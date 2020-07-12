Silver's Stock-To-Flow Ratio And Why It Matters

This could be an indication that the silver stock-to-flow ratio is helpful in informing long-term price movements, similar to the way it has been useful in predicting bitcoin price movements.

The silver stock-to-flow ratio has been rising since 2015. Perhaps coincidentally, 2015 is the same year that silver prices bottomed(besides during the COVID crash).

The silver stock-to-flow ratio is challenging to calculate due to the fact that the true amount of silver "stock" is unknown. It can only be estimated.

Silver's stock-to-flow ratio is created by dividing the amount of silver that has been mined throughout history, or its "stock," by the amount of silver mined each year, also known as its "flow." Silver's stock-to-flow ratio is used to measure silver's scarcity or abundance relative to other resources. Therefore, the higher the stock-to-flow ratio, the more scarce a resource is and vice versa.

I recently wrote about gold's stock-to-flow ratio, which was a little different than examining silver's stock-to-flow. It's different in that gold is primarily used as a store of value. Therefore, a relatively small amount of gold gets used for industrial uses. According to Statista, less than 7 percent of gold gets used for industrial purposes. Whereas, over fifty percent of silver is used for industrial purposes each year according to the silver institute.

It's difficult to find statistics on what portion of industrial gold gets recycled, but it is likely that much more industrial gold gets recycled simply based on its relatively higher price per ounce than silver.

Silver, on the other hand, has more industrial uses. And since it isn't as valuable and is more widely used, it's less likely to get added back to the stock via recycling(although some does).

In this article, I will attempt to calculate silver's stock-to-flow ratio in two different ways. First, I will calculate it strictly using the amount of silver mined in history versus the amount of silver mined each year. Second, I will try to account for industrial use and the loss to the "stock" that is incurred from that to calculate an "adjusted stock-to-flow" ratio.

Stock

According to the USGS, 1.74 million metric tons of silver have been mined to date. To calculate the stock in past years, I will start with the 1.74 million number and subtract each year's "flow." The data that I'm using for flow is provided by the silverinstitute.org and can be seen below in the "Flow" section.

Source: Created by the author using data from USGS and the silverinstitute.org

Adjusted Stock

The above stock is based upon the total amount of silver that has been mined. As I've already said, a large portion of silver is used for industrial purposes each year. When comparing the amount of silver used for industrial purposes each year to the amount that is recycled each year, the average annual loss to industrial use during the past decade averaged to about 44 percent of silver mined each year(see supply source chart below).

Demand By Source

Source: Created by the author using data from the silverinstitute.org

Total Demand

You'll notice a small dropoff in silver demand for the 2020 forecast due to COVID-19 and the weaker economy.

Annual Loss to Industrial Uses

Formula = Photography + Industrial - Recycled Supply

Adjusted Stock Chart

I used the above information and some wild(WAG) assumptions to try to calculate an annual stock that would be more realistic. Here are the new stock numbers with my assumptions beneath that.

Source: Created by the author using below assumptions and data from silverinstitute.org

Assumptions

To arrive at these stock numbers, I assumed silver mine production increased at a rate of about .5 percent annually and used this assumption to estimate historical silver production back to 1920. I only projected back to 1920 as I am assuming that is when silver began to be used for industrial use, although it probably goes back further than that.

Next, I took today's stock and subtracted my estimated production back to 1920. Then I used the estimated mine production and calculated the loss from industrial use at a fixed 44 percent, although I'm sure this has fluctuated throughout history. Then, adding that back to the stock, I arrived at my stock numbers. If someone can source an accurate historical stock number from somewhere, or a precise stock number for today, then I will gladly update my adjusted model.

Flow

This is the amount of silver mined each year worldwide. I've also included the amount of silver that is recycled; however, only the amount of silver that comes from mining is considered "flow."

Silver Stock-To-Flow Ratio

The silver stock-to-flow by its strict definition bottomed in 2015 and has risen steadily since then. The problem with using this stock-to-flow model is that it projects silver having a higher stock-to-flow ratio than gold. If that were true, gold and silver prices, relative to each other, would not be where they are at today.

Source: Created by the author using data from silverinstitute.org

Adjusted Stock-To-Flow Ratio

Although silver still has qualities that characterize it as a store of value, it has other properties as well that create industrial demand for the metal. Therefore, each year a portion of silver is not stored in vaults as metal bars but instead gets used in electronics, batteries, and other industrial uses.

This creates a loss from the stock each year, which I've attempted to model above in the "adjusted stock chart."

Source: Created by the author using data from silverinstitute.org

Is Stock-To-Flow A Good Predictor of The Silver Price

For this section, I'm going to frame it in the same light as I did for the article I wrote about the gold stock-to-flow ratio.

By that, I mean, I will point you to bitcoin. Here's the excerpt from the gold-stock-to-flow article that I wrote that discusses bitcoin's stock-to-flow ratio and model.

Bitcoin makes a good case study as it exhibits many of the same properties as gold (durability, scarcity, portability, fungibility, etc.). Bitcoin also makes a good case study because its stock-to-flow model behaves in a controlled manner since its stock-to-flow is predetermined based on bitcoin's code. An individual known as Plan B has built a bitcoin stock-to-flow model that has fit bitcoin's past price movements and has also predicted bitcoin's future prices accurately. In the case of Plan B's model, it is 100% based on bitcoin's stock-to-flow. There are other fascinating outcomes from Plan B's study, such as the fractal nature of bitcoin's price. However, to read Plan B's bitcoin stock-to-flow model yourself read this article. After reading the article from Plan B, you may agree that stock-to-flow helps predict future prices.

Here may be further evidence that the stock-to-flow ratio is a good indicator of silver's price movements. Or perhaps its coincidence. A larger data set/ sample size would be needed to confirm.

Source: Created by the author using chart from TDAmeritrade.

Conclusion

Silver's stock-to-flow ratio has risen steadily since 2015. This statement is likely accurate regardless of what the correct "stock" denominator of the ratio should be. I briefly covered the challenges of calculating a precise stock due to silver's more common industrial uses when compared to gold. These industrial uses create a certain amount of loss each year that isn't recycled. This fact is where the challenge of calculating stock is created.

Nonetheless, I believe this exercise still provides useful information. And if you are like me and think this can inform future silver prices, then we might expect silver prices to see some substantial increases in the future.

If that's the case, now is the time to determine which companies you want to back in this race. I've covered the silver mining space somewhat extensively in the recent past. For starters, I examined historical performances of silver stocks to determine which have performed better than others, and which company's leadership has historically outperformed. I might say that is a good place to start.

From there, I've narrowed it down to write about a few individual silver companies. I will continue to write about others, but most recently I have written about Pan American Silver(PAAS) as well as MAG Silver(MAG).

If you'd like to see my spreadsheet with calculations for the adjusted stock you can see that here:

Silver Stock-To-Flow Spreadsheet

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.