But It's So Tiny! The Fed's Corporate Credit Facility

The only effect on the corporate bond market is psychological. Everyone please calm down.

They have only purchased $9.6 billion in corporate debt, a universe of $10.5 trillion. This is tiny.

The Fed released very detailed tables on the Secondary Corporate Credit Facility, and the numbers are very small.

Did You Say $9.6 Billion?

I’ve been following along with the Fed’s facilities as they appear on the balance sheet. And to my surprise, they’ve been very small.

Federal Reserve

These are all far below their limits.

But we got some added detail Friday from the Fed in the form of their monthly report on the Secondary Corporate Credit Facility, which buys existing corporate bonds. While as you see in the chart, there is $43 billion on the balance sheet, it turns out that most of that is Treasury’s cash, which is the collateral for the purchases, made with leverage.

The Fed has only purchased $9.6 billion in corporate bonds. Though it is much larger now, according to the Fed’s Z.1 tables, at the end of March, the entire universe of US corporate debt was $10.5 trillion, with a T. I made a pie chart. I hope the visualization is helpful to you:

Federal Reserve

So this will be an uncharacteristically short article with a single point: this is tiny, and of little consequence.

Mythbusting

The first myth is that this facility has had any effect on bond markets other than psychological. They have bought less than 0.1% of corporate debt. I won’t show you the pie chart again.

But beyond that, I’ve been seeing all sorts of conspiracy-minded comments at Seeking Alpha and on Twitter regarding this facility.

Myth 2: The Fed is propping up junk! The Fed has bought $986 million, with an M, of non-IG. This less than 0.1% of the market, according to Bloomberg’s estimate of $1.1 trillion. I will spare you the pie chart.

Myth 3: They’re buying Apple (AAPL) bonds so they can do buybacks! These are bonds Apple sold long ago to pay for buybacks because they keep all their cash in Ireland. They still have plenty left! They have no trouble selling new debt, should they choose. In fact, the rates are so low, that they borrow Euro for their currency hedge account, because it is cheaper than buying them. The Fed bought $26 million of Apple’s debt, or 0.03% of their long term debt at the end of March. Message me for the pie chart.

I will be happy to bust other myths in the comments.

By Design

There are two things going on here. The Fed has been remarkably consistent on two points since this began:

There is no bottom to this well.

We are only bankers, not gods. We can only provide liquidity, not solvency. There is a long road ahead, and we can only stave off the worst of it.

The biggest manifestation of that first bullet is a policy I like to refer to as "Very Large Numbers In Press Releases." It began even before QE with repo. By the end of March, the Fed could have had $4 trillion in repo contracts out there, but never got even close. On Wednesday, repo hit $0.

The limits on all the facilities are giant. The primary bond facility, still not open, has a limit of $500 billion. The secondary facility we are talking about here has a limit of $250 billion, and they have thus far only used less than 4% of it. Last week they bought $700 million in bonds for the facility, or 0.007% of US corporate debt. It looks like that’s the pace they will be on for the time being.

So what is even the point? If the Fed were doing this in secret, it would have very little effect on the bond market. But they are not doing it in secret, and that is the point. Very Large Numbers In Press Releases. The effects are entirely psychological. They have been so successful with that policy, that everyone has forgotten about that second thing they keep telling us, that they can only stave off the worst it.

Will investors finally realize that there is nothing to see here? I can’t answer that question.

But there is a second reason the Fed has made these facilities so large. They understand that this is going to drag on for a long time, and they may need to keep hitting them up in the future.

In Conclusion

Everybody calm down. Please. There are plenty of real calamities happening all around us without having to invent outrages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.