nearly $2.00 per share below their year-to-date highs (on average) creating the possibility of near-term price appreciation as well as very high after-tax yields.

We look at the universe of fixed-rate preferred stocks that have an investment grade rating from S&P and that pay “qualified” dividends (taxed at a low rate).

This article is for those who are concerned with the current economic landscape and are looking for relatively high after-tax yields but also want high quality.

Introduction

Investors have had a wild and scary ride during 2020. For many, it has been very painful. Despite the market risks, most investors have not abandoned the markets as yields on Treasury Bills, Treasury Bonds and Certificates of Deposit just do not provide much of a return. This article focuses on relatively conservative investors who are looking at achieving a good after-tax stream of income while trying to minimize risk. In our research, we have uncovered preferred stocks from 3 companies which we think should be core holdings for any fixed-income portfolio. Those 3 issuing companies are:

ARES Management (ARES) Apollo Global Management (APO) PartnerRe Ltd. (PRE).

Methodology

In order to find relatively safe yet high-yielding preferred stocks, we searched a preferred stock universe to cull only fixed-rate preferred stocks:

That pay a qualified dividend That have investment grade ratings from Standard & Poors (while excluding the ratings of Fitch and Moody's).

Once we identified the preferred stocks that met these criteria, we then further culled our list by eliminating preferred stocks that:

Are already callable, That have Yields-to-Worst (or YTWs) below 3% And those that have current yields below 5%.

Following all the research above, you can find the results of our search in the chart below that shows both current stripped yield on the Y-axis and Yield-to-Worst (YTW) on the X-axis.

As can be seen from the chart of all preferred stocks that met our criteria, these seven preferred stocks in the upper half of the chart met all of our criteria:

APO-A (APO.PA) - Yield 6.2%

(APO.PA) - Yield 6.2% APO-B (APO.PB) - Yield 6.1%

(APO.PB) - Yield 6.1% ARES-A (ARES.PA) - Yield 6.9%

(ARES.PA) - Yield 6.9% P RE-H (PRE.PH) - Yield 7.0%

(PRE.PH) - Yield 7.0% P RE-G (PRE.PG) - Yield 6.4%

(PRE.PG) - Yield 6.4% BHFAO (BHFAO) - Yield 6.7%, issued by Brighthouse Financial ('BHF')

(BHFAO) - Yield 6.7%, issued by Brighthouse Financial ('BHF') BHFAP (BHFAP) - Yield 6.5%, issued by Brighthouse Financial ('BHF')

The above are clearly the best values in the "investment grade preferred space". ATH-B, PRE-I, EQH-A, ACGLO and WFC-G (at the right side of the chart) have high yields-to-call simply because they trade below par while all other preferreds on the chart trade above par.

We then did further research into these preferred stocks and found that we really liked the preferred stocks from APO, ARES and PRE. We decided to exclude the BHF preferred stocks because of their below investment grade ratings from Moody's and Fitch. Additionally, the balance sheet of BHF is very leveraged and we believe that Moody's and Fitch have it right while S&P has it wrong. The common stock of BHF has been weak also (see chart below). Therefore, we do not recommend BHFAO and BHFAP.

3-Year Price Chart of BHF

Yield Metrics Chart For APO-A, APO-B, ARES-A, PRE-G, and PRE-H and Comparisons to Peers

The above chart is generally self-explanatory except for possibly the last column. That column represents the higher yield you would need to receive from a bond or preferred stock that pays ordinary dividends, in order to match the after-tax return from the qualified dividends paid by the preferred stocks in the list (using the 32% tax bracket).

For example, to get the same after-tax yield as ARES-A (current yield 6.9%), you would need to find a bond or ordinary-dividend-paying preferred stock with a current yield of 8.6%. This helps demonstrate the superior after-tax yields on these recommended preferreds due to the favorable tax rates available from qualified dividends.

You will never find an investment grade security with a current yield as good as the preferred stocks we are recommending. For those unfamiliar with "qualified dividends", in a taxable account an investor in the 32% tax bracket will only have to pay a 15% tax rate on dividends from stocks that pay "qualified dividends".

Pick #1: Apollo Global Management Preferred Shares

Apollo Global Management ('APO') has two preferred stocks outstanding, APO-A and APO-B:

Apollo Global Management, 6.375% Non-Cumulative Series A Redeemable Preferred Shares ('APO.PA')

('APO.PA') Apollo Global Management, 6.375% Non-Cumulative Series B Redeemable Preferred Shares ('APO.PB')

Both pay the same $1.59 "qualified" dividend annually for a yield of +6%.

