The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and markets in general are at another inflection point here. Coronavirus cases are surging, and the S&P 500 is at a critical technical junction. Furthermore, Q2 earnings season is starting, and there are plenty of uncertainties (including corporate earnings and forward guidance) going forward.

Therefore, there is risk to the downside for the SPX/stocks in the near to intermediate-term in my view. Nevertheless, there is always a bull market somewhere. So, let us talk about the S&P 500 and certain markets that could outperform the most widely followed stock index going forward.

Let us begin with what is likely the most widely followed major average in the world, the S&P 500.

We see that S&P 500 futures were dangerously close to critical support around 3,100 Friday morning. I cannot stress enough how crucial it is for the SPX futures to get back above the 3,150-3,180 level. A decisive penetration of this level would open the door to 3,200-3,220, then ATHs, and ultimately new ATHs.

Quite remarkably, SPX futures closed at 3,179.5 on Friday, making about a 60 point, or roughly a 2% rebound throughout the session.

Do I think this scenario, where the SPX goes to new ATHs relatively soon (3-4 months) is likely? No, but it is plausible, so it should be considered as a viable scenario.

However, I am concerned about the downside in the near-term. If the SPX does not breakout above 3,180, then 3,200 it will likely head back down, and if the 3,000-2980 level breaks down we could be looking at a much more serious correction. If this extremely important level gets breached, I believe the SPX could head to around 2,750 next, a correction of around 13.5% from current levels.

Yet, the larger correction is only a threat if the critical 3,000 level gets broken, which is still questionable for now. Nevertheless, if the market makes a move lower towards 3,100, the odds of breaking below 3,000 naturally begin to increase.

Furthermore, it is not likely that big tech can continue to lead markets indefinitely. Many stocks in the big tech segment have had extraordinary moves, make up a huge percentage of the SPX, and may be setting up for a correction.

Remarkably, the "Big Five" now account for roughly 25% of the S&P 500's weight.

There is a Bright Side

Gold continues to shine as it climbs towards new highs

Gold is in a key range now, $1,800 - $1,825/$1,830. Due to unprecedented Fed easing and other factors, I expect gold to continue to climb higher.

Even if Golds break below $1,800, I expect the "fall" to be very marginal:

Base case pullback $1,780-1,800, worse case $1,750, and in a worst case to around $1,710-1,700. The worst case scenario would demonstrate a correction of around 5% in gold, quite significant for the gold market and very unlikely in my view.

$1,800 may not even break, as we see what appears to be a double bottom in gold. Therefore, selling GSMs is off the table for now. We will consider to liquidate or reduce GSM (gold/silver/miners) only if gold breaks decisively below $1,800.

Generally, I am quite confident that given the current psychological, fundamental, and technical setups gold will go to prior and then to new ATHs soon (before year end). Thus, GSMs remain the place to be in my view.

Silver Closing in on $20

Silver nearly broke above $20 recently, and it is likely to go for another try soon. Breaking out above the $20 level will be extremely significant, and based on previous PM bull markets silver's rise is likely to intensify after that.

I'm a buyer of silver miners/ETFs like (PAAS), (AG), (FSM), (SLVP), (SIL), as well as gold miner shares on any pullbacks from here. Just in case, key level (plausible stop-out) to watch to the downside is $18.80-$18.50.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): Floating for Now

Bitcoin is attempting to break out above $9,200, and if this occurs BTC will likely make a move towards $9,500. However, this may prove difficult, as the Bitcoin/digital asset market has been moving largely in tandem with the SPX. Therefore, unless a decoupling of this correlation occurs, BTC could follow SPX lower if stocks continue to weaken going forward.

To the downside, I am watching the $9,000-$8,800 level. If this level breaks down, BTC could revisit the $8,000-$7,500 support point. This will very likely create an extremely compelling intermediate to long-term buying opportunity in the digital asset market

Portfolio Strategy

We're cautious on non-GSM equities, as well as on the digital asset segment. However, a point to mention is that despite Bitcoin being essentially flat for the quarter, some systemically important alt coins are up by 20%, 30%, and even 100% (VET-USD) in this quarter alone.

We recently took some profits in this segment, and our cryptocurrency basket is up by roughly 17% QTD. We also plan to add and/or reenter positions at lower levels. Currently, our digital asset segment makes up roughly 15% of our total portfolio holdings. We like this position closer to 25% of portfolio holdings.

GSMs continue to be our favorite group. This segment (including physical metals) accounts for roughly 22% of total portfolio holdings, but we would like to bring this figure up to at least 25%.

Our non-GSM segment accounts for only around 18% of portfolio holdings right now, but that is primarily because of the enormous uncertainty surrounding the economy going forward. We plan to increase holdings on a pullback/correction that may occur in the near future.

Some sectors that we like at lower levels include technology, healthcare/pharma, select banking, some industrial, as well as several energy names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, PAAS, AG, FSM, SIL, SLVP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.