In The Long Run, Everybody Agrees On Higher Gold Prices

In the past few months, even though the median inflation expectations do not show a discernible trend in response to the COVID-19 shock, we have seen that the uncertainty and disagreements over inflation expectations across respondents have increased significantly. Although the short-term deflation is inevitable, practitioners disagree on how long the deflationary forces will last; while some are convinced that inflation expectations could start to rise suddenly in 12 months, others are more confident that deflation will last for at least 3 years.

Hence, disagreements on the dynamics and outlooks of asset prices in the short to medium term is very high, which makes it difficult for asset allocation. Empirical research has found that ambiguity, which we define as the level of disagreements between agents, leads to under-diversification and higher savings. This can explain why institutional investors are very ‘bearishly’ positioned as the total assets in money market funds reached an all-time high of USD 4.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2020 (figure 1, right frame), and could reach even higher levels in the coming quarters due to the rising uncertainty coming forward. Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the Economic Policy Uncertainty index has been surging to new highs in recent months and is pricing in a high-volatility regime in the near future.

Figure 1

Source: Baker et al. (2016), Eikon Reuters, FRED

However, one asset seems to win most of the votes in the long run: it is gold. One of the most convincing charts that shows us how much potential gold has in long term is the annual growth in central banks’ balance sheets assets. Figure 2 shows the annual change in the top 5 central banks’ assets with the year-on-year change in gold prices; hence, if we embark in the world of constant monetary debasement in order to avoid a prolonged deflationary depression, gold should continue to receive strong support and reach record highs against all currencies. The annual change in the top 5 central banks’ assets reversed from USD -1.3 trillion in March 2019 to over USD 6 trillion in June, leading to a sharp rally in gold (from $1,300 to $1,800). As central banks' balance sheets are expected to reach stratospheric levels in the coming 12 to 18 months, it would be logical to see gold trending higher during that time period.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Some investors expect gold to be the new 'bond trade', the trade that has been the biggest winner in the past 35 years. Now that long-term interest rates have reached the zero bound in all the developed economies, gold could gain a little share in the risk parity portfolios with investment managers replacing some of their bonds allocation by gold in the coming years. In addition to act as an inflation hedge in the long run (i.e., 1970s Great Inflation period), gold remains robust and sometimes also benefits from market shocks.

Figure 3 (left frame) shows in the past two selloffs, gold rose by 7.6% and 3.6% in Q4 2018 and Q1 2020, respectively, while equities plummeted by 14% and 20%. It is interesting to see that in the past 30 years, gold has been the best safe-haven in highly volatile periods; figure 3 (right frame) shows that gold has averaged monthly performances of 80bps when the VIX was trading above 20.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Hence, if investors are ready to ‘stomach’ rising price volatility in the short run, they should definitely hold some gold in their portfolios as a long-term investment. As we mentioned before, we think that gold is slightly overvalued at current levels based on a diversity of short-term drivers (amount of negative-yielding debt, 10Y breakeven inflation) and that the precious metal is vulnerable to a rise in real yields in the coming months. As a reminder, real yields in 2008 rose from 0 to over 4 percent, which caused gold to consolidate by 35% that year.

Figure 4 shows the annual performance of gold against the G10 and some EM currencies since 1971. Note that we use a proxy for the euro prior to 1999 and the times series for the EM currencies start later. Even though most of the cells look green, implying a positive gold performance against the specific currency, there have been 'red' bearish periods for gold that were usually marked by rising real yields.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Closing thoughts

Most of investors agree that gold will trade higher relative to all the currencies in the long run amid the massive monetary debasement that is occurring at the moment. We are confident that the probability of higher gold prices in 3 to 5 years is significantly higher (90% vs. 10%) to the probability of lower gold prices, and that an ounce of gold could actually start to skyrocket much sooner than expected in case inflation expectations start to suddenly move higher. However, we think that gold could experience a small consolidation within the next 12 months due to rising real rates.

