It is much less exposed to U.S. political and regulatory risks than U.S. counterparts.

It is at the cusp of being able to return material amount of capital to shareholders. This is a game-changer.

Barclays is trading at a distressed valuation, even much more so than large U.S. peers.

Recent polls in the U.S. suggest a Biden presidency may be on the cards. Reports also suggest that Senator Elizabeth Warren may be in line to be the next Secretary of Treasury. I have covered, in great detail, the impact of this in a recent article titled "Citigroup and A Biden Presidency".

Clearly political risks emanating from the November elections are impacting the investment case in the large U.S. banks. The key fear is excessive regulation which may manifest in materially higher capital requirements or in a worse-case scenario an attempt to break up the large U.S. banks.

Ultimately, my view is that actual changes are likely to be at the margin (in spite of strong rhetorics at times) - Mr. Market clearly dislikes the inherent uncertainty.

Given evolving political risks, I believe several European banks are preferred to the large U.S. banks. These include Deutsche Bank (DB) which finally appears to be on the cusp of a successful restructuring story as well as BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), otherwise known as the JPMorgan (JPM) of Europe.

In this article, however, I will focus on Barclays (BCS) and outline the reasons why I believe it is a conviction buy at current valuation.

Barclays: the context

It is a transatlantic bank (the 2 biggest markets being the U.K. and the U.S.).

The bank is run by Mr. Jes Staley (an American and a JPM alumni) and one of several senior bankers rumoured not to have gotten along with Mr. Dimon and left (or was forced out of) JPM several years back.

Barclays is split into two main business lines (as well legal entities). One is Barclays U.K. which houses a top-tier U.K. consumer bank. As of Q1 2020, Barclays U.K. consumes ~GBP 10.5 billion of tangible equity. Barclays U.K., in most years, delivered quite respectable high-teen RoTE prints - however, during 2019, it faced an additional headwind in the form of lower interest rates which reduced its returns somewhat. The 2020 COVID-19 crisis also resulted in large loan loss provisions and further dampened its profitability in Q1 2020.

The much larger part of the bank is Barclays International. It comprises of a mishmash of businesses which include the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), U.S. Credit Cards and a merchant acquiring payments business. Barclays International consumes ~GPB 36.2 billion of tangible equity and most of it (~GBP 27 billion) is attributed to its CIB division.

So, the numbers clearly speak to the fact that the CIB business is the largest and most important to Barclays' profitability. The CIB has also been a perennial underperformer and struggled to come close to earning its cost of capital (estimated at 10 percent RoTE). Although, in the last couple of years, CIB has seen a markedly improved performance under the leadership of Mr. Jes Staley. This historical underperformance, though, has been one of the key reasons for the distressed valuation of the bank as measured by its price to tangible book value.

Barclays has also been destroying capital for many years. This included large monetary fines for misconduct, primarily comprising of the Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) scandal and the U.S. Department of Justice fine for pre-financial crisis mortgage-related misconduct. In total, these (and other) fines have cost shareholders a multiple of BCS's current market value. Barclays also had to build up capital to comply with post-crisis regulations as well as create a non-core bank to dispose off assets that did not suit the new regulatory framework. Like many other European banks, in contrast to the U.S. banks which recapitalised early, this has taken well over a decade to sort out.

Not surprisingly, the above issues handicapped Barclays' ability to return meaningful amount of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends or institute a buyback programme.

So, given all the above negative points - why should you invest in Barclays?

The thesis

Barclays is at a turning point in its capital narrative. After a full decade of destroying capital, it is at the cusp of being able to return substantial amounts of capital to shareholders. Given that it trades at a distressed valuation of 0.32x tangible book value, a buyback programme will be amazingly accretive.

On a normalised basis (post-COVID-19 provisioning), BCS should deliver RoTE of between 8 and 10 percent. It already delivered a RoTE of greater than 9 percent in 2019 and was set for incremental improvement in 2020 before the COVID-19 crisis hit.

On the COVID-19 front, Barclays has managed extremely well. It was early and very conservative in booking loan loss provisions during Q1 2020, suggesting going-forward build-up of provisions are likely to be much more modest.

Barclays Investment Bank (IB) has also delivered remarkable performance so far, especially on the FICC income line (up ~100 percent year on year). This is likely to continue during Q2 as well, given robust capital markets during this period.

I expect BCS's capital position to be at a significant surplus coming out of this crisis, placing it in a strong position to deliver increasing amount of capital to shareholders. At current valuation, a buyback looks like a very enticing proposition. BCS could easily double if you have a 12- to 18-month horizon.

Importantly, BCS is much less exposed to U.S. political risks that may manifest in higher taxes and excessive banking regulations.

Relative valuation

The below chart speaks a thousand words.

As can be seen below, Barclays trades at a much lower valuation than U.S. peers (Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan, Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS)).

It appears that JPM is priced ~5 times more expensive than BCS. Why is that?

Part of the undervaluation is attributed to lower returns generated by BCS. In 2019, it delivered a RoTE of ~9 percent whereas U.S. peers have delivered returns well above their cost of capital (e.g. Citi delivered ~12 percent whereas JPM is in the high-teens). Surely, Brexit worries also plays a part in the relative undervaluation. But even accounting for all these, the difference in valuation is just too stark.

