Foolish Optimism

We already recovered from the COVID decline and began transitioning to cash. Many investors are still picking up pennies on the train tracks trying to ignore the whistle and the shaking tracks.

Rebuilding that many jobs is extremely unlikely. To have any shot, we would need schools to reopen so the labor force could grow. Headlines on reopening schools can be bull.

Extra unemployment benefits strengthened consumption. Those are still scheduled to run out at the end of July.

Unemployment remains extremely high. If we adjust for the reduction in the labor force, the volume of jobs missing is even larger. We need about 20 million net new jobs.

Investors remaining fiercely bullish are overstaying the rally. We've been taking gains off the board for the last month.

Optimism may have peaked about a week into June, but it remains fairly high compared to the last few months. We are concerned by the dramatic increase in optimism because it appears unwarranted. We don’t want to join the market in panic or excitement. We’re better off just sticking to our process. It served us well for years and it continued to work in providing us with a dramatic recovery after late March / early April.

Beware The Economy

The fundamental risks are bearing down on investors like a train:

Source

It's time to move. The second quarter was a great period for catching a huge recovery in shares as the market overreacted. Now it has rallied too far, but many investors are content to keep picking up pennies as the train bears down on them.

Unemployment

It’s amazing how little focus goes to unemployment over the last week. We wouldn’t normally think of unemployment as a black swan, but the market appears to be largely discounting the potential impacts. For context, unemployment is at historically bad levels:

Source

The last time unemployment was believed to exceed these levels was during the Great Depression (sorry, no records).

The June Unemployment Report

In early June, there was a shocking unemployment report:

Prior Unemployment Rate: 14.7%

Forecast for Unemployment Rate: 19.0%

Actual New Unemployment Rate: 13.3%

The story was popular across all major media outlets: Fox & CNN both ran big headlines. However, economists may be a little less impressed with the increase in “jobs”. Let’s run through a few of the facts:

As of May 2020, the “Labor Force Participation Rate” is still down dramatically from February 2020. The BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) qualified the numbers by saying, roughly, that the numbers contain significant errors. By policy, they do not edit the data. Errors are allowed to exist. The Paycheck Protection Program is enhancing employment metrics, but only while the money is available. To reestablish demand, we need to see nearly 20 million jobs added, in addition to any jobs currently saved by the Paycheck Protection Program.

Time to dive into each of those briefly.

Labor Force Participation Rate

The following chart shows the labor force participation rate:

Source

The very bottom is in April 2020. It bounces back a little bit in May 2020, but for a full economic recovery, we need to see that value climb materially. People who are unemployed are still counted in the labor force, so the huge decline indicates people who are not working or looking for work:

Source

That is a substantial decline. We’re talking about roughly 6 million people:

Source

For the economy to be back to full strength, we would need to see the labor force participation rate recover and the unemployment rate decline.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Disclaimer

The BLS report highlights that if people filled out the forms correctly, they believe the unemployment rate would’ve been higher by about 3 points:

Source

If we take that in isolation, it sounds like the May unemployment numbers are dramatically understated. However, we want to consider a little more context.

Unemployment was indeed understated in May.

It was understated less in May than in April.

Therefore, it still looks like a solid bounce.

How do we know that? If we pull the BLS FAQ for April 2020, we get a similar disclosure:

April’s official rate: 14.4%

BLS estimate of the actual unemployment rate: 19.2%

In April the BLS estimated that unemployment was understated by nearly 5% (that’s 19.2% minus 14.4%). By comparison, understated by 3% is an “improvement”.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Paycheck Protection Program is also driving employment rates higher:

Source

Think demand will return to something close to the prior levels? I wouldn’t bet on it. For demand to recover to the prior level, people need to have money to spend. That money would need to come from unemployment benefits (the bonus is scheduled to end at the end of July) or from wages (normal). Wages are going to be weak (overall, as a gross metric) because unemployment remains high and the labor force participation rate is down.

Jobs to Support Demand

To get a very rough estimate for how many jobs would need to be added to reach the prior levels, we can use the following chart:

Source

If someone was rehired under the Paycheck Protection Program, their job is already counted in those numbers (as an employee). So the economy would need to add nearly 20 million jobs in addition to retaining the jobs under the Paycheck Protection Program. Without that kind of recovery in jobs, it would be hard to see sustained demand. So unless employment increases significantly, it won’t make economic sense for many companies to maintain their current level of employment.

Why Focus on Jobs

When we look at the big picture, we are interested in evaluating future levels of supply and demand. For REITs, the amount of supply (physical real estate) generally won’t change rapidly. Therefore, the main factor to consider is demand. To evaluate demand, we need to understand:

The fiscal health of tenants How the property is useful to those tenants

In this update, we’re focusing on the fiscal health of tenants. Whether that tenant is a person or a business, jobs are a key element. Without jobs, people can’t afford to buy things. This should be a pretty simple concept. Many Americans are already deferring payments on various types of loans:

Source (WSJ, Paywalled link)

The current level of demand is supported by consumers:

Getting larger unemployment benefits Total jobs supported by Paycheck Protection Program Deferring student loans, auto loans, and personal loans

That makes it hard to believe demand is about to bounce back.

