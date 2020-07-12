Stock prices have fallen too far. International Seaways is a buy at current prices.

So far, being short tankers has been a profitable position.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is a medium-sized, diverse, tanker company. It was only formed in 2016, so is significantly younger than its more well known competitors, like Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), DHT (NYSE:DHT), etc. However, at current prices, I think International Seaways is a strong buy.

The company

Seaways is a medium-sized company, with tankers of a number of sizes operating in both the clean and dirty markets. It currently owns a total of 40 vessels, see below.

VLCC: 13

Suezmax: 2

Aframax/LR2: 5

Panamax/LR1: 13

MR: 5

FSO share in 2

At the current price of $15.25, the market capitalisation is just under $440 million. During 2019, the share price peaked at just over $31 - over 2x the current level, which implies there could be some upside from here.

It recently initiated a dividend of $0.06/quarter, which at current prices is about 1.5% a year.

The balance sheet

Historically, shipping markets have been volatile. As a result, companies with weaker balance sheets do very well in bullish times, and then look to raise capital when shipping markets are weaker. International Seaways has learned from the past and has a strong balance sheet now. From their last quarterly earnings:

The net debt at 31/03 was $478 million. Barring the '8.5% senior notes,' the debt cost is low.

Q2 is over now, so we should consider how the balance sheet looks today. Between capex and drydocking, the company was due to spend $14.6m in Q2. We know how the company fared in Q1, and we know that the company should have performed better in Q2 than in Q1.

Conservatively, we'll keep EBITDA at Q1 levels. Q1 income from their Q1 presentation is below.

Q1 EBITA was ~ $74m. Allowing for $20m in interest/amortisation and $15m in capex/drydocks, the company should have added around $40m in one quarter.

So, the current enterprise value for the company is around $880 million today.

Current market conditions

Tankers are not in vogue. They were popular earlier this year when rates were spiking and the oil market was in contango. The below shows rates in early July, from Poten & Partners:

And how have rates looked over the last few quarters? The below are from INSW's annual report:

So, the current rates from Poten are low. And that is certainly in keeping with Q3 of 2019. But I think it looks as if Q4 rates should be in excess of those earned in Q3.

So, where will rates go from here?

VLCC rates peaked at nearly $300k day in Q1 2020. But now rates have fallen by 90% from there. We have seen sanctions on ships, COVID, huge demand destruction, OPEC flooding the market in oil, contango, sustained cuts from OPEC and the 'fall of shale' in the last few months alone. Which seems incredible! The question is where will rates go from here. Certainly all of the tanker companies show us slides similar to the below, highlighting:

the low number of ships on order;

the aging fleet; and

the uncertainly introduced by delays in ports, due to COVID.

All of the companies are suggesting that the supply/demand of ships will put significant upward pressure on rates over time.

Personally, I think that rates will remain volatile and at a reasonably high level. In the last few days alone, we have seen rates spike up 50% from the Poten rates given above.

The important question... What is INSW worth?

I don't know where INSW will trade in the near term. What I do believe is that rates will increase from the current Poten rates shown above and will remain volatile over the next several quarters. INSW trades below NAV, has introduced a dividend, has a good balanced sheet and a reasonably diverse fleet. I think you can consider it as a good value addition to your portfolio.

There are a few catalysts which could see the share price move in the near term:

Buybacks: We have seen Euronav buy approximately 3% of the company on July 9th alone. That could put upward pressure on the share price.

Increased dividend: The current level is easily afforded by the company from earnings/retained cash.

A merger or acquisition: We saw Hafnia (OTCPK:HFIAF) talk to Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) in the last few days. They proposed a NAV/NAV merger. I don't think we have seen the last of merger talk for shipping companies.

Purchase of ships: IF INSW purchases newbuilds, I fully expect investors to groan in unison... putting downward pressure on the stock.

What would you pay for INSW? It closed at $15.25 on July 9th. Lower than at any stage in 2019 and 36c off the 52-week low.

You should note that INSW has a much better balance sheet than at any point during 2019. It has lower debt and a significantly lower cost of debt.

Let's assume that INSW can earn a mere 60% of the rates that Poten has attributed to the market for YTD 2020.

Number 2020 YTD Estimated Ships day rate x rate VLCC 13 84,300 50,580 657,540 Suezmax 2 45,500 27,300 54,600 Aframax / LR2 5 42,750 25,650 128,250 Panamax / LR1 13 35,650 21,390 278,070 MR 5 19,500 11,700 58,500 Total/day 1,176,960 Total/quarter 105,926,400

Roughly, INSW's earnings would fall by about $20 million from their Q1 level. In Q1, INSW's adjusted earnings were just under $44 million. With the rates outlined above, INSW's earnings would fall to a level of around $24 million per quarter, or around $0.80 per share per quarter (or $3.20 per annum).

At a share price of under $16, INSW would trade for less than 5x earnings. I would rate INSW a strong buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSW, EURN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: None of the above should be considered investment advice. It is important that you do your own research.