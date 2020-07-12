Management has demonstrated its ability to organically grow revenues in recent years and has had a successful win-rate in 2020 thus far.

When people ask me what I think the market will do in the short term, I’ve found that the answer that elicits near universal agreement is that there will be volatility. As any stock market investor knows, it’s very difficult to predict where the market is headed in the short term. That’s why I believe it’s important to have a certain part of the portfolio in low-beta stocks that are resilient to macroeconomic difficulties and black swan events, as we have recently witnessed.

I believe the stock that I’m evaluating today, Nasdaq (NDAQ), fits that bill. In this article, I intend to evaluate the stock from a fundamental and stock-beta perspective, and make a recommendation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Forbes)

A Resilient Stock For Your Portfolio

Nasdaq is an American stock exchange based in New York City and is ranked second by the market capitalization of stocks traded on its exchange, sitting only behind the New York Stock Exchange (ICE). It was founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers as a way to enable computerized trading. Currently, the Nasdaq has more than 3,000 stocks listed on its exchange, and includes big names such as all of the FAANG stocks and Microsoft (MSFT).

What I like about Nasdaq is that it is able to generate steady income in both good times and bad. Similar to how its peer, the NYSE, operates, Nasdaq acts as a clearing house for stocks and derivatives transactions (40% of revenues), and in addition, generates steady revenues from information services (30% of revenues), market technology (12%), and corporate services (18%), which is responsible for listing companies and generates annual renewal fees.

As seen below, management expects continued revenue growth in its key business segments over the next 3-5 years.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

What’s especially encouraging is that its Market Services segment, which is its largest and provides its flagship equity and derivatives clearing services, saw an impressive 21% YoY growth in revenues and 32% growth in operating income in the latest quarter. In addition, Nasdaq has beaten its peers in the number of IPOs listed on its exchange, at 55 companies listed so far this year as of July 1st for total market proceeds of $17.4 billion, including four of the five largest IPOs in the U.S. as of year-to-date.

Looking at the stock chart below, Nasdaq has shown strong resiliency with the quick bounce back since the “sell-everything” phase ended in late March. For the year-to-date, it has outperformed the S&P 500 by 17%. Apparently, the market perceives Nasdaq as being virtually immune to the effects of COVID-19, as its tech-heavy weighting of stocks on its exchange have benefited from the stay-at-home trend and have outperformed the market.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

What I also like about Nasdaq is the low beta ratio of its stock. As seen below, beta has trended below 0.7 before COVID-19 set in, and still sits at a relatively low beta of 0.82. This implies that the stock is relatively less volatile than the rest of the market, and is most likely due to the steady revenues that it generates from its main market and information services business segments, which generate a combined 70% of the company’s revenues.

(Source: YCharts)

Digging into the financials, gross profit has grown 8% since 2017, and operating margin has remained steady in the 43%-44% range. I find this encouraging as this demonstrates organic revenue growth that did not come at the expense of lower margins. It also means a steady increase to operating income at about the same growth rate as revenues.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

The balance sheet is in good shape, as long-term debt has trended downward since 2016, hitting a 35% LT Debt to Capital ratio, which is down 5% since 2016.

(Source: Created by author)

Adjusted EPS has also grown at a solid clip, having increased by 16% since 2018. The dividend has grown at an average 15% annual rate over the past 3 years, and the dividend payout ratio sits at a safe 47% based on trailing 12 months’ earnings.

(Source: Created by author)

Key Risks

As investors rely on and take for granted the timeliness and accurate execution of securities on the exchanges, failures to meet those obligations can cause severe reputational damage. An example of this was the multiple errors that occurred during the Facebook (FB) IPO back in 2012, during which trading was delayed by a couple of hours, and a number of order execution errors occurred on that today. While Nasdaq hasn’t had a big failure like that since 2012, it is something investors should be wary of.

In addition, competition with the NYSE is intense for new business and IPOs. While Nasdaq has had a successful win-rate for IPOs so far this year, this is something investors should pay attention to.

Investor Takeaway

The Nasdaq exchange is home to some of the biggest names in technology and has shown resiliency to the pandemic due to its steady fee-generating business model. Its business is largely untied to the swings of market prices, and I’m encouraged by its successful track record and its leadership position in IPOs thus far in 2020. Management has also demonstrated its ability to steadily increase organic revenues and EPS, all while reducing its debt.

At the current price of $122.88 and a PE ratio of 23, I have a Hold recommendation based solely on valuation. I would recommend adding shares at the $116 per share range, which I believe provides a more attractive entry point.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.