Apartments

Given the level of unemployment, investors may wonder why we still like apartment REITs. There’s a pretty simple answer. While the apartments do depend on wages within their market (correlates strongly with rent per unit), the apartment REITs tend to invest in much higher-quality properties.

Property Quality

The layoffs are having a larger impact on lower-skill (read lower-paid) positions. The positions that are most impacted generally don’t pay enough to afford the rental rates at these apartments. In general, lower-quality apartment buildings should struggle far more than higher-quality buildings. For instance, NMHC reports that 89% of apartment households paid rent as of June 13th, 2020.

By contrast, Essex Property Trust reports that as of June 15th, only 4.4% of tenants had not paid yet.

Source

Schools

To see employment fully rebound, we need to see unemployment decline and see the labor force increase. For that to happen, schools need to be functioning. Programs to reopen schools have met with mixed success. Further, reports on the reopening have struggled with the concept of factual statements (perhaps evidence of the importance of schools).

We begin with Denmark:

Source

The headline sounds pretty explicit. Does the data actually back that claim? Let’s look at what one of the experts in that article actually said:

That’s a very different statement. For investors who aren’t familiar with statistics, we will clarify the difference:

The headline says that the data proves that there was no increase in infections.

in infections. The expert says that the data does not prove that there was an increase in infections.

The thing about these studies is that it takes a very substantial amount of evidence to prove a claim. The headlines are stating that a claim “no increase” was proven. The experts are simply saying that they don’t have evidence to disprove the claim.

Let’s take a look at Israel:

Source

Criticism of the policy is not encouraged, as a teacher was only willing to speak on condition of anonymity:

In China, schools are closed again:

Source

The Role of Cash

The point of having some cash in the portfolio is to protect the value during declines. However, it also gives the investor the ability to buy during the panic. When the market reaches a full panic, prices drop on nearly every asset. Correlation in the market can increase significantly as investors look to sell everything. Having access to some cash lets the investor lock in great prices on great companies, even though buying amid the panic is often difficult (emotionally) for investors.

If we see another big blow to the economy, cash is the asset for surviving the storm. Short-term Treasury ETFs can work as well, but interest rates are already pretty low. The potential for capital gains is relatively small and the yield is relatively small, so holding positions in cash or in short-term Treasuries should have a similar result.

Raising Cash

We’ve been pushing our way towards a larger cash allocation by taking profits.

We’ve only purchased shares 3 times since in the first half of June:

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) on 6/1/2020 AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) on 6/8/2020 AvalonBay (AVB) on 6/15/2020

Each of those purchases was fully offset, or more than offset, by positions we sold in the same sector. The trades below were all placed by 6/18/2020 and were all disclosed to subscribers in real-time.

The mortgage REIT positions we sold:

Source: The REIT Forum

We also closed equity REIT positions:

Source: The REIT Forum

The rest of these sales were not offset by any purchase.

We also sold a small position in Walmart (WMT):

Source: The REIT Forum

Our biggest area for capturing gains and moving to cash was closing out several positions in preferred shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

The result was our cash allocation increasing substantially by the middle of June:

Source: The REIT Forum

Since 6/18/2020, we've continued to increase the cash allocation as we took gains on a few more preferred share positions.

Defensive When Others Are Greedy

We saw a decline in our portfolio value during the first wave of the pandemic.

We evaluate our performance against several ETFs that cover many of the same investments. If we are beating those ETFs, then we're probably providing alpha. Four of the main ETFs we are comparing against are:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)

Almost every investment we make will be in at least one of those ETFs.

We correctly predicted that the market was facing much higher levels of risk, but we didn't expect the mortgage REIT preferred shares to get hammered so hard. The sector plunged harder than warranted, but we maintained our conviction and kept buying. We enjoyed an extreme resurgence from April through June:

Source: The REIT Forum

Following that resurgence, it is much easier to step back. We aren't stuck trying to "make up" for the first quarter. Many other investors are still trying to pick up pennies on the train tracks, just hoping they don't get flattened.

Conclusion

Despite dramatic rallies in many parts of the market, there are still major headwinds to the overall economy. Current levels of spending (consumer demand) are dramatically above the levels of income. When unemployment benefits decrease, demand could drop. When the Paycheck Protection Program runs out, demand could drop. To simply maintain the existing levels of demand would require a dramatic increase in employment.

The unemployment rate is already historically high, yet it ignores the reduction in the labor force. To see a full recovery in demand, we would need to see around 20 million net jobs added to the economy. That seems quite unlikely. To bring that many people back to work, we would also need a successful reopening of the schools. That might happen, but we wouldn’t count on it. Instead, we’ll aim to have a significant amount of cash on hand for the next round.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, AGNCO, AGNCP, AVB, NLY, NLY.PF, NLY.PG, NLY.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.