It remains relatively unknown despite being highly cash generative, possessing a cash balance equivalent to the market cap, and proven to adapt in-synced to the market changing needs.

PAX Global Technology is the only publicly traded global POS player in the market and is our pick as the main beneficiary.

The rise of the cashless economy is driving long-term growth for the Point-Of-Sale market, forecasted to reach $127B in 2027.

Investment thesis

Pre-COVID, we have initiated a position in PAX Global (OTCPK:PXGYF) (stock quotes 0327 on the Hang Seng stock exchange) on the basis that it has successfully pivoted from a failed Chinese-only Point-of-Sales ('POS') manufacturer to a truly global player in just a matter of 5 years. PAX is now the top POS seller in Latin America and winning higher-margin businesses in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The bet on PAX is also a bet on a secular growth in the cashless economy. Readers may be scratching their heads as to why we have not chosen names like Square (SQ), Tencent (TECHY), or PayPal (PYPL).

In hindsight, these stocks are all correct calls. Fortunately, we are invested in Square and Tencent. However, let us convince you why PAX, a much smaller and less followed company, will also be a winner in the cashless economy play.

POS market is expanding

The global POS market is forecasted to reach $126B by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the next 7 years. The growth is driven by the rise in demand for better CRM, reporting, staff management on the seller side, and preference in cashless payment options on the customer side.

Key market players include Ingenico Group; NCR Corporation; VeriFone Systems Inc.; PAX Technology Corp.; Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.; Revel System Inc.; Oracle Corporation; and ShopKeep.

With the top 2 global players, Ingenico and VeriFone recently acquired, PAX remains the only publicly traded pure global POS manufacturer. We believe that with the correct strategic focus on higher-margin mobile POS products, expanding use cases in self-service, vending machines, and integration with up-to-date payment options such as Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, PAX’s long-term future is secured.

PAX Global underappreciated

Amidst challenging time due to global lockdown and social distancing, the market sentiment around POS payment solutions turned sour driving the stock price of PAX down to its net debt cash value of $500M (or circa.$3 HKD/share).

However, this is a myopic assessment of PAX by the market. From a user perspective, PAX should benefit strongly. In a post-COVID world, at any payment point, whether a restaurant, a parking lot, or a vending machine, the service provider will have to provide a quick and secure way for customers to pay, putting an investment in a mobile POS system a top priority.

The market was also quick to dismiss how strong PAX’s underlying business has been. It reported incredibly strong FY2019 results and upbeat guidance for FY2020 where the management reiterated PAX’s expanding use cases and growing high margin product mix.

While the company is growing stronger each year, it’s not easy to make a connection to the level of ‘demand’ for the stock. Short-term volatility of the stock price can be highly stressful. Thus, investment in PAX is only suitable for long-term investors who can stomach high volatility. The company is also underfollowed and only started to invest in a proper Investor Relations team thus company updates and financial disclosure is still limited (relative to US financial reporting standards).

PAX delivered strong FY2019 results and guidance

To lay the foundation of our case that PAX can reward long-term investors, let’s review the latest financial results and guidance.

FY2019 results were excellent and hardly a surprise as it was pre-announced. While the topline growth at 11 percent was modest, its earnings grew impressively by 22%, driven by a strong performance from its APAC and EMEA segments.

What we liked most was the improvement in working capital management that allowed PAX to generate a considerable amount of cash during the second half of 2019, resulting in a cash balance of $500M.

Source: PAX’s FY2019 results presentation

The company has no debts; thus, the current market cap is trading $50M below its cash balance. Investing in the company today is analogous to putting your money in a saving account, that subsidies an extra $50M. The risk of losing capital is extremely low especially as the company is profitable and growing.

In contrast to many companies who have pulled their forward guidance for 2020 and beyond, albeit conservative, PAX issued very pleasing guidance until FY2022.

Source: PAX’s FY2019 results presentation

The guidance for the top-line is very modest. Nevertheless, knowing how conservative the management is, and the guidance was reported in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, we are pleased with the strong margins guided.

The numbers resonated well with the shift of product mix to higher-margin POS solutions (smart POS/ECR series, Android smart solutions, which are currently 20% of total sales). A trend that we expect to continue following strong appetite for smart solutions (higher-margin products) in EMEA and explosive growth in APAC (for example, PAX is working with one of India’s fastest-growing digital banks, PAYTM), these two regions could provide a long-term tailwind for growth and profitability.

