The 3 Best Fast-Growing Dividend Aristocrats Retirees Can Safely Buy Today

Their average yield is 3.1%, consensus long-term growth rate 13.1, and their probability-weighted 5-year expected return about 13% CAGR, more than 3X that of the S&P 500. Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, these 3 fast-growing dividend champions can deliver generous, safe, and rapidly growing income no matter what happens next with the economy, pandemic, or stock market.

CSL, MGRC, and UGI are 3 attractively valued dividend champion DK Phoenix watchlist/portfolio companies that retirees and other conservative income investors can safely buy today.

But even in a bubble quality blue-chips, including aristocrats and champions, are available, if you know where to look.

Today's market is about 36% historically overvalued, with the highest forward PE in 19 years and about 3.9% CAGR probability-weighted expected returns over the next 5 years.

Dividend growth investing is not "boring" nor is it focused purely on slowly growing businesses. The world of dividend stocks includes very fast-growing companies, including many dividend aristocrats and champions.

A lot of investors are under the impression that "dividend stocks are boring, slow-growing companies that can't beat the market."

In fact, there are seven proven ways to beat the market, and dividend growth stocks are one of these so-called "smart beta (rules-based)" strategies.

Momentum has been red hot in recent years, but no strategy is ever #1 forever.

If it were everyone would plow so much money into those kinds of companies that valuations would become excessive and total returns would become poor in the future.

For 10 years or more, time tested smart beta strategies can fail to beat the market.

In fact, small caps have underperformed for 10 years 27% of the time since 1927, and the highest quality companies (by returns on capital) have underperformed in 1 out of 7 5-year periods.

I am a dividend growth-focused investor who builds portfolios with clear long-term goals in mind.

Goals that have proven for nearly 100 years to deliver superior results if you're patient enough for fundamentals and valuations to trump fickle market sentiment.

In my personal Phoenix retirement portfolio bucket, which is built by buying whatever DK Phoenix's portfolio buys, explained daily in our Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, the goals are

9/11 blue-chip quality or higher (10/11 SWAN average)

4/5 above-average dividend safety or higher (4.7/5 very safe average vs 4.6 average dividend aristocrat)

2.5% to 3.5% yield on cost (3.1% right now)

8% to 12% CAGR long-term dividend growth (11.6% CAGR Morningstar forecast)

only buying potentially good deal or better blue-chips, SWANs and Super SWANs (9% discount to fair value, Morningstar estimate 8%)

We don't have to worry about total returns because over time just three things drive returns, starting yield, long-term growth, and valuation changes.

If you build a blue-chip portfolio with superior yield, superior long-term growth forecasts, and superior valuation, then EVENTUALLY your returns are very likely to exceed that of your benchmark.

Bubbles do exist, of course, because only over 10+ years do fundamentals/valuations trump fickle market sentiment.

This is why I am not a market timer, relying on luck to try to score quick gains in the market.

Instead, I focus on the highest probability/lowest risk strategy of

buying superior quality companies

run by competent and trustworthy management

at reasonable to attractive valuations

in a portfolio with superior fundamental stats (yield, growth forecasts, valuation)

that uses prudent risk-management and asset allocations for our long-term financial goals

My motto is "quality first and prudent valuation and risk-management always".

Is the market overvalued today? It's in a bubble, with the highest valuations in 12 years.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $124.80 -23% 25.5 22.3 56% 31% 2021 $163.32 30% 19.5 22.5 19% 32% 2022 $187.06 13% 17.0 18.3 4% 7% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG $142.98 22.3 36% 2.62 2.35

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial)

I consider the 12-month forward PE ratio to be a good proxy for the overall valuation of the broader market. At a 36% historical premium, the S&P 500 is now in a bubble, which I define as 33% or more overvalued.

S&P 500 Potential & Probability Weighted Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -32.2% -55.8% -42.2% 2021 -10.5% -7.3% -5.5% 2022 4.8% 1.9% 1.4% 2025 32.3% 5.2% 3.9%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P Probability-Weighted Expected Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 5.20% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 2.65% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 7.85% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 1.59% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 6.28% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 3.94%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

The realistic 5-year return potential for the market is 3.9% CAGR, factoring in the proper historical margins of error that factor in the fact that stocks might not be at fair value in 5 years, or that analysts will simply be wrong about how fast earnings grow.

But guess what? Just because we're facing the highest valuations in 19 years and stocks in general, are in a bubble, doesn't mean that you can't find great blue-chip buys right now.

