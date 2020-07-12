Earnings of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) surged by 83% quarter over quarter to $0.50 per share in the first quarter of this year. Greater income from customer derivatives and a plunge in funding cost were the major drivers of the earnings increase. Earnings will likely grow on a year-over-year basis in the remainder of the year due to the Paycheck Protection Program. On the other hand, a growth in provision expense will likely limit the increase in net income. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to grow by 21% year over year to $1.76 per share in 2020. There is a chance of an earnings surprise in the year ahead because provision expense is quite difficult to predict amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, BHB's upcoming adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses adds to the difficulty of predicting future provision expense. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BHB due to the risks and uncertainties.

Hotels and Commercial Leasing to Drive Provision Expense

BHB reported provision expense of $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.5 million in the last quarter of 2019. The provision expense made up 4bps of total loans, which is not high enough for a pandemic given BHB's history. Between the years 2013 and 2015 BHB booked an average provision expense of 18bps of total loans per annum, which translates to an average of around 5bps per quarter. Loan impairments will likely be higher amid the pandemic compared to the years 2013 to 2015; hence, I believe provision expense will increase in the year ahead. BHB has high exposure to hotels and commercial leasing, which will likely drive provision expense. As mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings release, hotels made up 8% of total loans, and commercial leasing made up 12% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Moreover, BHB modified 10% of total loans in April, which shows the extent of debt servicing issues in the total portfolio. Considering these factors, I’m expecting BHB to post provision expense of $4.8 million in 2020, representing 18bps of total loans, up from 9bps of total loans in 2019.

As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, BHB deferred the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECLs. The eventual adoption later this year can surprise investors because the provisions under CECL depend more on management’s judgment compared to provisions under the current incurred loss model. Once the management adopts CECL and discloses the economic factors incorporated in the CECL model, the future provision expense will become easier to forecast. For now, BHB faces high risk due to the exposure to the hotel and commercial leasing segments and because of the upcoming CECL implementation.

Paycheck Protection Program to Lift Revenues

As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, BHB got over 1,500 loans totaling $127 million approved by the Small Business Administration under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, in April. I’m expecting most of the loans to get forgiven within a few months and to carry a margin of 2.75%. Consequently, I’m expecting PPP to add $3.5 million to BHB’s net interest income in the third quarter. Apart from PPP, I’m expecting loan growth to be low due to the economic downturn and the economic uncertainties. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the year-end loan balance to stand at $2.7 billion, up 2.8% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Excluding the impact of PPP, BHB’s net interest margin, NIM, is likely to decline in the year ahead. The company’s NIM expanded in the first quarter because of a fall in funding cost, as mentioned in the earnings release. Lower interest rates and divergence in FHLB borrowings and brokered deposit spreads provided BHB the opportunity to lock into favorable rates with longer maturities. The fall in funding cost will help BHB’s NIM in the remainder of the year.

The results of a simulation disclosed in the 10-Q filing show that the NIM is moderately sensitive to interest rate changes. According to the results, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 2.2% over 12 months, assuming the balance sheet remains static. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 6bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting the average NIM to be 18bps above the average for 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the one-time impact of PPP.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 21%

Participation in PPP will likely drive earnings in the remainder of the year, while an increase in provision expense will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 21% year over year to $1.76 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Year-end Target Price Suggests a 24% Upside

I’m using the historical average price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value BHB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.03 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $26.5 gives a target price of $26.0 for December 2020. This price target implies a 24.1% upside from BHB’s July 10 closing price. The table below gives the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the price upside, BHB is also offering a dividend yield of 4.2%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.22 per share.

Risks Likely to Constrain Stock Price Appreciation

Although BHB is trading at a large discount to its year-end target price, I’m not expecting its stock price to appreciate in the next two to three months. The stock is currently carrying a high level of risk, which will likely overshadow the attractive valuation and restrain the stock price. BHB is facing high credit risks due to the uncertainties surrounding the severity and duration of COVID-19 and the company’s exposure to hard-hit segments, namely hotels and commercial leasing. Moreover, the upcoming CECL implementation adds to the riskiness of the stock. Based on the high level of risk, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BHB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.