The key reason, in my view, is plain to see. Whilst all the U.S. banks have been effectively paying out 100 percent (or more) of their earnings in dividends and buybacks - BCS struggled to maintain a decent dividend or institute a buyback programme.

Mr. Market wants to see the white of the eyes of a buyback programme before it contemplates pricing it in.

Loan loss provisions: the COVID-19 Impact

It is a tale of two Barclays.

In this crisis, most of the damage for the large banks is on the consumer side, especially on the unsecured lending portfolio such as Credit Cards. The IB remains largely unscathed.

The below slide from Q1 2020 summarises the impairments' position:

Under the recent IFRS 9 accounting standards, banks are required to front-load expected credit losses by incorporating macroeconomic forecasts to proprietary loss models. IFRS 9 tends to be pro-cyclical as loan losses gets recognised much earlier compared to an incurred loss model. There is also effectively a doubling up effect as cash losses get book but then as recovery is forecasted the original provision gets written back. The pro-cyclicality essentially means that at the early stage of the crisis, loan losses are amplified but then impairments get reversed later on.

But what is quite clear is that BCS's management has incorporated very conservative assumptions to loan loss provisioning (much more so than their U.S. counterparts). This can be clearly seen by the expected worst point assumptions for both unemployment and GDP in its large markets of the U.S. and the U.K.

This was not surprising to me at all. Some may recall that one of Mr. Staley's first hirings as the new Group's Chief Risk Officer was Mr. C.S. Venkatakrishnan (aka Venkat). Mr. Venkat was hired from JPMorgan and was brought to foster an appropriately conservative culture around risk-taking and reporting. This is very much in line with Mr. Dimon's JPMorgan school of banking that values conservatism and the maintenance of a fortress balance sheet. This practically translates to booking (where the accounting rules allow for it) larger loan losses and doing so earlier in the cycle. The net result is that current provisions look more than adequate and it is likely we have seen the peak in incremental loan loss provisions booked in Q1. In contrast, it is widely expected that U.S. banks will book higher loan loss provisions in Q2.

The credibility of Barclays' loan loss reserves were further bolstered by the recently announced U.K. government second phase of its economic response to COVID-19. The new 'Plan for Jobs' includes payments to employers that retain workers currently furloughed under the existing Job Retention Scheme or hire new employees or trainees, a temporary reduction in value-added tax for hospitality and tourism industries, and certain exemptions from stamp duty for residential property purchases.

In total, the direct cost of fiscal policy measures since March 2020 now stand at GBP184 billion (staggering 8.3% of 2019 GDP). Clearly, these targeted measures play a key role in blunting the increase in the unemployment rate. Barclays and other UK banks are indirect beneficiaries of such programmes.

The Investment Bank is underperforming... really?

The IB delivered an exceptional performance in Q1 2020. In many regards, much better than its U.S. counterparts with FICC income up close to 100 percent and Equity up 20 percent year-on-year (total Markets division up 70 percent).

The IB has delivered RoTE of 12.1 percent for Q1 2020 even when including a one-off impairment of GBP 405 million (oil price forecasted-related and a single name exposure).

This exceptional performance is likely to have continued in Q2 2020 given the very robust capital markets throughout this period.

Notably, over the last 18 months or so, BCS has steadily picked up market share in the IB space. I will have a dedicated article to this published shortly - so stay tuned, if of interest.

Nothing to stress about CCAR

As mentioned above, BCS operates through a U.S. entity that must be in compliance with all U.S. regulatory capital framework including the U.S. CCAR stress tests.

As can be seen from above, BCS U.S. LLC is extremely well-capitalised, and therefore, the risks emanating from politically-driven regulatory changes should not have a material impact on its profitability. Whereas, increased capital requirements will most certainly have a sobering effect on the profitability of its U.S. counterparts.

The risks to the thesis

There are a number of key risks to my bullish narrative.

COVID-19 scenario ends up being much worse than currently expected, driving the world economy into a full-blown depression. Disorderly and/or hard Brexit. IB underperforms and delivers subpar return on equity.

The bottom line

There is clearly a huge valuation gap between the U.S. banks and Barclays.

It does not really make sense for JPMorgan to be valued five times more expensive than Barclays - even when you take into account the higher RoTE and more diversified business model of the former.

The main culprit for the distressed valuation is investors' rear view mirror. Barclays, in the past decade, somehow managed to destroy huge amount of capital. It currently does not return any capital to shareholders. Not even a dividend - thanks to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision due to COVID-19 uncertainties.

This is about to change in 2021.

Coming out of this crisis, Barclays will be in a strong capital position. Mr. Staley will be very keen to deliver an aggressive buyback programme.

This bank that should be delivering 8-10 percent RoTE yet trading at ~0.3x tangible book. Provided it is able to return capital to shareholders in 2021 and beyond - this is just like buying a dollar for 35 or 40 cents.

Barclays should also provide a welcome cushion from the worst potential impact of the U.S. elections. Any regulatory changes in the U.S. should have a much lower impact on its business model compared with U.S. peers.

I currently use long-term options to gain more leverage as I see this as a conviction buy. Whilst in any investment many things can go wrong - in this instance, I very much like the risk-reward equation.