Searching For Growth At A Reasonable Price In This Stock Market Bubble

Here is how I find the best 3 fast-growing 9+/11 quality blue-chips, SWANs and Super SWANs retirees can trust in these uncertain economic

I always start out by screening for reasonable to attractive valuations. Out of 439 Master List companies, 181 are currently fair value or better.

Then we apply some common sense quality/safety criteria, that are appropriate for conservative income investors like retirees.

4/5 and 5/5 dividend safety (146 companies remain)

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

9+/11 quality = blue-chip, SWAN, and Super SWAN (100 companies remain)

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Next, we want only investment-grade companies (for those that pay for ratings).

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersberg)

all 100 companies are investment grade or have implied BBB or better-implied ratings (based on debt metrics and average long-term borrowing costs)

Finally let's apply the Graham standard of excellence, a 20-year dividend growth steak.

(Source: Justin Law)

Dividend King contributor Justin Law maintains David Fish's CCC list now and reports that just seven CCC list companies with 20+ year dividend growth streaks have cut their dividends in this recession.

We're left with 34 companies that

are 9/11 quality blue-chips or better

with 4/5 above-average dividend safety or better

have investment-grade credit ratings or implied IG ratings based on debt metrics and long-term borrowing costs

have 20+ year dividend growth streaks

The long-term consensus growth rates for these companies range from 2.1% to 15.7% CAGR. Seven have 10+% CAGR long-term growth forecasts.

It just so happens that three of these are potential good buys or better.

Carlisle Companies (CSL): 15.7% CAGR long-term growth consensus, 11/11 quality Super SWAN dividend champion with a 43-year dividend growth streak

McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC): 13% CAGR long-term growth consensus dividend champion with a 29-year dividend growth streak

UGI Corp (UGI): 10.6% CAGR long-term growth consensus dividend champion with 33-year dividend growth streak

All three of these companies are Dividend King Phoenix watchlist companies and names we own in our Phoenix Portfolio and have recently been buying. I buy what DK Phoenix buys, at a rate of $500 per day, because I believe in putting my money where my mouth is.

What's the Phoenix portfolio? 100% blue-chips that are most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

If these companies were big enough to be in the S&P 500, they would all be dividend aristocrats.

Why am I recommending these three companies? In a moment I'll walk you through the specific reasons, but first let's consider their aggregate fundamentals.

Key Fundamental Stats On These 3 Fast-Growing Dividend Champion Blue-Chips

Average quality score: 9.7/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 5/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 38% vs. 65% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 45% vs. 47% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 3.1% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

Average discount to fair value: 16% vs. 36% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 36% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 35.0 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.0% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 13.1% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 Average forward P/E: 16.7 vs. 21.8 S&P 500

vs. 21.8 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 4.7% vs. 4.6%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.27 vs. 1.51 historical vs. 2.62 S&P 500

vs. 2.62 S&P 500 Average 5-year total return potential: 3.1% yield + 13.1% CAGR long-term growth 3.5 % CAGR valuation boost = 19.7% CAGR (13% to 26% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 6% to 24% CAGR vs. 1% to 7% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 14.9% CAGR vs. 3.9% S&P 500 (279% more than S&P 500)

These three dividend champion blue-chips, which collective yield 3.1% vs the market's 1.9%, have analyst consensus growth forecasts averaging 13.6%, are 16% undervalued and sport a PEG of 1.27 vs a historical 1.51.

They also have a 35-year average dividend growth streak indicating high dependability of income for conservative income investors such as retirees.

In other words

superior safety and quality (as seen in payout ratios and debt metrics)

superior dividend safety (all dividend champions)

superior yield

far superior growth prospects

far superior valuation

almost quadruple the market's probability-weighted expected return

These three companies also include most of the smart beta strategies

small size ($5 billion average market cap)

dividend growth

value

quality

equal weighting (if you own them equally weighted in your portfolio)

Historical Performance: The Market Is Never Wrong About Quality Or Value In The Long-Term

As we've seen, over 10+ years 90% to 91% of total returns are the results of fundamentals/valuations.

This is because, as Ben Graham taught us, over the long-term the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

So should we expect about 14.9% long-term returns from these three historically speaking?