These preferred stocks have a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, the highest credit rating from S&P of any preferred stock that they rate. APO is a private equity firm managed by the well-known and well-regarded Leon Black. They have been performing extremely well with a stock price that has more than doubled in the last 5 years while still paying out a high dividend on its common stock. Additionally, it has completely recovered from the COVID-19 stock market sell-off.

APO 5-Year Price Chart

There are only 3 other companies, that we know of, whose preferred stocks also have the BBB+ S&P rating that APO has achieved.

One is KKR & Co. (KKR), another private equity company, but their preferred stocks have yields-to-worst below 3% making APO's preferred stocks a much better value. Another is Alabama Power Company preferred ALP-Q (ALP.PQ) with only a 3.1% yield-to-worst. And the last BBB+ preferred stock is from Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS). APO's preferred just blows away NTRS's preferred (NTRSO) with a current yield that is 33% higher and also a far superior yield-to-worst.

Relative to peers NTRSO, ALP-Q and the KKR preferreds, clearly APO-B is a bargain.

We favor APO-B over APO-A due to its higher yield-to-call and the fact that it is not callable until March of 2023 (APO-A is callable in March 2022).

We believe that the APO preferreds have little downside price risk, except for the possibility of temporary drops due to panic selling. This is why they are excellent for conservative and/or nervous investors.

Additionally, as can be seen from our “Yield Metrics” chart, APO’s 2024 bond offers a very low 1.7% yield-to-maturity, indicating just how safe investors view APO and also serves to highlight just how good the preferred stock yield is; especially when you also take into account the tax benefit that only the preferred stock receives.

APO-B traded as high as $27.90 in February, almost $2.00 above its current price, so don’t think this preferred stock can’t also provide near-term price upside.

Pick #2: ARES Management Preferred Shares

Ares Management Corp., 7.00% Series A Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (ARES.PA)

Like APO, Ares Management ('ARES') is also a private equity company, but due to some higher leverage it carries a BBB- investment grade rating from S&P. ARES has an excellent track record with its stock having doubled over the last 3 years and has almost totally recovered from the COVID sell-off.

ARES 3-Year Price Chart

ARES has one preferred stock outstanding. ARES-A pays a "qualified" annual dividend of $1.75. As can be seen from our bubble chart earlier, ARES-A has the highest current yield of all S&P rated investment grade preferred stocks except for PRE-H, but its yield-to-worst is superior to PRE-H.

The thesis on ARES-A is virtually identical to that of APO-B. It is grossly undervalued on a current yield basis, and would trade much much higher if not for the fact that it might be called when it becomes callable in June 2021. As you can be seen from the "yield metrics" chart from above, its yield metrics are far better than its peers on a current yield as well as a yield-to-worst basis. ARES bonds maturing 2024 have a yield-to-maturity of 2.5% which demonstrates how little risk institutional investors see in ARES, and again highlights just how good the preferred stock’s current yield is relative to the bonds. On an after-tax basis, the current yield on ARES-A is more than triple that of the ARES bond.

As recently as March, just before the COVID sell-off, ARES-A traded as high as $27.15, so there is room here for some short-term price upside as well as collecting a fat “qualified” yield.

Pick #3: PartnerRe Preferred Shares

PartnerRe Ltd. has 4 preferred stocks that pay qualified dividends and have an investment grade rating of BBB by S&P. Additionally, the company has an A+ rating from insurance company ratings agency A.M. Best. Here are the 4 preferred stocks of PartnerRe:

PRE-F - (PRE.PF): - $1.47 annual Non-cumulative dividend and callable anytime, yield 5.8%

(PRE.PF): - $1.47 annual Non-cumulative dividend and callable anytime, PRE-I - (PRE.PI): $1.47 annual Non-cumulative dividend and callable 4/29/2021, yield 5.8%

(PRE.PI): $1.47 annual Non-cumulative dividend and callable 4/29/2021, PRE-G - (PRE.PG): $1.625 annual cumulative dividend and callable 4/29/2021, yield 6.4%

- (PRE.PG): $1.625 annual cumulative dividend and callable 4/29/2021, PRE-H - (PRE.PH): $1.81 annual cumulative dividend and callable 4/29/2021, yield 7.0%

PartnerRe is a property casualty insurance company that is extremely friendly to preferred stockholders. It was taken private in 2016 by EXOR, but did not call their preferred stocks at the first opportunity, which would have made the most sense with oversized yielders like PRE-G and PRE-H. Instead they allowed PRE-I, PRE-G and PRE-H stockholders to swap their preferred stocks for identical preferred stocks and gave them 5 years of call protection. Amazingly, EXOR also offered to raise the yield on their preferred stocks by 1%. When the IRS rejected that, they instead made a cash payment to preferred stockholders of approximately $42.7 million dollars. In 2016, the highest yielder, PRE-H, soared to over $31.00 per share. It is hard to imagine that a company would not take the opportunity to call these very high-priced preferred stocks but instead paid them more money. PRE-F has been callable for more than 2 years, and there were times it would have made sense to call PRE-F, but they did not. Additionally, although PartnerRe is now private, the company still provides preferred stockholders with financial information on the company at Financial Information. And if that is not enough, they continue to pay to have their preferred stocks rated.

