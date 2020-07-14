I Am Buying These Investments During This Correction

We discuss 3 specific REITs that we have been buying lately.

We are loading up on discounted REITs. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to allocate capital while others are fearful.

In our recent Portfolio Review, we explain that now is time to increase positions in REITs to profit from the exceptionally low valuations. We are in a bear market and the best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down.

At the same time, we are unable to pick a bottom, and therefore we should deploy capital in many phases. Since the beginning of this bear market, we have already completed 15 phases of buying, which you can find at High Yield Landlord.

We are mostly buying real estate through discounted REITs. They are priced at near 10 year lows and offer exceptional value as compared to traditional stocks and bonds at the moment.

Our plan is to make one portfolio addition each week for the foreseeable future. We will do so with great discipline and consistency, regardless of what the market throws at us.

Astute REIT investors made fortunes in 2008-2009 because they remained consistent with their approach. They did not panic even when it looked like the world was coming to an end. They kept accumulating with great discipline and this is what you should do too.

Below, we discuss 3 REITs that we have been buying over the past weeks:

Macerich (MAC):

We recently bought more shares of Macerich (MAC), which is the owner of the highest quality mall portfolio in the REIT sector:

source

Invest in malls in 2020? Are you crazy?

Before you say that, you need to consider a few important points:

Not Just Shopping: These are not traditional malls. MAC properties are highly urban mixed use destinations with large entertainment, service, and other use components.

Proven E-commerce Resilience: In 2019, MAC was hitting new record highs in sales per square foot and rents, despite being already in intense competition with Amazon (AMZN). They can and will continue to co-exist.

Margin of Safety: MAC is currently priced at 15% of its estimated NAV. MAC could triple in value and still be cheap by historical standards.

Small Position: Finally, this is a small position for us and we hold it as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Risks are on the high side, but the rest of our portfolio is mostly invested in more defensive companies.

Malls have a lot of pain ahead of them. Most tenants are currently deferring rent payments. And even as properties reopen, it will take time for things to return to normal.

With that said, we are confident that Class A urban malls will recover and MAC has what it takes to survive the near term blow.

In a recent article entitled: "The Greatest REIT Investment in History", we study Bill Ackman's investment in GGP ahead of its bankruptcy in 2008-2009. It is an interesting case study because there are many similarities between GGP then and MAC now.

Ackman started buying it when it traded at $1.58 and bought all the way down to 35 cents. In other words, Ackman saw his investment collapse by nearly 80% before it recovered and earned him a ~20x on his investment:

source

Everyone was mocking him for investing in "dead malls" in the mid of the financial crisis. Yet, he made a small fortune by going against the crowd.

We don't expect MAC to earn us a 20x. But priced at 15% of its NAV, if it merely survives, then it is likely to earn a multiple of its current share price in the future. It is a great risk-to-reward as part of a diversified Portfolio.

STORE Capital (STOR):

We also bought more shares of STORE Capital (STOR), which is the owner of a service-oriented net lease Portfolio:

source

We have been steadily buying more shares of STOR over the past weeks and have decided to make it a Top 5 position in our Core Portfolio. The reason why we invested so heavily in it is because despite near term uncertainty, we are very confident that it will fully recover and return to its recent highs. This alone would result in nearly 100% upside, and it would still trade at a historically high yield spread over the 10-year treasury.

As we explain in a recent report entitled: "Triple Net REITs: Very Little Lost Rent", STOR is much better protected than the market appears to understand. Yes, a portion of near term rents are deferred due to mandated store closures, but deferred does not mean cancelled.

During regular market conditions, these are highly profitable properties with a solid ~2.5x rent coverage and therefore, we expect most rents to get paid, sooner or later.

Eventually, we will go outside again. We will still eat at Popeyes Chicken. We will still go wash our cars. We will put fuel in the tank. We will return to the gym, etc... These are essential services that are very highly likely to recover.

We believe that STOR offers a high likelihood of doubling in value in the coming years. In addition, investors can expect significant dividend payments. The current dividend yield is 6.5% and it is sustainable.

Iron Mountain (IRM):

Finally, we also bought additional shares of Iron Mountain (IRM), which is the largest business storage REIT:

source

We believe that IRM's cash flow is more resilient than your average REIT because businesses will still need to store their physical and digital data. The business held up relatively well in 2008-2009 and we do not expect this time to be different.

In early 2020, IRM had guided for a strong year with ~10% growth. This growth probably won't come to fruition in this environment, but it is reassuring to know that the business is durable and doing well.

Most data center REITs are currently sitting at new all time highs. Yet, IRM is down by ~30% and now yields 10%. It is not a pure-play on data centers, but it is quickly expanding in that direction, and we see it as a vehicle to gain data center-like exposure at a deep discount and with a high yield.

Bottom Line

At High Yield Landlord, we won't stop buying. We will continue to make steady weekly additions with great consistency and discipline as long as prices remain this cheap.

We cannot time the market, but we are confident that a few years from now, we will look back and be glad that we were courageous when others were fearful.

The last time REITs were so cheap, they nearly tripled in value in the coming two years:

Contrarian investors made fortunes in 2008-2009 because they bought even as it looked like the world was coming to an end. Today, many REITs are even cheaper than back then and we expect similar results in the coming years.

We are buying and think that you should too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; STOR; IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.