Not necessarily.

over time valuation mean reversion means valuation boosts tend to converge on zero

over time yield + long-term growth = total returns

historical margin of error on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model Must be taken into account

I'm able to get total return data on these three companies going back 29 years to January 1991.

over 29 years, 16% undervaluation = 0.6% valuation boost reducing long-term return potential to 17.3%

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 17.3% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 8.82% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 26.12% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 5.29% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 20.90% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 13.10% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.33

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

When we apply the appropriate margins of error we'd get a probability-weighted expected return expectation of about 13% CAGR with a range of 5% to 21%.

So now let's see what tens of millions of real investors, risking real money, have concluded about these three small fast-growing dividend champion blue-chips over time.

Fast Growing Dividend Champion Blue-Chips Since 1991 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

To summarize

Probability-Weighted Gordon Dividend Growth Model was within 10% of actual returns (because fundamentals/valuation drive 90% of total returns over time)

statistically significant rolling average returns (10 and 15 years) double that of the S&P 500

Despite having higher annual voaltility over time, these three companies delivered much lower beta (smart-beta factor) and 43% superior negative volatility-adjusted returns over time

In other words the historical data, over a 29 year period when we can say with 90% confidence that fundamentals and not luck drove these returns, indicate that the market agrees that CSL, MGRC and UGI are superior quality fast-growing dividend champion blue-chips.

1991 yield: 4.5%

2020 yield on cost: 16.0%

We're halfway through 2020 and these dividend champions have delivered 13.1% CAGR dividend growth over the last three decades.

That's in-line with their earnings and cash flow growth, which makes sense since payout ratios tend to remain stable over time.

But of course, the downside of owning nothing but industrials and a relatively higher volatility utility, is that volatility can become extreme at times.

Only investors with a strong stomach for short-term declines actually experienced such mouth watering returns and income growth.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

These three companies, if owned in an annually rebalanced portfolio would have outperformed in every historical market downturn except for the Great Lockdown crash in March.

Of course, owning just three companies, no matter the quality or safety, is not prudent risk management.

In a moment I'll show you how to construct a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio that is geared towards these three fast-growing dividend champion blue-chips.

But first let me walk you through why I'm bullish on CSL, MGRC, and UGI.

Investment Decision Tool Scores On These Three Fast-Growing Dividend Champion Blue-Chips

I never make a DK buy recommendation or purchase a company for any of our portfolios (or my own) without first running it through the new Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool.

This tool combines valuation as well as the three most important principles of prudent long-term investing.

Note that the Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool has seperate versions for growth stocks vs normal dividend growth stocks.

companies with historical yields of 1.5% or less should be run through the growth stock version (including non-dividend stocks)

Carisle Companies

1.8% yield

historical yield: 1.3% (use the growth stock IDT version)

10% to 20% historical margin of error analyst consensus growth range

15.7% CAGR long-term growth consensus

12% to 20% CAGR 5-year total return potential

current price: $113.69

2020 average historical fair value: $124

potential good buy price: $118 or less

Current Discount: 9%

DK rating: potentially good buy

CSL is about 9% historically undervalued, which for 11/11 Super SWAN quality companies makes it a potentially good buy.

CSL Valuation Matrix

Points Meaning Color Code In Valuation Tool/Research Terminal 4 Potential Good Buy or better (based on quality and risk profile) Green 3 Potential reasonable buy (based on quality and risk profile) Blue 2 Hold (overvalued) Yellow 1 Potential Sell/Trim (33+% overvalued) Red

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

CSL scores 4/4 on valuation.

CSL Preservation Of Capital Matrix

Points Meaning Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 1 Terrible CC or lower-rated 70+% 2 Very Poor CCC-rated company 52% to 65% 3 Poor B-rated company 25% to 45% 4 Below-Average BB-rated company 14% to 21% 5 Average BBB- or BBB rated company 11% to 7.5% 6 Above-Average BBB+ rated company 5% 7 Excellent A-rated company or better 2.5% or less

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

CSL scores 5/7 on preservation of capital.

CSL 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CSL Probability-Weighted Expected Returns

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 16.3% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 8.29% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 24.55% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 4.98% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 19.64% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 12.31% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.13

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

CSL's 16.3% CAGR 5-year analyst consensus return potential translates to a 5% to 20% CAGR expected total return over the next five years, with 12.3% CAGR being a reasonable return estimate.

That gives is 10/10 on expected total returns.

