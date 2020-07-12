Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index ETF (TDIV) as an investment option at its current market price. TDIV has seen a nice rise in the short term, but it has lagged more aggressive tech funds. Despite this under-performance, I find its relative value attractive now. With the Nasdaq index touching on historic highs, I believe investors who want to stay invested in the tech sector should take some risk off the table. Buying in to TDIV, which focuses on tech names who are established dividend players, is one way to do so. While the momentum stocks could certainly push higher, I see a a lot of merit in taking a more cautious approach, while still being exposed to trends such as an increase in cloud commuting, a more remote workforce, and consumer demand for the latest tech products.

Background

First, a little about TDIV. The fund "seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index". To be included in the index, the security must have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million, have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, have paid a regular or common dividend within the past 12 months, and not decreased its dividend within the past 12 months. Currently, TDIV trades at $42.66/share and yields 2.30% annually. I covered TDIV at the end of last year, when I felt it was a good option for broad tech exposure. In hindsight, this call was a decent one, as TDIV has seen a gain of almost 5%, slightly edging out the S&P 500:

As we move in to the second half of 2020, I wanted to take another look at TDIV, to see if I should alter my outlook. After review, I continue to believe TDIV is a reasonable buy, and I will explain why in detail below.

Nasdaq Continues To Lead The Market

I want to start by taking a look at how the major indices have been performing so far in 2020. Clearly, this has been a volatile year, but what is striking is the divergence between the three major indices. The S&P is near flat for the year, while the Dow Jones Index is sitting near a double digit loss. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 has soared coming out of the March lows, registering a gain above 22% since January 1st. This has led to sharp out-performance by the Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index. TDIV, by contrast, has performed roughly in-line with the S&P 500 for the year so far, illustrating its more conservative make-up, as shown below:

My point here is to highlight how tech exposure has been rewarding investors quite handsomely this year. While TDIV has lagged, it has had less volatility, as well as a higher dividend yield. However, QQQ's performance differential more than makes up for that, given its over-sized gain.

With this in mind, I think it is important to take stock of how the market has fared in the first half of the year, when deciding how to allocate positions for the second half. In my view, the Nasdaq, and QQQ's gains, while clearly rewarding, seem a bit extreme when we consider how the rest of the market is behaving. This does not mean investors should necessarily exit this investment strategy, but it should gives investors some pause. Specifically, I think it presents a perfect opportunity for investors to determine if their portfolio has gotten out of balance, or out of line with their risk tolerance. If it has, than investors may want to focus on a more conservative tech play, and TDIV could fit the bill in this case.

Nasdaq's Valuation Seems Extreme, TDIV's Does Not

To expand on the valuation point a little further, I want to emphasize why I feel it is timely to do this review right now. In fairness, the Nasdaq, and QQQ by extension, have plenty of momentum, so there is absolutely an argument to be made for holding on to positions, or even adding to them, at these levels. However, I always like to consider historical norms when determining whether an investment trend will continue.

In the case of the NASDAQ, since April of this year the index has been trading above its 150-moving average. Therefore, investors can take comfort in the fact that this trend has been going on for a while. On the other hand, the spread between the moving average and the index's price has been getting wider and wider. In fact, the current price is at a level (in terms of spread with the moving average) well above what we have seen over the past year:

My takeaway here is investors need to contemplate how sustainable this trend is. Obviously, the Nasdaq could move in to a higher range, bringing its moving average up and narrowing the spread. However, investors should also keep in mind that trends don't often continue uninterrupted forever. This divergence between Nasdaq's current level and its moving average has touched an extreme level, and that makes me think the rally could be running out of gas.

