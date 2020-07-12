The price of gold is likely to go up as the government continues to print money to fight COVID-19 and uncertainty continues to dominate the market.

One of the biggest problems facing retirees is the threat of inflation. This is due to the obvious point that it reduces the purchasing power of your money. As a result of some of the actions that the government has taken in response to the coronavirus outbreak, there is a growing risk that we will soon see inflation take hold in the United States. This is one of the reasons why gold (GLD) has been performing so well this year. In recent days, we have seen further developments that could prove quite positive for gold. While there are a lot of ways to play a rising gold price, one of the better and less thought of ways is owning a gold streaming company. Of these, Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) appears to have the most attractive valuation.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold is what is known as a gold streaming company. The company essentially provides cash to a mining company up front in exchange for the right to buy gold in the future. Admittedly, every deal is different, but basically the mining company will agree to sell the production of a mine to the streaming company at a price that is below market price, which can be either a percentage of the spot price or an actual fixed price. Thus, as the price gold increases, the streaming company will also see its profits go up.

Royal Gold is one of the smaller gold streaming companies in the market. The company only has a market cap of $8.31 billion compared to the $27.51 billion boasted by Franco-Nevada (FNV), or the $21.05 billion boasted by Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). With that said though, the company does still have streaming deals in place for 41 producing mines and 17 that are still in the development stage. This is something that gold streaming companies often do - they will provide money up front even before the mine starts producing. This provides the mining company with the money to actually develop the mine and guarantees the streaming company a future source of resources. Thus, Royal Gold's 17 development-stage streaming deals could provide it with a future source of growth, although it would also be fair to assume that some of the production from these new mines will offset any production declines from the older mines.

Many mines produce metals other than just gold and Royal Gold acquires the royalties to all of them whenever it makes a streaming deal for a mine. These other metals include gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc. Thus, the company's revenues are affected by the prices of all of these metals. With that said though, 79% of its revenues come from gold so it is most affected by the price of that metal. As we will soon see, it is highly likely that gold prices will increase going forward.

Source: Royal Gold, Inc.

Why Invest In Gold?

As mentioned in the introduction, gold is generally considered to be a hedge against inflation. Economists define inflation as a broad-based rise in prices. In practice though, it is caused by a growing supply of money attempting to buy the same limited supply of goods and services. As we can see here, the money supply has increased from $8.522 trillion in April 2010 to $17.177 trillion in April 2020:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is a 101.6% increase over the period. The overall economy has not grown by nearly that much, however. As we can see here, the GDP of the United States has climbed from $14.7 trillion to $21.5 trillion over the same period:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is only a 46.3% increase, so clearly the money supply has been increasing more rapidly than the supply of goods and services in the economy. This is exactly the kind of thing that is conducive to inflation. With that said though, there may be some readers who point out that inflation has been rather muted over the past decade. That is true and the primary reason for this is that much of the newly-printed money remained in the capital markets and did not make its way to the average consumer to be spent on the actual goods and services produced by the economy.

There are some reasons to believe that things will be different this time, which is partly due to the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. In late March, the U.S. Federal government passed the largest spending bill in its history. At a price of over $2 trillion, the CARES Act was specifically designed to put money into the hands of people and businesses who had their incomes directly affected by the economic shutdown. As I discussed in a previous article, this bill was entirely financed by the Federal Reserve printing new money. We can see this by looking at the central bank's balance sheet. In an article published on June 22, 2020, by Bloomberg, Bill Dudley points out that the bank's balance sheet has increased by more than $3 trillion since mid-March and now totals more than $7 trillion. This is the reason why the money supply chart shown above spikes significantly in recent months as the bank is essentially printing money to make these asset purchases.

There are reasons to believe that the surge in the money supply will continue as the Federal Reserve continues to monetize Federal spending. In fact, the aforementioned Bloomberg article predicts that the central bank's balance sheet will exceed $10 trillion by the end of the year. That is more than double its pre-coronavirus high. The fact that the U.S. national debt has gone up more than $3 trillion in the past three-month period supports this view, especially because the United States is not the only country borrowing heavily to fight the pandemic. There are no signs that the spending is going to stop even though many states have begun to reopen their economies. In fact, the month of June saw the highest one-month budget deficit in history at $863 billion:

Source: Zero Hedge

This high level of spending was driven mostly by higher unemployment benefits, which went from $2 billion a year ago to $119 billion in June 2020. In addition, outlays from the Small Business Administration went from $80 million a year ago to $511 billion in the current month, primarily due to the Paycheck Protection Program. In other words, this new money is going directly into the hands of people that will spend it on goods and services and not just put it into investments. When we combine this with the fact that the actual production of the economy is falling due to the economic shutdowns, we have a perfect environment for stimulating inflation.

Gold tends to benefit in an inflationary environment because the same things that cause inflation also cause gold prices to rise. This is because gold itself is in limited supply. The annual production of gold worldwide is historically around 3,000 tonnes:

Source: World Gold Council

Admittedly, 3,000 tonnes sounds like a lot, but it is only a fraction of the 197,000 tonnes that has been mined throughout history. Thus, the total supply of gold increases much slower than the money supply. The price of gold should thus increase as the money supply does due to a higher number of dollars (or other currencies) chasing after a limited supply of gold.

We have, in fact, already seen gold benefit from the factors that I just discussed. As shown here, gold has generally increased this year:

Source: Bloomberg

As the government continues to print money to finance its spending, it seems certain that this will benefit gold prices. Gold streaming companies like Royal Gold should benefit. As already mentioned, in many of these streaming deals, the company buys the gold at a fixed price and then sells it at market price. Therefore, margins and cash flows increase whenever gold prices do.

Why Royal Gold?

The market certainly seems to agree that streaming companies will benefit from higher gold prices and has bid up their stocks. Royal Gold, for example, is up 5.14% year-to-date:

As I mentioned though, Royal Gold has a much better valuation than its larger peers and so may present a better investment opportunity. We can see this by looking at the company's forward price-to-earnings ratio. Here is how Royal Gold compares to its peers:

Company Forward P/E PEG Ratio Royal Gold 36.56 3.66 Franco-Nevada 66.76 16.69 Wheaton Precious Metals 51.56 10.31

(all figures sourced from Zacks Investment Research)

As we can clearly see, Royal Gold is substantially cheaper than its peers in terms of forward earnings. This could mean that it has much room to run as gold prices increase. In addition to this, the fact that the company has a strong growth pipeline in terms of mines under development provides it with strong medium- to long-term growth opportunities.

Royal Gold also has an incredibly strong balance sheet, which is partly due to the fact that it does not have to go through the difficulty and expense of developing and operating the mines from which it obtains the gold that it sells. As of June 30, 2020, Royal Gold had no current debt and only $100 million in long-term debt. This compares to $2.271 billion in shareholders' equity, giving the company a very appealing debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company had $253.7 million in operating cash flow last year so we can see that it should have no difficulty carrying this debt, especially as gold prices increase further.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Gold appears to be a very solid way to play gold price appreciation. The price of gold is likely to continue to rise as governments and central banks in both the United States and abroad continue to print and spend enormous amounts of money to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Royal Gold's business model is highly efficient because it does not need to go through any of the expenses involved in actually mining the gold, but it is still able to profit from them and pass the money through to shareholders. The company thus is an excellent way to protect yourself against inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.