Investment Decision Tool Dividend & Total Return Potential Matrix

Points Meaning 5-Year Dividend Return Potential 5-Year Expected Total Return 1 Terrible less than 0.2X S&P dividend return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return (NYSE:PWR) is less than 0.2X S&P 500 PWR 2 Very Poor 0.2 to 0.4X 0.2 to 0.4X 3 Poor 0.41 to 0.6X 0.41 to 0.6X 4 Below-Average 0.61 to 0.8X S&P 0.61 to 0.8X 5 Average 0.81 to 1X S&P 0.81 to 1X 6 Above-Average 1.01 to 1.25X 1.01 to 1.25X 7 Good 1.26 to 1.5X 1.26 to 1.5X 8 Very Good 1.51 to 1.75X 1.51 to 1.75X 9 Excellent 1.76 to 2X 1.76 to 2X 10 Exceptional over 2X over 2X

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Now let's put it all together and see what kind of relative investment score and letter grade CSL achieves.

Investment Decision Tool Scoring System

Relative Investment Score Grade Description 100% A+ Exceptional 93% A Excellent 90% to 92.9% A- Very Good 87% to 89.9% B+ Good 83% to 86.9% B Satisfactory 80% to 82.9% B- Well Above Market Average 77% to 77.9% C+ Above-Market Average 73% to 76.9% C Market-Average 70% to 72.9% C- Below-Market Average 67% to 69.9% D+ Well Below Market Average 63% to 66.9% D Poor 60% to 62.9% D- Very Poor Sub 60% F Terrible

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

CSL Decision Matrix

Goal CSL Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 9% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Average BBB stable credit rating, 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 5/7 Return Of Capital NA Historical yield 1.3%, treat as a Growth Stock NA Return On Capital Excellent 12.3% PWR vs 3.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 90% Letter Grade A- (very good) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

As far as growth stocks go, CSL is potentially one of the best long-term opportunities on Wall Street today.

Not because it's certain to do well over the next year or two, but due to its LONG-TERM fundamental strength and income generating capacity.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the last 20 years, a period when CSL had a yield similar to today's, it delivered 68% more dividends than the S&P 500, as well as nearly double the annualized total returns.

McGrath RentCorp Investment Decision Tool Analysis

3.3% yield

historical yield: 3.0% (use the dividend growth IDT version)

6% to 18% historical margin of error analyst consensus growth range

13.0% CAGR long-term growth consensus

11% to 21% CAGR 5-year total return potential

current price: $51.25

2020 average historical fair value: $65

potential good buy price: $55 or less

Current Discount: 21%

DK rating: potentially good buy

MGRC's 21% discount to fair value makes it a potentially good buy earning it a 4/4 on valuation.

It's a small cap ($1.2 billion market cap) and thus doesn't pay for a credit rating (up to $500K per year per agency).

So to estimate the credit rating we need to use an implied method looking at debt metrics vs credit rating guidelines and its long-term borrowing costs.

Together these things will tell us how the bond market effectivley rates MGRC.

debt/capital: 31% vs 40% safe for industrials

debt/EBITDA: 1.4 vs 3 or less safe

interest coverage: 11.2 vs 8+ safe

current ratio (total assets/total liabilities): 1.65 vs 1+ safe

quick ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities): 1.65 vs 1+ safe

Piotroski F-score: 8/9 vs 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Altman Z-score: 2.52 vs 3+ very safe = low long-term bankruptcy risk

Beneish M-score: -2.74 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

effective rate on debt: 3.63%

100% of debt is long-term debt

The credit rating agencies consider

3 or less debt/EBITDA a safe level of leverage for most BBB rated companies

2.5 or less leverage safe for most A rated companies

1.5 or less safe for most AA rated companies

MGRC's debt metrics indicate that if it chose to pay for a credit rating it could we an A-rated company.

BUT ultimately the bond market treats it as a BBB rated company, as we can see from its long-term borrowing costs of 3.63%.

Bond Market Considers MGRC A BBB Credit Rating Company

So that means MGRC scores a 5/7 on preservation of capital, effecitively representing an implied credit rating of BBB.

Next the dividend return potential over the next five years.

MGRC historically yields 3.0% (13-year median yield) and currently yields 3.3%, far more than either the S&P 500 and 1% more than dividend aristocrats (NOBL).