To prepare for either a slowdown in gains in tech, or a broader correction, I see merit to shifting to some funds with more of a value tilt. While QQQ has marched higher along with the Nasdaq (given it tracks the index), its P/E ratio has soared. TDIV, on the other hand, trades at a much lower premium, which could be enticing to more conservative investors given the climate. For a simple comparison, consider some relevant metrics in the chart below:

Fund P/E Ratio Dividend Yield Number of Holdings Weight of Top 10 Holdings Expense Ratio TDIV 19.5 2.30% 88 58% .50% QQQ 30.9 .62% 103 65% .20%

As you can see, while QQQ has been outperforming TDIV this year, its P/E ratio is 50% higher. Of course, there is the possibility this divergence could continue. However, given that the market is sitting near all-time highs, I believe now is a good time to consider moving in to funds that are not so richly priced. While I would not advocate outright selling of QQQ here, I would likely recommend TDIV for investors who are looking at new positions now. It is a bit late in the cycle and prices are rich, so my point would be to focus more on value than momentum for new money for the time being. When we couple this with TDIV's higher income stream as well, it seems like a reasonable trade-off.

Micro Look - Top Holdings Are Cash Rich

I now want to turn to the underlying holdings of TDIV to discuss why I believe this fund is a good investment option. As readers already know, this fund is quite "top heavy," so it is important to be bullish on the top holdings if one if going to buy this ETF. While the top five companies have remained constant since last year, Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT) have moved in to the top two spots, replacing Intel Corp (INTC), which was the top holding at the end of last year. Which this was a little bit of a change-up, what has not changed is the top five holdings make up around 40% of total fund assets:

Source: First Trust

Therefore, it is especially important for investors to consider their outlook for these individual companies - AAPL, MSFT, and INTC, as well as Cisco Systems (CSCO) and International Business Machines (IBM) when evaluating TDIV. If one is optimistic on their outlook, then TDIV seems a pretty solid bet.

While in my last review I took at look at quarterly performance for these holdings, this time around I want to highlight another critical attribute that I think is especially relevant right now - cash. With the Covid-19 pandemic hurting corporate revenues and profits across the globe, cash on hand seems of paramount importance to maintaining operations and dividends. With this mindset, I would note a key reason why I like the major tech firms right now is their cash position. Unlike companies in other sectors, such as Energy or Retail, top tech firms are not struggling for survival due to dried up revenue streams or excessive debt burdens. Rather, these companies have large cash balances, for the most part, which will help them get through this climate until we return to normal. To give a sense of what I mean, I have compiled the cash balances of each of the top five companies, based on the most recent reporting by each, as shown in the chart below:

Company Cash Balance (billions) Current Yield INTC $21 2.22% AAPL $94 .85% MSFT $138 .95% CSCO $29 3.09% IBM $12 5.51%

My overall takeaway here is very positive. TDIV's top holdings are quite cash rich, which puts them in a position to maintain their dividends and operations with a level of certainty that many companies in other sectors simply cannot match.

Tech Services Are Growing Quickly

My final point concerns the tech sector more broadly, with a focus on how the Covid-19 pandemic has created what is likely to be a new normal in the corporate workforce. Specifically, trends like remote working and the use of cloud computing/storage have been accelerated as a result. While these were both growing trends in the 21st century, the current climate has forced companies to adapt quickly, with the impact likely to fundamentally change the way we work going forward. Fortunately, while this presents challenges broadly on the corporate landscape and workforce, this directly benefits the major tech players who provide these services. Even more fortunately, these are the companies that make up the bulk of TDIV's portfolio.

While the world has changed in many ways since the beginning of the year, one example we can focus on in this review has been the rise in cloud computing. With more storage moving off-site and more workers logging in remotely, cloud computing has risen in importance. The investment implication is massive, as this is not expected to be a short-term trend that reverses, but rather the beginning of an acceleration of an existing to trend. To illustrate, consider recent forecasts on the expected market share for cloud computing over the current decade, as shown below:

My point here is that while many companies are facing a slowdown in operations or consumer demand, many of TDIV's holding are seeing rising demand. This will allow them to not only survive our new normal, but thrive. This is a driving force behind the stock price performance of these individual companies within TDIV, and, as the chart above shows, could continue for the foreseeable future.

Bottom-line

TDIV is a tech play with a focus more on dividends and value than soaring earnings multiples. While the market's performance has been dominated by both established tech players and new comers alike, I appreciate TDIV's focus on the more established names. This is especially true as markets have rebounded and stock prices look very rich. To stay exposed to this sector in the second half of the year, I see a lot of merit in TDIV at the moment. Therefore, I maintain my "bullish" rating on TDIV, and would suggest investors take a serious look at the fund at this time.

