Q2 Bank Earnings Likely To Beat Consensus, But Still Cautious

While consensus analyst earnings forecast for 2Q may be too negative, there is too much uncertainty to be a bank bull for the foreseeable future. Holding high-quality banks only.

Key issues to track during bank earnings calls will be Provision, Provision, Provision. Also, watch charge-offs, deferrals, non-interest expense trends, PPP revenue, and deposits.

This post includes a 2Q Earnings Scorecard that readers can use to track earnings reports that kick-off July 14.

2Q earnings forecasts from bank analysts are all over the board. Consensus indicates a weak earnings quarter. However, consensus may be too negative for three reasons.

Going into the most important earnings season in recent history, bank valuations are at 30-year low, weighed down by uncertainty about future earnings and dividends.

Good News/Bad News: Bank Valuations Historically Low

Bank valuations in July 2020 are at 30-year lows. Long-term investors should view the industry's current low Price to Tangible Book valuation as compelling reason to own quality banks. Chart 1 updates a key chart in my August 2019 Seeking Alpha article about Warren Buffett's case for owning bank stocks.

Chart 1

Consensus Negative: Too Much Uncertainty

Going into the most important earnings quarter in recent history, a hazy fog of uncertainty hangs over the crystal balls used by analysts to forecast earnings and future dividends. The wide range between high and low 2Q EPS estimates suggests most bank analysts are clueless as to what to expect. See Table 1.

Table 1: 2Q Earnings Estimates, 2Q 2019 EPS; Sources: Merrill Lynch, Ycharts

High Low Consensus 2Q '19 EPS 2Q '20 EPS Release AXP $ 2.10 $ (1.51) $ 0.11 $ 2.07 7/24 BAC $ 0.06 $ 0.64 $ 0.29 $ 0.74 7/17 BK $ 1.03 $ 0.73 $ 0.90 $ 1.01 7/17 C $ 1.75 $ (1.07) $ 0.31 $ 1.83 7/14 CFG $ 0.35 $ (1.11) $ 0.05 $ 0.96 7/17 CMA $ 0.96 $ (0.59) $ 0.25 $ 1.94 7/21 COF $ 2.87 $ (10.92) $ (1.16) $ 3.37 7/21 DFS $ 2.64 $ (1.13) $ 0.19 $ 2.32 7/22 FITB $ 0.57 $ (0.44) $ 0.22 $ 0.71 7/23 GS $ 6.94 $ 1.34 $ 3.88 $ 5.81 7/16 HBAN $ 0.15 $ (0.30) $ 0.04 $ 0.33 7/23 JPM $ 2.65 $ (0.17) $ 1.08 $ 2.82 7/14 KEY $ 0.33 $ (0.61) $ 0.18 $ 0.44 7/22 MS $ 1.40 $ 0.81 $ 1.11 $ 1.23 7/16 MTB $ 2.72 $ (0.99) $ 1.63 $ 3.61 7/23 NTRS $ 1.58 $ 1.22 $ 1.36 $ 1.75 7/22 PNC $ 4.35 $ (2.21) $ 0.80 $ 2.88 7/15 RF $ 0.20 $ (0.20) $ 0.06 $ 0.39 7/17 SCHW $ 0.65 $ 0.42 $ 0.53 $ 0.66 7/16 SIVB $ 3.82 $ 1.75 $ 3.05 $ 6.08 7/24 STT $ 1.71 $ 0.42 $ 1.59 $ 1.45 7/17 TFC $ 1.00 $ 0.33 $ 0.78 $ 1.12 7/16 USB $ 0.87 $ (0.75) $ 0.31 $ 1.09 7/15 WFC $ 0.38 $ (0.58) $ (0.05) $ 1.30 7/14 ZION $ 0.79 $ (0.47) $ 0.78 $ 0.99 7/20

Dividends at Risk

If consensus earnings forecasts are realized, bank dividends are clearly at risk. See my June 29 Seeking Alpha article.

Chart 2 shows the 2Q dividend for each bank compared to 2Q consensus earnings estimates. Banks highlighted with red bars face immediate dividend challenges if earnings in 2Q match consensus.

Chart 2

As expected, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced plans to reduce its dividend. Capital One Financial Corporation's (COF) June 29 press release was silent to its dividend plans. To my knowledge, Capital One has not announced plans for 3Q dividend.

The strongest statements affirming future dividends came from The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Bank of New York Mellon Press Release June 29: "The company intends to maintain its quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.31 per share."

Bank of America Press Release June 29: "The company intends to maintain the quarterly common stock dividend at the current rate of $0.18 until further notice..."

Citizens Press Release June 29: “These results highlight our capacity to maintain our dividend through the real-life stress the country is experiencing this year."

Morgan Stanley Press Release June 29: "We anticipate continuing to pay our quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share."

Goldman Sachs Press Release June 29: "Our durable earnings profile, continued performance, and highly liquid balance sheet allow us to serve our clients, maintain our dividend, and deliver for all our stakeholders.”

Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), State Street Corporation (STT), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) have issued public statements hedging the future of dividends beyond 3Q.

These banks affirmed 3Q dividends but have not publicly addressed dividends beyond 3Q:

Provision, Provision, Provision

Bankers and investors are reminded every 10 to 20 years that credit quality is the name of the game for banks. As credit quality goes, so goes bank earnings and bank stock prices.

As I have noted on these pages since 2016, the key metric for bank investors to monitor is provision. Chart 3 shows the quarterly history of provision and charge-offs for U.S. banks since 2006.