MGRC Dividend Return Matrix

Current Yield 3.3% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 13.0% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 6.08% Average 5-Year Yield on Cost 4.69% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 23.45% Ratio vs S&P 500 2.12

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

McGrath RentCorp is expected to deliver 112% more dividends than the S&P 500 over the next 5-years, and a lot more beyond that.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

20 years ago MGRC also yielded 3.3% and today's yield on cost, courtesy of 9.2% CAGR dividend growth is almost 16%. Over the last two decades MGRC, one of the best dividend champions few people have ever heard of, delivered 270% more dividends than the broader market.

In fact, since 2000 MGRC has repaid an investors initial investment 167% and delivered 10.4% CAGR total returns, more than double that of the S&P 500. This shows the power of a fast-growing dividend champion.

MGRC is once more expected to deliver far superior dividend returns, about 24%, or 112% more than the S&P 500.

This earns it a 10/10 on dividend return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MGRC grows as expected and returns to the midrange of historical fair value (18 times earnings) then investors would see 134% total returns or 16.8% CAGR. That's more than triple what the S&P 500 could deliver.

But MGRC doesn't always grow as expected, and as we've seen already, 55% of 5 year returns are a function of sentiment, not fundamentals.

So we need to apply the appropriate margins of error to both the total return model and consider the 20% to 40% probability that MGRC doesn't grow within the 6% to 18% historical margin of error consensus growth range.

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 16.3% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 8.29% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 24.55% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 4.98% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 19.64% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 12.31% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.13

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

With MGRC's probability weighted expected return of 12.3%, which is 213% greater than the lower-yielding, slower growing and very overvalued S&P 500, it earns a 10/10 on expected total returns.

MGRC Decision Matrix

Goal MGRC Why Score Valuation Potential good buy 21% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Average Implied BBB credit rating, 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 5/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 23.5% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 12.7% PWR vs 3.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 94% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

MGRC socres a 94% A excellent on the investment decision tool, indicating today is one of the best times in years to buy the fastest growing blue-chip dividend champion that few people have ever heard of.

UGI Corp Investment Decision Tool Analysis

4.3% yield

historical yield: 2.6% (use the dividend growth IDT version)

5% to 12% historical margin of error analyst consensus growth range

10.6% CAGR long-term growth consensus

12% to 20% CAGR 5-year total return potential

current price: $30.82

2020 average historical fair value: $38

potential good buy price: $32 or less

Current Discount: 18%

DK Rating: potentially good buy

UGI is also a 4/4 on valuation courtesy of its 18% making it a 4/4 on valuation.

Like MGRC (and many smaller dividend champions) UGI isn't rated by the rating agencies, at least not the parent company.

Fitch rates UGI utilies (regulated utility subsidiary) A- stable = 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk

Moody's rates UGI utilities A2 stable (A equivalent) = 0.7% long-term bankruptcy risk

So what is UGI's implied credit rating, factoring in the more cyclical non-regualted parts of its business (propane business)?

debt/capital: 55% vs 60% safe for utilities

debt/EBITDA: 3.2 vs 5.5 or less safe

interest coverage: 4.4 vs 3+ safe

Piotroski F-score: 5/9 vs 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = low short-term bankruptcy risk

effective rate on debt: 4.99%

89% of debt is long-term debt

UGI was the sponsor of Amerigas Partners, a propane MLP it rolled up in April 2019.

(Source: Fitch)

(Source: Moody's)

APU was and remains a BB stable rated business, which explains why UGI's long-term borrowing costs of 5% make it seem like it's a BB rated company.

Here is Fitch's update on UGI after it acquired APU.

Parent Subsidiary Linkage: The rating reflects APU's standalone credit profile and does not provide any uplift in its Long-Term IDR from its parent. Fitch assumes UGI has a stronger credit profile given the diversity of cash flow from UGI's various subsidiaries, including a highly rated natural gas local distribution utility, UGI Utilities, Inc. (A-/Stable) and low levels of parent only debt, which is approximately $840 or 13% of consolidated debt. Strategic ties are moderate, and there are no guarantees or cross-defaults. There are dividend restrictions among other factors which collectively render legal ties weak. Operational ties are also considered weak as APU has its own management team and decentralized financial operations." - Fitch (emphasis added)

87% of the debt on its balance sheet is currently from APU, which means that UGI's implied credit rating is likely BBB- or BBB.

Fitch confirms this stating that UGI as a company has a stronger credit rating courtesy of the regulated business having an A- or A credit rating from Fitch and Moody's respectively.

This means that UGI gets a 5/7 implied BBB- or BBB credit rating score.