Finally, we are pleased to see the damage from the Chinese segment diminishing rapidly (currently 8% of total revenue, and shrinking rapidly).

Source: PAX’s FY2019 results PAX Global press release

How will PAX generate alpha for your portfolio?

So, with strong FY2019 results and upbeat three-year guidance, how else do we believe PAX will help your portfolio?

The company is not the hottest name on the market, but the underlying business is solid and highly certain to return value to investors over time by showing consistency in:

Free cash flow ('FCF') growth, which results in Free cash flow multiple expansion and Capital return allocation

The first leads to the second and magnified by the last. Consistent free cash flow growth if sustained over a long period of time can boost a company’s value and manifest into higher multiple as investors recognize fundamental changes in the underlying business.

Pax’s FCF has been strong since IPO, however, it has only been consistent in the past few years. This can be explained by the fact that PAX has been investing in growth and international expansion. As a result, it has not been able to work with a homogeneous working capital level, investment in international expansion has been high, and recent R&D expenses have elevated. Therefore, FCF has been very lumpy in the past.

However, this is about to change. FCF will continue to expand and become more predictable. This is thanks to more consistent top-line growth, normalized R&D expenses, and importantly more efficient working capital management. We don’t know how long it will take for the market to appreciate this change. However, we are confident, over the course of the improvement, PAX will continue to generate more cash. Will the market reward a higher FCF multiple? Likely, but it may take years. That is why we think investors should take a long-term view. As long as the POS market grows, which it is, PAX will benefit.

Lastly, we believe a prudent and balanced capital allocation will improve the market perception of the company. Recently, PAX’s management has shown its willingness to return value to shareholders by raising dividends (50% in FY2019, to a 4% yield) and buyback of shares (up to 10% annually). Both actions have never been done before in the company’s operating history, demonstrating a strong intention to deploy the mountain of cash to where it is most accretive.

Expanding product use cases driving long-term growth

While we have demonstrated that PAX benefits from the secular growth in the POS market at that its finances are highly attractive, what makes us feel more confident that PAX will realize its potential is the fact that PAX is moving in the right direction strategically.

The global demand for POS has moved from traditional and fixed POS systems to smart and mobile POS systems. PAX in the past mainly sells traditional POS, but in recent years has transited successfully in selling more advanced POS with the most up-to-date features and payment options. The proof is the increased sales in the US, EMEA, and APAC markets where the demand for POS is predominantly smart POS.

Furthermore, PAX has also gained trust in larger and more industrialized markets, enabling expansion of use-cases from merely POS in brick and mortar retail and hospitality to self-service kiosks, taxi services, vending machines, and ticket machines at public transport networks. These products are higher profit margins and provide long-term contracts. Winning more contracts at the industrial scale, via large distributors, clearly demonstrates that PAX’s products are highly regarded in the industry.

Summary

This is an update to our initial analysis of PAX. In light of the FY2019 results and forward guidance, we have gathered more reasons to be bullish for long-term investors.

The company should benefit from a post-COVID-19 world where smart POS is essential in the growing cashless economy.

Meanwhile, as the company streamlines its working capital requirement, normalizes R&D spending, and grows accustomed to its expanding global operation, its free cash flow will grow and become more consistent. Investors will grow to appreciate the company.

Strategically, PAX’s growing product offerings and global expansion will continue to build its reputation and financials. Despite guiding modest growth for the near-term future, the progress of the company thus far is highly exciting. It proves that PAX has successfully evolved from just a standardized retail POS terminal provider to a smart and mobile solution at an industrial scale, demonstrating high quality and applicability of its products. As a result, we are bullish on the long-term growth of the company.

To cap it off, the current market valuation is mind-blowing, showing unprecedented disconnect with the real economy and fundamentals. Perhaps the FED and market momentum are driving this infatuation to high-growth-no profit companies, we would know it, being a shareholder in Square, Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) and Roku (ROKU), investors are willing to pay 50x Sales, 200x PE and pricing in 40% plus growth 5-10 years into the future.

On the other hand, PAX is growing modestly but highly cash generative, yet trades at multiples of 6xP/FCF, 0.6xEV/FCF, and 0.7xP/S. While, we believe some of the hot names mentioned will dominate their respective industries in the future, there has to be a balance between value and price.

In PAX, we believe the odd for significant share appreciation is high and magnified by future buys back of shares and dividend raise. With higher visibility of a cashless world post-COVID, we reiterate a strong buy rating for this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXGYF, SQ, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.