As can be seen from the bubble chart above, PRE-H is currently the highest yielding investment grade preferred stock with a current stripped yield of 7%. Although the yield-to-worst may not appear great to some, it is actually quite decent for a preferred stock with a call date of less than a year, and given PRE's history, it is possible that they might not call it when that date arrives. Even if they should call it, the 3.1% "qualified" return is quite decent for a 10 month piece of paper. We have a couple of other preferred stocks in the above yield metrics table above with similar call dates to PRE-H, those being First Republic Bank Preferred G (FRC.PG) and Bank of America Preferred A (BAC.PA). Despite their lower credit rating, PRE-H has a YTW that is competitive with these lower-rated preferred stocks.

The reason we say PRE-H is safe is that it has the highest coupon of any “qualified” and investment grade preferred stock which cushions the downside. If it wasn't for the possibility of a call, it would trade for the same approximate yield of PRE-F which would put PRE-H at a price of $30.70 per share. Thus, the likelihood that it would permanently trade below par is hard to see at the current time. If PRE-F fell $4.00 per share to $21.14, it would have a yield of 6.9%, still below that of PRE-H, so it will take a huge selloff to move the price of PRE-H much lower than where it is.

The PartnerRe 2029 bond in the above chart currently has a yield-to-maturity of 2.5%. Like in the case of ARES and APO, this shows just how safe the market considers PartnerRe and just how good the current yield is on PRE-H – more than triple the YTM of the PRE bond on an after-tax basis. And price upside is also possible as PRE-H traded as high as $27.80 in January and was trading as high as $27.25 in early March just before it sold off during the March COVID meltdown.

Although we think PRE-G is also quite attractive here, and its superior YTW may be attractive to some, the higher dividend provided by PRE-H adds a huge level of safety that PRE-G just can't compete with at their current prices. With the huge qualified dividend provided by PRE-H, we see it is the safest preferred stock in terms of downside price risk (outside of A-rated type preferred stocks from CEFs like the preferred stocks from the Gabelli mutual funds).

Comparison of APO-B, ARES-A and PRE-H To Non-Qualified Dividend Payers

There are very few non-qualified investment-grade preferred stocks that are rated by S&P, and none come close to the yields of APO-B, ARES-A and PRE-H, even without taking into account the tax benefits that accrue to these "qualified" dividend payers. The BBB- preferred stocks from KIMCO (KIM) are one of the few investment grade non-qualified preferred stocks. KIM-L (KIM.PL) and KIM-M (KIM.PM) have an approximate 5.5% current yield which provide an after-tax yield far below those of our recommended preferred stocks. And while APO and ARES common stocks are near all time highs, KIM is well down from its high and is directly in the crosshairs of COVID-19.

Summary

Following our extensive preferred stock research comparing all S&P rated investment grade fixed-rate preferred stocks, we found 3 preferred stocks that really stand out above all the rest. These are:

APO-B (BBB+ rated) - yield 6.1% ARES-A (BBB– rated) - yield 6.9% PRE-H (BBB rated) - yield 7.0%

These are going to be 3 of the most price-stable preferred stocks if we see a general sell-off, and they provide great after-tax yields. The reason these 3 preferred stocks will be so resistant to a preferred stock sell-off is due to the fact that these preferred stocks would be trading several points (dollars per share) higher if not for the fact that they can eventually be called.

And a look at our “Yield Metrics” chart above shows that the pre-tax non-qualified equivalent yield that you would need to match the after-tax yield of APO-B, ARES-A and PRE-H are 7.6%, 8.6% and 8.8% respectively. The after-tax yields on these 3 preferred stocks are just excellent, considering their quality.

We believe these 3 stocks should be core holdings for any fixed-income portfolio. The bond yields on APO, ARES and PRE are 1.7%, 2.5% and 2.5% respectively and mature in 2024, 2024 and 2029 respectively. The ultra-low bond yields from these companies show just how safe investors view these companies as well as highlight how much better the yields are on their preferred stocks than their bonds; particular the after-tax yields since the bonds have no tax benefits.

Lastly, APO-B, ARES-A and PRE-H are still trading an average of close to $2.00 below their 2020 highs.