UGI Dividend Return Potential Matrix

Current Yield 4.3% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 10.6% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 7.12% Average 5-Year Yield on Cost 5.71% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 28.54% Ratio vs S&P 500 2.58

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

UGI is expected to return almost 30% in dividends over the next five years, continuing a long tradition of delivering generous and steadily growing income that far surpasses that of the broader market.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

And which has historically delivered market-beating total returns as well, of 11.1% CAGR vs 5.0%.

Finally, let's consider UGI's probability-weighted return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Partially driven by synergistic cost savings and lower refinancing costs on future APU debt, analysts expect UGI to grow much faster in the future, 8% to 10.6% CAGR.

The 10.6% CAGR consensus growth rate, if achieved, would mean that UGI has the potential for about 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

UGI tends to grow as expected or better 91% of the time over the last 20 years.

However, it has historically missed by as much as 37% and beaten by as much as 20% which is why the 8% to 10.6% CAGR consensus growth range is actually 5% to 12% CAGR when adjusted for historical margins of errors on 2-year forecasts.

UGI 5-Year Probability Weighted Return Matrix

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 20.4% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 10.40% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 30.80% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 6.24% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 24.64% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 15.44% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.92

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

When we apply the margins of error on both the model as well as factoring in the 20% to 40% possibility that UGI will grow outside of the 5% to 12% analyst expected range, we see that 6% to 25% CAGR total returns are likely with 15.4% being a reasonable 5-year expectation.

But that's almost 4X what the S&P 500 is likely to deliver earning UGI a 10/10 on total return expectations.

So putting it all together here's how UGI, one of the best low PEG and high-yield Phoenix watchlist stocks, looks today.

UGI Decision Matrix

Goal UGI Why Score Valuation Potential good buy 18% undervalued 4/5 Preservation Of Capital Average Implied BBB- or BBB credit rating, 7.5% to 11% long-term bankruptcy risk 5/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 28.5% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 15.4% PWR vs 3.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 94% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

UGI is potentially an A, excellent decision for anyone who is comfortable with its risk profile.

If you are looking for a high-yielding, fast-growing blue-chip quality dividend champion, then this is a potentially good buy right now.

How To Safely Own CSL, MGRC, And UGI In Your Portfolio

Let's see how retirees can safely construct a UGI, CSL, and MGRC focused portfolio without taking on excessive fundamental or volatility risk.

Volatility is not a measure of risk.... Risk comes from the nature of certain kinds of businesses. It can be risky to be in some businesses just by the simple economics of the type of business you’re in, and it comes from not knowing what you’re doing. And if you understand the economics of the business in which you are engaged, and you know the people with whom you’re doing business, and you know the price you pay is sensible, you don’t run any real risk." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

The only way that volatility can become real risk is if you use improper diversification and asset allocation and thus become a forced seller at a loss, either for financial or emotional reasons.

Over the past 30-years, 75% of poor retail investor returns have been the result of improper risk-management and improper asset allocation for one's risk profile.

The result has been that average investors have attempted to time the market, done a horrible job of it (not even most professional money managers can do it consistently well), and achieved atrocious returns.

0.3% inflation-adjusted returns over 20 years is a potential retirement killer.

Or to put another way, prudent risk-management and sensible asset allocation can make the difference between

retiring in splendor

retiring in comfort

not retiring at all

So let's apply the Dividend Kings risk-management guidelines I showed earlier to these three fast-growing blue-chip quality fast-growing dividend champions.

7% allocation to UGI, CSL, and MGRC

Next, let's complete the rest of a bunker sleep well at night or SWAN retirement portfolio.

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, recommends a 75/25 stock/bond portfolio for most people.

We believe that the old 60/40 model just won’t be able to cut it anymore,” Siegel, who is also a senior investment strategy advisor at WisdomTree, said Monday on CNBC’s “ETF Edge.” “This environment of low-interest rates is not going to change,” Siegel said, noting that the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is higher than the U.S. 10-year Treasury’s 1.5% yield. “How is [that] ... going to give you enough income?.. “That’s why we recommend 75/25 as the equity/fixed-income allocation,” he said, adding that it “would be the best way for those approaching retirement to establish their assets to get enough income and gains so they can maintain spending through retirement.” - CNBC

So let's see what a 75/25 stock portfolio, that was 21% CSL, MGRC, and UGI could potentially look like.