Note that 1Q 2020 provision was $53 billion, up from $15 billion in 4Q 2019. 1Q provision was clouded by the introduction of CECL, a new accounting standard for determining adequate loan/lease loss reserves.

The only reason bank analyst earnings forecasts for 2Q are so wildly disparate is because of the varying views of how much provision banks will need to take in 2Q.

Chart 3

Consensus May Be Too Negative: 3 Reasons

Analyst consensus view of 2Q earnings is quite negative as shown in Table 1.

However, there are three reasons to believe that analysts may be too negative going into 2Q.

First, it is possible bank risk executives and bank regulators are taking a "wait and see" view as to how the economy unfolds. This view is bolstered by low 1Q charge-offs and unprecedented government intervention that bought time for consumers, businesses, banks, and the economy to get back on track.

Second, new accounting standards for provision expense also may support the bullish view. The big surge in 1Q provision from CECL for many large banks may suppress the need to further increase provision in the absence of a large increase in loan outstandings or wide scale deterioration in the credit portfolios as evidenced by a big increase in charge-offs (aggregate $25 billion+ for the industry, up from $15 billion in Q1).

A third, and arguably the most important, factor supporting the bullish view is that most large banks have already announced plans to continue paying dividends in 3Q. For banks to announce plans to continue paying dividends uninterrupted in 3Q, bank risk/finance executives and regulators must have confidence that 2Q provision expense will be moderate, and therefore, earnings adequate to support dividends.

The bearish view is that provision must increase dramatically as 2Q GDP shrunk at a historic level. In that case, industry-wide provision expense in 2Q will pop above $50 billion for the second quarter in a row, a level reflected in the worst case analyst estimates for 2Q earnings.

My view is that consensus analyst forecasts for 2Q are likely too negative, reflecting the absence of guidance from banks as well as a developing understanding of the new CECL accounting standards.

However, while 2Q earnings may prove to be better than expected by the consensus, the reality is that banks may be kicking the proverbial can down the road as eventually the COVID-19 economy will damage consumer and business balance sheets and ability to service debt. When that happens, banks will have to eat into loan/lease loss reserves, necessitating future increases in provision.

4 Other Factors to Monitor with 2Q Earnings Reports

When Citi, Wells, and JPM kick-off earnings on Tuesday, in addition to provision, I will be looking at financial statements and executive commentary regarding:

Deferrals

Non-interest expense trends

Revenue, especially from PPP

Deposit levels and cost

Deferrals

Banks have been given considerable leeway from bank regulators in assisting borrowers during the early stages of the COVID-19 economy. As a result, bank investors should pay close attention to deferrals for each bank. Expect to see double-digit rates for some banks. These banks are especially likely to experience a material increase in provision in future quarters. Banks with deferral rates above 10% are particularly worrisome.

Non-interest Expenses

Bank executives know from experience that weak credit portfolios not only result in higher provision and loan charge-offs but also a surge in non-interest expenses. Note the industry trend in non-interest expenses in 1Q 2020 as seen in Chart 4. Expect 2Q non-interest expenses to increase 10% year-over-year as banks likely incurred extraordinary expenses during this uncertain time.

Chart 4

Revenue, Especially Fees from PPP

Chart 5 also reveals that revenue for the industry is flat. Expect revenue to benefit significantly from PPP fees. (Several mega-banks, including Wells Fargo, have recently announced plans to "reinvest" the PPP proceeds back into the communities, i.e., increase non-interest expenses commensurate with PPP revenue.)

Based on my review of the PPP database, I am especially interested to see PPP for three banks that appear to have outsized PPP lending: Zions Bancorporation (ZION), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). and Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB). It is possible that earnings for these three banks can be impacted materially in 2Q. Each could beat earnings expectations handily because of PPP revenue.

Deposits

U.S. policy makers (the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, FDIC, and select politicians) are doing a much better job in this current crisis than they did in the early months of the Great Panic of 2008-09. Unlike then, policy makers are acting decisively and fastidiously avoiding inflammatory language.

As a result, public fears of bank safety and soundness do not swirl around in the media. Expect deposit levels in banks to build on the momentum seen in 1Q. See Chart 5. Strong deposit levels are vital to bank liquidity which dictates the short-term bank health. Strong deposit growth also will be salubrious to banks' funding costs at a time when interest revenue remain under pressure from low interest rates.

Chart 5

Closing Thoughts

While I expect 2Q bank earnings to be better than consensus in the aggregate, I do not expect commentary from bank executives during July earnings calls to embolden bank investors.

To the contrary, I fully expect bank executives to be circumspect in their comments about the near-term future. They do not know what they do not know, and consequently, the fog of uncertainty over banks will not lift soon. Therefore, expect valuations to remain historically low for the near-term.

My view is that bank investors should stick with banks that have a proven ability to manage through-the-cycle. My buy-and-hold portfolio includes three large banks, JPM, PNC, and SVB Financial Group (SIVB). Last week I took an initial position in a Bank of New York Mellon preferred (NYSE:BK.PC).

On Friday, July 10, I sold a $9.00 8/21 call on Huntington Bank, a position held in my trading account. The call paid $.48, a price unusually rich given the stock ran up over 5% on the 10th. The bank reports earnings July 23. Whether I let the call expire or choose to buy it back will depend on what I hear from Huntington and other banks over the next two weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, PNC, HBAN, SIVB, CFR, BK.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America employee, I continue to have certain financial interests in BAC.