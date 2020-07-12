While 2020 is going to be rough, we should see the company back on its prior path into next year.

Many retailers have found themselves on the wrong side of the COVID-19 crisis. The widespread shutdowns of retailing spaces across the US in the past few months has taken its toll on many, particularly those that weren’t equipped to handle digital ordering and fulfillment demand.

However, not all retailers are created equal, and one that I’ve been bullish on at times in the past is Duluth Holdings (DLTH). The specialty retailer has had its stock pummeled in the past couple of years as projected growth never came to fruition. However, at the current price, and with current earnings estimates, I think it offers relative value.

Growth isn’t dead

The story of Duluth has long been about top line growth. The company has been aggressively opening stores in recent years in order to capitalize on its valuable and recognizable brand. Duluth has always had the ability to service customers digitally, which has come in handy during the recent crisis. That has helped keep revenue on track, even if there is going to be a bump in the road this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue has taken the proverbial elevator up in the past few years thanks almost entirely to strong top line growth from new stores opening. This year, expectations are for essentially flat revenue, which makes sense given that the company’s stores were closed for so long. In addition, it isn’t like new store openings are anyone’s priority right now, so you’d expect any specialty retailer to see lower revenue this year.

I’m not concerned about that because the crisis will pass at some point, and that will allow Duluth to get back on the growth track it was formerly on.

In addition, the company proved via Q1 results that it can and will meet customer demand digitally, meaning that while I’m sure the company would prefer its stores to be open, it isn’t a complete disaster like it is for companies that haven’t taken these steps.

In short, while COVID-19 has permanently damaged some retailers, I don’t see that being the case with Duluth. The company can fulfill orders digitally, it has a very strong and recognizable brand, and the apparel it sells appeals to recreational users as well as those that need tough clothing to work in. This year will be a bit rough, but Duluth should bounce back.

The same is true on the earnings front, although there is a significant caveat.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Duluth is expected to see a massive decline in earnings this year, which of course, just about every retailer is set to do. I don’t really care about that, as I’d rather look forward to what should be normalized earnings starting next year.

Current estimates are for 47 cents per share in earnings next year, down significantly from 59 cents last year and 72 cents the year before. Duluth hasn’t been able to translate revenue growth into profits, but why?

Source: Seeking Alpha

This handy chart provides all the clues we need to determine why Duluth’s earnings haven’t kept pace with revenue growth. In short, rising SG&A costs and falling gross margins have conspired to cause serious deterioration in operating earnings.

If we look at fiscal 2015, operating earnings were over 10% of revenue, which is quite good for a specialty retailer. However, SG&A costs have risen 240bps since then, and gross margins have fallen a further 421bps, the net result of which is a decline in operating income of about two-thirds, based upon trailing twelve-month data as the end point.

Duluth has struggled to scale its retail operations in a cost-effective way, and as it has opened more stores, it has found itself with more unwanted inventory. That leads to markdowns, and markdowns lead to lower margins. In addition, Duluth's investments in things like digital fulfillment continue to take their toll on SG&A costs, but at some point, those heavy investments will cease to be so, and we should see a bit of margin reflation from that as well. Duluth's principal issue, however, remains gross margins.

You’d expect gross margins to be terrible this year because stores were closed for a long time, and because lower consumer spending at the outset of this crisis dented a variety of categories, with specialty apparel being one. That’s fine and to be expected, but into next year, the big question is whether or not Duluth can find its footing with margins, because it simply cannot afford to carry on the way it is with declining profitability.

On the plus side, this year should represent the trough for margins. My line of thinking is based upon the fact that gross margins will certainly suffer this year due to the store shutdowns and resulting unloading of old inventory driving down margins. And due to lower than planned revenue, SG&A costs will increase as a percentage of revenue.

This combination of margin killers is going to send earnings down significantly this year. However, with normalcy likely returning next year (or perhaps even later this year), I expect revenue to move higher once more, leveraging down SG&A costs, as well as fulfillment and other supply chain costs. This should see margins reflate; the question is around how much reflation we’ll see.

Still, at 47 cents of EPS next year, the stock is at just 15 times forward earnings today. The company’s average PE ratio from 2016 to 2019 – which I computed using average closing price and EPS from the above table – is 31. While I don’t think Duluth will trade for 31 times earnings anytime soon, I do think 15 times earnings is way too cheap.

I could see the slightest bit of good news driving the share price to 20 times earnings in the near-term, and if things go well into 2021, we could see 25 times earnings again. Those numbers would imply share prices of $9.40 and $11.75, respectively, compared to $7.09 today.

These prices assume no increase in EPS estimates; just a reflation back to a somewhat normal valuation. I acknowledge the world has changed, but in Duluth’s case, it stands ready to weather the storm. And when the time is right, it will continue its march towards higher revenue and more store openings; one just needs to be patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DLTH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.