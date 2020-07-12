In late March, shares were trading in the $29 to $30 range. The stock has doubled since - reaching a high of $72.65 on June 23.

In late March, I suggested the manufacturer of recreational vehicles, motorhomes, towables and boats could easily benefit if society defines a “new normal” - if people become and remain fearful of air travel, cruises and hotel stays. In late April, according to KOA's 2020 North American Camping Special Report, both campers and “non-campers” are considering camping and road trips a safer form of travel in 2020. Such trips were also expected to replace other forms of travel.

Instead of considering stays at hotels or resorts, both sets of travelers are showing an interest in RV camping as a way to counter the risks of potential contamination.

On June 24, Winnebago reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results for the period ending May 30, 2020 and the shift seemed underway. Winnebago described the interest as “unexpected but highly welcomed”.

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

The quarter was definitely impacted by the pandemic and subsequent shutdown. Winnebago had ceased manufacturing of its Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar production effective March 23, 2020. The Chris-Craft and Specialty Vehicles facilities were re-opened in mid-April. The remaining facilities were re-opened by mid-May.

The sale of RV retail units declined 20% in March and over 55% in April. But, in May, the number of units sold stabilized and was flat year-over-year. Winnebago's revenue for the quarter was $402.5 million, only 23.9% less than the fiscal 2019 third quarter at $528.9 million. The Towable segment contributed $188.9 million, 45.5% less than the $346.8 million from the prior year's quarter. The Motorhome segment contributed $203.6 million, 27.1% more than the prior year's quarter. The improvement was credited to the Newmar acquisition from September 2019 which contributed $88 million in revenue in the quarter. Without its contribution, the revenue decline in the segment would have equated to 27.8% and the total revenue decline would have equated to 40.5%.

In the fiscal 2019 third quarter, the Towable segment contributed 66% of total revenue. In the current quarter, with the benefit of Newmar, the Motorhome segment contributed nearly 51% of total revenue. Due to the change in mix, Winnebago's gross profit margin decreased 840 basis points.

On the bottom line, Winnebago lost $12.4 million in the quarter. The adjusted net loss was ($0.26) per diluted share. In the fiscal 2019 third quarter, net income was $36.2 million and the adjusted income was $1.14 per diluted share.

For the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, revenue at $1.62 billion is now 11.2% greater than fiscal 2019 at $1.46 billion. However the change in mix between the segments resulted in a gross profit decline of 15% from $224 million in fiscal 2019 to $190.4 million in fiscal 2020. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 is only $19 million compared to $80 million in fiscal 2019. Adjusted diluted income is $1.12 per share through nine months in fiscal 2020 compared to $2.45 per share in fiscal 2019.

The backlog for both segments did reflect an industry rebound. Dealer demand notably improved in May. In the Towable segment, the backlog in units improved 86.7% while it improved 99.2% in the Motorhome segment.

In addition to shutting down production, like many companies, Winnebago reacted to the pandemic by delaying its capital investing and by cutting compensation expenses. Year-over-year, its operating cash improved 96% in the quarter and its free cash flow improved a staggering 162%. By the end of the third quarter, Winnebago's cash balance was $30 million richer. And, more impressively, it had not yet accessed its revolving credit facility offering $193 million.

Winnebago historically makes a habit of paying off acquisitions quickly. As a result of the Newmar acquisition, the company's debt position increased from $254.3 million at year-end fiscal 2019 (August 31, 2019) to $463.5 million. Shortly after reporting third quarter results, the company announced it would offer $300 million in senior secured notes due 2028 paying 6.25%. It will use $253.5 million of the raise to pay down its term loan. Winnebago's target range for its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 0.9 times to 1.5 times but is now in the 2.5X range. With this significant planned reduction in debt, the company should fall within target range by the end of its fiscal year in August 2020.

Share Price Action

When I penned my last article on Winnebago in late March, its share price had fallen more than 50% from its all-time high of $63.45 on February 20th. The stock was trading in the $29 to $30 range.

By June 4th, the company had topped that high. Then on June 23rd, a day before the company reported quarterly results on June 24th, it set a new high at $72.65. For approximately six trading days, the price settled into the $65 to $67 range. But trading in the past week pushed the price below $60. It closed trading on July 10th at $60.81.

The company expects to finish its fiscal 2020 year strong.

We believe the current momentum in the marketplace is seasonally sustainable for the remainder of our fiscal year and potentially through the rest of the calendar year.

It also expects the momentum to carry into fiscal 2021.

Americans are voting with their wallet and time that the outdoors is the place to have extraordinary and safe experiences with select family and friends in the outdoors. These are positive developments for our industries in the short term and, as importantly, set the stage for possible continued healthy market conditions for our products in 2021 as well. Today’s customers are tomorrow’s advocates.

The Pandemic's Impact

Furthermore, the pandemic may well have sparked interest in tomorrow's customers today. According to the KOA Special Report, Gen Z (generally defined as born after 1994) at 44% and millennials (generally defined as born between 1980 and 1994) at 45% are showing the highest level of interest in camping among those travelers who previously did not camp. For campers, more than half now say they would consider an RV purchase primarily due to health and safety concerns. Of this group, Gen X (generally defined as born between 1965 and 1979) at 41% and millennials at 33% are displaying the most interest in making a purchase.

And yet, the pandemic has sparked a general anxiety about finances and spending.

About two-thirds of Gen Z members say general decisions about life are making them feel anxious amid the pandemic, the study [from MetLife] found. That’s more tension than millennials expressed, at 52%. Gen X is a bit more relaxed, at 41%, and only a quarter of boomers said decision-making sparks anxiety.

Already, these more “anxious” groups have more spending power. As the new decade began, it was estimated millennials and Gen Z would overtake Baby Boomers as the dominant consumers in the United States. In 2019, Gen Z was already outspending Baby Boomers in most categories of travel. Source

Investment Considerations

Winnebago is paying a meager dividend of $0.44 per share annually. It has paid that rate since the first quarter of calendar 2019. Winnebago has not typically increased its rate annually. Thus, the majority of an investor's return in Winnebago will come through share price appreciation. Investors who started a WGO position in late March below $30 may find it prudent to recoup their original investment amount when a double is available.

Winnebago earned $3.52 per diluted share in fiscal 2019. As mentioned earlier, through nine months, it has earned only $1.12 per diluted share in fiscal 2020 because of the pandemic. Yet, fiscal 2021 could return Winnebago's earnings to double-digit growth based on fiscal 2019 levels. At a growth rate of 14%, EPS could near $4.00 per share in fiscal 2021.

On earnings of $4.00 per share, Winnebago's forward P/E ratio hovers just above 15 – still a premium to its historical average just over 13.

Potential investors interested in the travel vehicle manufacturer could wait for typical market pullbacks. Should the price drop below $53, I'll most likely reintroduce the option to my investment club even though Winnebago does not strictly meet our investment criteria - a customized DGI strategy we've dubbed GRAVY.

We strive to invest in stocks offering “GR”owth “A”vailability, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. Considering the growth potential for the industry, Winnebago would offer two of the three factors - “GR”owth “A”vailability and “V”aluation. It would still be lacking in the “Y”ield component. However, at a payout ratio hovering around 20%, there is room for growth in the dividend rate which would improve its dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.