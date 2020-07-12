Despite these risks and the probability that they reduce their distribution, I still believe that a bullish rating is appropriate since even a 10% yield is desirable.

Introduction

The very high 20% distribution yield from USA Compression Partners (USAC) likely has many unitholders hoping that it will continue without being reduced. Although they have not taken the same path as many of their peers by reducing their distributions already in the first half of 2020, their distributions still sit in a precarious situation and thus investors should have their expectations tempered.

Executive Summary & Ratings

*Even though natural gas is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

Similar to all of my other analyses, their distribution coverage was further stress-tested by including other relevant miscellaneous cash expenses that outrank paying unitholders, which can be seen listed beneath the graph included above. The most notable one in this situation is their distributions to preferred unitholders, which during 2019 effectively reduced their operating cash flow by a material 16.22%. Ultimately, all of these miscellaneous cash expenses reduced their operating cash flow during 2019 from $301m to effectively only $240m. Normally, these only make a small difference; however, in this situation, the difference is quite notable and thus materially impacts judgments regarding their distribution coverage.

Upon reviewing their historical cash flow performance from 2017-2019, it can be seen that their distribution coverage has been very weak since they have never covered their distribution payments with free cash flow, with the high point of their coverage being only 35.78%. This indicates that their distributions have mostly been funded through debt, and whilst this sets a negative precedence, their prospects going forward are more important.

The operational nature of their business should be considered to provide context before diving into numbers. They operate in a rather unique and less common manner than most midstream companies and partnerships, as the diagram and table included below displays. The primary takeaway for this analysis is that they should have greater earnings stability thanks to a trifecta of focusing on high horsepower compression units that are under two- to five-year contracts and operate for midstream applications. It nonetheless should still be remembered that whilst they offer below-average economic sensitivity through their contracts in the short to medium term, in the long term, this benefit is significantly reduced when contracts expire if economic conditions fail to recover.

When looking ahead, their ability to cover their distribution payments with free cash flow seems likely to improve thanks to capital expenditure reductions, but it is still likely to be insufficient to provide adequate coverage. They have reduced their guidance for 2020 growth capital expenditure by 25% to $85m at the midpoint, whilst their guidance for 2020 maintenance capital expenditure sits at $30m, as per their first quarter of 2020 results announcement. If they elect to continue sustaining their current quarterly distribution of $0.525 per unit, it will cost them $203m per annum based on their latest outstanding share count of 96,721,320.

After all three of these cash outflows are aggregated, it indicates that they require operating cash flow of $318m to remain cash flow neutral during 2020. Whilst this may not appear too bad on the surface, as always there are a few nuances that need to be considered. The first of which being whether they are likely to see their operating cash flow increase or decrease year on year. Their adjusted EBITDA provides a suitable proxy, which was $420m during 2019, as per their fourth quarter of 2019 results announcement. This indicates that they are likely to see their 2020 operating cash flow remain flat at best year on year, as their 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance is only $405m at the midpoint, as per their previously linked first quarter of 2020 results announcement.

Whilst their 2019 operating cash flow was $301m and thus may appear to be close to providing adequate distribution coverage, the previously discussed miscellaneous cash expenses that outrank paying unitholders will weigh this down. Even if the only one present going forward throughout 2020 was their preferred distributions of $49m, this effectively brings that $301m of operating cash flow down to only $252m. This would only provide distribution coverage of 79.24% for 2020 and thus despite being a material improvement compared to previous years, it would still be at the crux between weak and very weak.

There is the potential that their pledge to reduce operating costs by approximately 10% bears fruit and thus helps push their distribution coverage higher, but to remain conservative, these were excluded from the estimates. It also seems reasonable to assume that the cost reductions were already factored into their previously considered adjusted EBITDA guidance and thus it would be risky to potentially count them again.

Due to this situation with their distribution coverage remaining weak, it is interesting to see the language management uses when discussing their distribution. Given the following quote from management, it certainly appears that a reduction is on the table as such broad-ranging non-committal language is seldom a positive indicator during a downturn.

“As has always been the case since our IPO, the Board can opt to maintain, reduce or suspend the distribution as it deems most appropriate on a quarterly basis.”

-USA Compression Partners’ Q1 2020 Conference Call.

Following their CDM acquisition in 2018, their net debt increased significantly; however, this sits well in the past and is not necessarily problematic. Since this date, their net debt has continued slowly increasing, which is not surprising given their mostly debt-funded distributions. Since their distribution coverage is likely to remain weak at best during 2020, their leverage will play a critical role in determining whether they are likely to sustain or reduce their distributions, and if so, by what extent.

It was interesting to see that they still recorded a massive $619m impairment during the first quarter of 2020, despite the apparent earnings stability from their contracts. Whilst not necessarily a problem right now, the fact that an impairment was triggered further lends weight toward the notion that they still require the underlying operating conditions to improve in the long term despite their contracts.

After reviewing these financial metrics, it can be seen that they have high leverage, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.44 and interest coverage of only 1.50. The maximum level for their net debt-to-EBITDA to consider their leverage only moderate would be under 3.50, which it clearly exceeds by a material margin. Whilst their impairments have pushed their gearing ratio to a very high level at 78.71%, it should be remembered that their leverage relative to their earnings is more important than relative to their equity.

Whilst high leverage is certainly not ideal, given their fairly stable earnings, it does not pose a threat to their ability to remain a going concern. Although it provides them minimal scope to continue covering their distribution payments with debt, since the estimated shortfall for 2020 is only $66m, doing so would not jeopardize their financial health provided their liquidity is strong.

Whilst their liquidity is far from perfect, it just manages to meet the criteria for adequate with their essentially non-existent cash balance being the primary drawback. If it were not for their current ratio of 1.38, this would be deemed weak due to the reliance on their credit facility. Thankfully, this still has $641m available, but given their debt covenants, it makes it particularly questionable whether this should be drawn upon to cover a portion of their distribution payments.

One of their covenants restricts their debt-to-EBITDA to under 5.00, which, given their guidance for 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $405m at the midpoint, would indicate a maximum debt of $2.025b or $115m higher than present. Given that the estimated cash shortfall to cover their distribution payments for 2020 is $66m, continuing to fund their distribution payments would push them noticeably closer towards this covenant unless their earnings were to begin increasing, which clearly further increases the probability that they reduce their very high yield.

One final consideration helping push their liquidity just across the line to an adequate level is that they are not facing any debt maturities until 2026, assuming that their credit facility can simply be refinanced, as the table included below displays. Given their historical free cash flow, it seems unlikely that they can repay these even if they reduce their distributions and thus they will require refinancing. Whilst this should be possible as they are fundamentally viable, it further highlights more reasons why they would not wish to push their leverage any higher and thus risk losing any support from debt markets.

Conclusion

It would not be too surprising to see their distributions being sustained due to the decent stability provided by their contracts, despite their high leverage and weak coverage. This is nonetheless still risky and thus investors should temper their expectations, with a 50% reduction likely to be the worst-case scenario. Given this situation, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate since obtaining a distribution yield somewhere between 10% and 20% is quite desirable for income investors.

