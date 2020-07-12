The company had up to $10 billion in liquidity effective at the end of May, but the cruise line is burning $650 million on a monthly basis.

While a lot of beaten down stocks are investable based on 2021 stories, Carnival Corporation (CCL) isn't one of those stocks yet. The cruise line industry continues to promise strong bookings for next year, but the industry is one of the few unable to return to business yet. My investment thesis remains Neutral on Carnival until the sector shows more signs of an ability to overcome the health concerns preventing sailings.

No Major Sailing Plans

Naturally, the FQ2 results reported by Carnival weren't very useful for investors. The company had already provided a financial update for the May quarter back in June. Somehow the company slightly beat revenue estimates, but the numbers were down nearly 85% from last year.

The real key was whether the cruise line company could provide any additional information about restarting sailings and bookings in 2021. The company had already agreed along with the Cruise Lines International Association to voluntarily suspend sailings from U.S. ports until September 15 with Carnival pushing out all U.S. cruises until September 30.

The positive news in the last week was the announcement that AIDA Cruises was approved to restart cruises in August. The German subsidiary of Carnival is now taking bookings for three cruises starting with AIDAperla setting sail from Hamburg on August 5.

The news is a big positive for the industry. Cruise lines need to get back to cruising before the industry is sidelined for an indefinite period. Global health organizations will look to avoid risk at all costs while damaging the cruise line brands whether justified or not.

Per the earnings call, Carnival has already proven that pent-up demand exists when the local health origination isn't calling the shots:

"And then even with AIDA, we had 1 day so far as we prepare for an August resumption. And the bookings in that 1 day, we got over 1,000 bookings taking up a significant portion of the first sailing on a very short notice period. So there's a lot of pent-up demand."

These cruises are low thrill with no calling at another port, yet demand was strong. One has to wonder how many customers are that excited for these initial cruises, but the key for Carnival is proving that the trips can take place without large infections amongst the customer base. The industry should be able to use these initial cruises to learn from the process and improve the next wave of cruises and move forward with a staggered restart.

Not Investable

Carnival just isn't investable with such a limited restart nearly a month away. Any major infections in the sector could shutdown cruises for an extended period that would decimate the stocks. The risk remains too high.

Even with these cruises restarting in August, Carnival has nearly 100 cruise ships even after announcing plans to sell 9 ships this year and 13 in total. These three cruises won't have any material impact on the financials of the company, especially considering the limited capacity currently and predictions by the CEO on the earnings call to not reach previous capacity levels until 2022:

"Based on the actions we've taken to date, our fleet will not return to 2020 second quarter capacity levels until 2022 at the earliest."

For this reason, Carnival still forecasted monthly cash burn rates of $650 million. Until the cruise line can restart cruises from U.S. ports, the financial picture is bleak and currently the CDC doesn't appear all that interested in providing restart guidance amicable to Carnival. The current pause order lasts until July 24, but the guidelines for the educational system of social distance just isn't feasible, if applied to cruises. In fact, the CDC discussions haven't even included plans for resuming cruises yet:

"At this point, the conversations with the CDC have all been around the current pause and the handling of the ships during the pause, which has exclusively crew onboard the ships. We have not actually gotten to the point of serious resumption of cruise discussions with the CDC."

The company has recently raised another $2.6 billion and sits in a decent liquidity position, if the path to returning to normal cruises was known. The company has enough cash to last more than 12 months with zero revenues.

For now, Carnival has enough liquidity to last until next year. The industry has made some small steps to place this out of the fears of shareholders, but the sector isn't back to business like the airlines already reaching 27% of 2019 capacity.

For this reason, Carnival has to get more aggressive with health regulators. The company continues to show 2021 bookings on par with 2019 levels at a price discount in the mid-single digits. The cruise lines can't afford to let the CDC or whatever local health department prevent willing passengers from boarding cruises come September.

The monthly cash burn rate is $650 million, so every month of delay is very costly. Carnival pushing the U.S. restart from August 1 to September 30 cost the company $1.3 billion in additional losses before generating material revenues to start offsetting these losses.

The company claims $10 billion in liquidity now after the $2.6 billion fund raise, but the number is in reference to the end of May. Carnival will burn that $2.6 billion before restarting operations in the U.S.

The positive note is that Carnival suggests that the cruise line only needs 25 of the larger ships sailing in order to eliminate the cash burn at these lower SG&A costs. The issue is the cruise line getting to the point of sailing 25 ships when the CDC hasn't even had interests in discussing restart plans.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Carnival is uninvestable despite the strong signals on bookings demand. The cruise line is still on the sidelines for months in most of the world and risks of an outbreak on initial cruises are too high for an investment here.

Once the sector can prove the ability to navigate the health issues, the stock is investable based on 2021 bookings and pent-up demand. Until then, the risks are too high to buy the stock above $15 with a nearly $12.5 billion market cap and no immediate path to material revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.