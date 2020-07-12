It's been an exceptional start to 2020 for Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) as the mid-tier miner continues to be one of the top-performing constituents within the Gold Miners Index (GDX), up 75% year-to-date. The company had a blow-out fiscal Q3 and first nine months of production with over 200,000 ounces produced in the first three quarters, prompting Silver Lake to raise its FY-2020 annual production guidance to 245,000 ounces at the mid-point. However, the most exciting for investors is the most recent mineral resource and reserve statement at the company's new Deflector Mine, with the mineral resource growing above 1.25 million ounces to finish FY-2020. It's worth noting that this resource upgrade came with a massive increase in average gold grades. This recent upgrade outlines the potential for a 10-year mine life at Deflector, assuming successful conversion of resources to reserves. Based on the updated Deflector resource and the company's industry-leading margins, I continue to see Silver Lake as a top-10 gold producer in the sector, and a buy on dips.

(Source: Breakawaydigger.com)

When Silver Lake Resources merged with Doray Minerals last year, it looked like a bit of a gamble, spending a chunk of its market cap to add a junior gold producer to its arsenal with a relatively minuscule mineral reserve. At the time of the merger closing, Doray's flagship Deflector Mine had just 250,000 ounces of mineral reserves or a 3-year mine life at the previous production rate, and there was no guarantee that the resources would be successfully converted. However, Silver Lake has had immense success since taking over the project, and the most recent reserve update is proof of this. The company has now proven up 447,000 ounces of gold reserves, and a 1.27 million ounce resource and the addition at Deflector Southwest has been a massive benefit to grades. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the chart below, the Deflector Mine's reserves have grown 79% in less than a year, from 250,000 ounces to 447,000 ounces. Meanwhile, the resources (which include reserves) have increased by 58%, up from 800,000 ounces to 1.27 million ounces. However, while some mining companies can grow total resources and reserves at the expense of grades, this isn't the case for Silver Lake. As we can see, the average resource grade has seen a massive increase, from 8.70 grams per tonne gold to 13.50 grams per tonne gold, a jump of 55% since the closing of the acquisition. Therefore, not only does this resource upgrade significantly increase the mine life if the company can convert the majority of these ounces, but these ounces are much high-quality. This means that they will likely contribute to significantly lower costs when they're mined out of Deflector. Based on the company's guidance of 100,000 ounces per year for Deflector, the company could have a mine life of up 12 years, assuming all of the resources are converted into reserves.

(Source:Author's Chart)

The catalyst for this significant increase in grades is the discovery of Deflector Southwest, as the company reported a resource in this area of 304,000 ounces of gold at 14.9 grams per tonne gold. This is exceptional considering that the company drilled only 26,300 meters to uncover this bonanza-grade resource, a discovery cost of less than US$8.00/oz. The resource at Deflector Southwest is more than double the current grade that's being mined, with mined grades coming in at roughly 6 grams per tonne gold over the past 12 months. Given that the company is already pulling gold out of the ground at Deflector at below US$725/oz at average grades of 6 grams per tonne gold, it would not be surprising to see costs drop below US$625/oz with ore being mined at double the grade once the company starts work at Deflector Southwest. This should contribute to higher margins for Silver Lake going forward, which are already seeing a significant tailwind from the gold price.

(Source: Company News Release)

It's worth noting that the basalt host sequence where Deflector Southwest lies is believed to extend for another 1.5 kilometers to the south, suggesting that there could be more to this high-grade resource. Meanwhile, there are still several untested targets on the property, including Golden Stream, Spanish Galleon, and King Solomon, which was a past-producing mine. As the map above shows, King Solomon lies just 8 kilometers west, while Spanish Galleon is roughly one kilometer from the current Deflector Main resource. Therefore, we could see satellite resources tie into the main Deflector processing plant long term, as well as a further addition to the current resource base.

(Source: Company Report)

(Source: Author's Chart)

While Silver Lake was already one of the most attractive stories in the sector with industry-leading costs (ranked 16th out of 64 gold producers) operating out of a Tier-1 jurisdiction, the updated resource adds considerably to the investment thesis. Ultimately, if we can see continued discoveries at Deflector, there's a clear path to Silver Lake becoming a 275,000-ounce producer at sub $800/oz all-in sustaining costs given the high-grade nature of Deflector Southwest. This would make Silver Lake one of the lowest-cost gold producers globally, with the added benefit of operating out of the top-ranked mining jurisdiction worldwide, Western Australia. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as a Hold, and I would view any 15% pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.