But there is long-term value and dividend potential here, and I see fair value back at tangible book value, which is near $8.

Image source

Many REITs have suffered at the hands of COVID-19. Retail REITs, and those that own restaurants, have largely struggled because widespread economic shutdowns have seen their tenants unable to pay rent in many cases. There are others that should escape relatively unscathed through this crisis, however, including REITs focused on medical care.

Indeed, not all REITs with a flagging share price deserve the amount of punishment they’ve received. One such example is Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), a REIT focused on senior living and medical care properties designed to take advantage of an aging US population. The trust’s earnings profile looks plenty good enough for it to restart the dividend at more respectable levels in the relatively near future, so I think it is worth a look for buyers.

A long-term horizon

Diversified is setup like many other REITs that are positioned to take advantage of aging Baby Boomers. The idea is that as that generation ages, millions of people will require medical care and various assisted or independent living options. The idea is simple, and many have tried to capitalize on this, with varying success. Given this, Diversified’s model isn’t necessarily innovative or different, but that’s okay, because it doesn't need to be.

Source: Investor presentation

While the model isn’t new or different, Diversified offers significant scale for investors. The trust has a portfolio that is worth more than $8 billion, spread across 416 properties with more than 600 different tenants, all of which are healthcare-related. That’s a huge portfolio that offers diversification against downturns in one type of care, and it is geographically dispersed as well.

Source: Investor presentation

As we can see, Diversified’s largest states are Massachusetts, California, Florida, and Texas. This should come as no surprise as Florida and Texas are typical retiree hotspots, and California and Boston are life sciences hubs. Thus, Diversified is simply going after properties where it can get the best value for its capital, with favorable long-term demographics.

Speaking of demographics, the below shows what Diversified is trying to capitalize on.

Source: Investor presentation

With massive growth in the 85+ population expected for many years to come, tenants that focus on senior living and medical care should have plenty of demand. Diversified wants to be around to collect rent from these tenants, and it has proven it can do so on a sizable scale. And, with so many properties to choose from, Diversified can be picky about the ones it buys, which should lead to favorable returns over the long-term.

Some caution on the financials

Despite the fact that I like the idea of the model Diversified uses, and the returns it can and should produce over the long-term, there are some points of contention. After all, one doesn’t get a sub-$4 share price when business is booming, typically.

Management took some fairly drastic steps in response to COVID-19-related weakness, seeking to preserve liquidity, but with those actions having impacts on future growth potential, as well as the dividend.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust took on more debt, adding $1 billion in liquidity via a senior notes offering, it deferred capital expenditures of $150 million, and perhaps most importantly, it reduced the dividend down to just one penny per share per quarter. That is the one that I think is responsible for the decline in the share price, because the other valuation metrics simply do not support a share price of $3.82 to my eye. More on that in a bit.

Diversified took some drastic action, but that is not unlike many other REITs that have done their best to ensure survival through this unprecedented time. Additional liquidity will not only help Diversified smooth out any rough patches in terms of cash generation, but if asset values decline, it can be an opportunistic buyer.

These actions are not free; deferred capex can hamper future growth, while increased debt carries with it servicing costs. However, Diversified simply did what it thought was necessary to best position itself during the crisis.

On the liquidity front, Diversified’s debt maturity schedule is a bit messier than it was prior to the recent note offering, but it is still quite manageable.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust took a huge amount of payables due this year and in 2022 and refinanced them into later maturities via the senior note offering. This should see Diversified not only survive the crisis, but do so comfortably, with enough liquidity left over to be an opportunistic acquirer, should that present itself.

In short, I think Diversified has done what is necessary to survive this crisis, and position itself well for the future.

Way too cheap, with dividend upside

Given all of this, I’m a bit baffled as to why Diversified is so cheap. After all, the trust owns properties that should be in demand for a very long time to come. They aren’t discretionary, and they’re leveraged to a fast-growing and massive slice of the population in the US. This is a virtuous combination and while this doesn’t ensure success, it does make it easier to achieve.

The interesting thing is that Diversified is set to make a relatively sizable amount of money this year and next year compared to its diminutive share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This chart of funds-from-operations, or FFO, per share over the few years isn’t pretty. It shows that Diversified has seen a nearly-constant decline in profits over this time, with more declines set for this year and next year. Diversified is seeing some tenants unable to pay rent during this crisis, but it has also been on a restructuring journey where it is focusing more on management fees rather than direct rental revenue. Those things should be taken into account, but with the trust slated to earn 76 cents per share this year and 63 cents next year, the stock is trading for a mid-single-digit multiple, which is just too cheap.

In addition, the tangible book value multiple, which we can see below, is still at fire-sale levels to my eye.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Diversified is trading for less than half its tangible book value at present, meaning it could theoretically liquidate its portfolio and return the cash to shareholders for roughly double the current share price. That’s easier said than done, of course, but the point stands that the market is significantly undervaluing the trust’s assets. Combined with an FFO multiple of about 5 for this year and 6 for next year, Diversified is far too cheap on both accounts.

The big reason I think the share price is suffering is not because of the earnings outlook or book value; it is because the trust cut its dividend down to essentially nothing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The dividend was 39 cents per share quarterly for years before a massive cut last year to 15 cents per share per quarter. Then, for the May dividend this year, the payout was cut to just one penny per share each quarter. With the trust slated to earn more than 70 cents this year and more than 60 cents next year, this sort of dividend cut seemed quite unnecessary to me. It has cost shareholders dearly but the good news is that buyers today should receive a terrific yield on cost if/when the dividend is normalized.

The August dividend hasn’t been declared yet, but should be in the next week or two, so it will be interesting to see what Diversified comes up with. However, even if the normalized dividend is only eventually half of its prior level – equal to 30 cents per share annually – that would be a yield of nearly 8% on today’s cost. If the dividend returns to 60 cents per share, which I don’t necessarily think will happen given that earnings are still declining, the yield would be in the mid-teens.

My base case is that Diversified declares another dividend of a penny per share for August, and potentially for October. However, after that, the dust should have settled from this crisis, and Diversified should be ready to boost its payout back up. For buyers today, the yield on cost should be sizable, but you have to wait and be patient.

The stock is way too cheap on both earnings and book value metrics, and with the potential for a very sizable yield in the not-too-distant future, Diversified looks like a buy. If Diversified even trades back to tangible book value, shares would be up about 100% from here, or near $8.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.