21% in these three dividend champions

54% VIG (blue-chip dividend growth ETF)

12.5% BIL (1-3 month T-bills = risk-free cash equivalent)

12.5% SPTL (long-duration US treasuries = recession hedge)

Note that if I were building a portfolio today I would use SCHD instead of VIG, GBIL instead of BIL, and EDV instead of SPTL.

The reason I am using these ETFs is they allow us to backtest this balanced fast-growing dividend champion portfolio to January 2008, the start of the Great Recession.

The 2nd worst stock market crash in history is a good, real-life test of any portfolio's asset allocation and risk-management strategy.

What A SWAN Retirement Portfolio Looks Like

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

How did this SWAN portfolio perform during and after the Great Recession?

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

2008 yield: 2.3%

2020 yield on cost: 4.8%

The 60/40 balanced portfolio yields 1.5% today which is atrociously low and insufficient for many retirees' income needs.

Stock Weighting Yield Weighted Yield CSL 7% 1.80% 0.13% MGRC 7% 3.30% 0.23% UGI 7% 4.30% 0.30% VIG 54% 1.90% 1.03% BIL 12.50% 1.60% 0.20% SPTL 12.50% 1.90% 0.24% Total 2.12%

This 75/25 stock/bond portfolio yields 41% more.

2.1% may not be enough for your needs, but in another article, I show how to safely construct a SWAN blue-chip portfolio that yields 6% and 4.2% when applying a prudent allocation of cash and bonds.

But the point is that this SWAN champion portfolio was never designed for yield, but for fast long-term growth.

It was also designed to help you sleep well at night in all economic/market conditions.

This SWAN portfolio experienced a peak decline of 26.5% in the Great Recession, 4.5% less than a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio.

That's despite owning 15% more stocks, and 21% of which are these 3 higher volatility dividend champions.

It recovered record highs 7 months earlier, which could have made the difference between becoming a forced seller of objectively high-quality dividend growth stocks at low valuations.

This portfolio hasn't suffered a non-recessionary correction in 12 years.

THAT is what I mean by "bunker sleep well at night retirement portfolio."

Safe portfolios does Not mean "can't fall in a market downturn" which no portfolio can promise.

Does that mean Professor Siegel is correct and everyone should now be using a 75/25 stock/bond portfolio? Not necessarily.

Bear markets since 1945, measured from peak to new record high, last, on average 27 months.

Market crashes of 40+%, on average last 81 months, though we've only had three of these since 1945, so that's a small sample size.

Your cash and bond allocation needs to be large enough to allow you to avoid selling quality blue-chips, at low prices, to fund expenses.

emergency fund (1 month worth of peak income) = what you use first (should not even be in your portfolio) to fund unexpected expenses

cash is what you use second

bonds are what you sell next (appreciate or remain stable 92% of the time since 1945 when stocks fall)

Stocks are for generating dividends that replenish your cash allocation and, ideally, you should never be a forced seller if you construct a prudently risk-managed portfolio

Bottom Line: Even In A Market Bubble Fast-Growing Dividend Champions Are Still Available If You Know Where To Look

The goal of these articles is

to summarize the current state of the market/economy

to provide reasonable and prudent blue-chip dividend growth ideas

to teach sensible long-term investing strategies including prudent risk-management and portfolio construction

I also want to highlight the proper approach to long-term investing, which is NOT short-term speculation or market timing.

Rather a disciplined and evidence-based approach to portfolio construction and management is the highest probability/lowest risk approach to achieving your financial goals.

CSL, MGRC, and UGI represent three fast-growing, reasonably to attractively valued dividend champions that retirees can likely trust in this and future recessions.

That's based on a rigorous approach that applies quantitative and qualitative assessments of

each companies dividend safety

each companies business model

each companies management quality/dividend corporate culture

an empirical approach to evidence-based long-term portfolio construction and risk management

Your portfolio is actually a business, literally a holding company of other income-producing assets.

Facts, sound reasoning and prudent risk-management should be the only things that drive investing decisions, never emotions.

This is the approach I take with all the portfolios I manage, including five at Dividend Kings and my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

What the market does in the next month, or even this year, is irrelevant to the prudent long-term investor. That's regardless of your age, risk profile, or time horizon.

Only the long-term results, which are 90% to 91% dependent on fundamentals and valuation, count.

Prudent risk-management and diversification, in a properly constructed (for your individual needs) SWAN portfolio, are how you survive the turbulent short-term to achieve your long-term financial goals.

