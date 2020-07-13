Mutual Fund Observer July 2020 Update

Reward For The Risk Taken

Investors expect to be rewarded for the risk that they are taking. One method to measure risk is the Ulcer Index, which measures the length and depth of a fund's drawdown. It is available through Mutual Fund Observer Premium. The data in this article reflects updated to the end of June. Below is the annualized return compared to the Ulcer Index for some baseline funds (blue dot), my target portfolios (red triangle), and the S&P 500 (green square) since January 2018, when investors began rotating into late business cycle stage assets.

Chart #1: Return vs Risk (Ulcer Index) - Since Jan 2018

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

I use the Ulcer Index, among others, to select funds that will do better than the market during down markets. Table #1 has the funds and portfolios in the previous chart. The Ulcer Index generally increases with higher drawdowns. Mutual Fund Observer ranks funds for Risk from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). Martin Ratio represents the Risk-Adjusted Return and is calculated by dividing the return for the period (RTN 2.5 Yrs in this article) by the Ulcer Index. I have also included the performance for the past 12 months and year to date. The funds with the lowest Ulcer Index outperformed this year.

The second section in Table #1 contains the Model Portfolios that I follow. The metrics are based on two years because the youngest fund in the model portfolios is two years old. There are two year-to-date estimates. The first is based on the target allocation not adjusted for price swings. The second is from Morningstar Portfolio (as of July 9th), which had the target allocation on January 1, 2020 but had a small amount of trading (described in SA and MFO) during the year to reduce risk as the market started to fall and when it started to recover.

Table #1: Baseline Funds and Model Portfolios (since Jan 2018)

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

Investment Model

I created the Investment Model (dashed blue line) based on over a hundred indicators, mostly available at the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database. The model estimates the optimum allocation to stocks (solid blue line) based on risk, growth, valuations, interest rates, among others, in the U.S. and global economy. The minimum and maximum allocation to stocks are based on Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never investing less than 25% nor more than 75% in stocks. The shaded area is just the momentum of the investment model suggesting times when one might want to be a little more defensive or aggressive. I don't make short-term timing trades based on the model. We are currently in a recession and COVID-19 cases are rising. I am near my conservative limit of 20% allocation to stocks.

Chart #2: Investment Model

(Source: Author)

Mutual Fund Observer June Updates

Each month, I download and rate about a thousand mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and closed-end funds from Mutual Fund Observer and divide the Lipper Categories into the following 10 buckets. I added the Municipal Bond Category at the request of a reader and do not include funds for individual states. Only the top categories are shown for each bucket. My rating system(Rank) is based on Risk-Adjusted Return, Risk, Valuation, Yield, Momentum and Quality Factors and is described in "Behind the Curtains - Building A Ranking System" at Mutual Fund Observer. I try to own funds in more than 5 buckets in order to have a balanced and diversified portfolio. The "Bear" column refers to the average performance during recent recessions.

The purpose is to invest in portfolios that are adjusted according to the business cycle to reduce risk in the late stage of the business cycle prior to recessions and increase risk after recessions.

Table #2: MFO June Updates

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

I include Vanguard mutual funds and mutual funds available to small investors at Charles Schwab and Fidelity with low or no transaction fees. There are not many closed-end funds because I am very selective based on the Ulcer Index, assets under management and premiums.

Table #3: Top Funds For Top Lipper Categories

Bucket 1: Safety Vanguard Fidelity Schwab CEF ETF 1. U.S. Gov Gen FGOVX AGZ 2. U.S. Gov Short-Intermediate FFXSX 3. GNMA VFIJX 4. Core Bond VCOBX DODIX SWAGX BND Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years 1. Corp Debt A Rated QLTA 2. Mxd-Ast Trgt Today VTINX FIKFX 3. U.S. Treasury Gen VFITX FUAMX PRTIX SPTI 4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Consv VASIX FASIX BACPX AOK Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years 1. Convertible Securities FCVSX CWB 2. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2020 VTWNX FPIFX SWYLX 3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Growth VGSTX FBALX RPBAX AOR 4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Mod VSCGX JABAX SWOBX AOM Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years 1. Science & Technology FSCSX PRSCX VGT 2. Large-Cap Growth VWUSX ACLTX TRBCX MGK 3. Multi-Cap Growth FNCMX PRWAX ONEQ 4. Telecom PRMTX FCOM Municipal Bonds 1. Muni High Yield Debt MHI 2. Muni Short Debt VWSTX FOCFX SHM 3. Muni Gen & Ins Debt VWLTX FHIGX PRTAX MUB Yield 1. Income & Preferred Stock TSI 2. Gen Bond MCR IUSB 3. U.S. Mortgage FMSFX BKT VMBS Inflation-Resistant 1. Inflation-Protected Bond VIPSX FIPDX SWRSX TIPX 2. Global Natural Resources PRNEX ICLN Global & International Bonds 1. Intrntnl Income VTABX FCDSX 2. Emer Mrkts Hard Crncy Debt VEMBX FNMIX TRECX CEMB 3. Global High Yield FGHNX RPIHX Global & International Equity 1. Global Large-Cap Value IOO 2. Global Multi-Cap Growth BGAFX PRGSX 3. Intrntnl Large-Cap Growth VWIGX Defensive 1. Commodities Precious Metals IAU 2. Alt Equity Market Neutral BTAL

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

Top Funds By Fund Family and Asset Type

I rate the top mutual funds available at Charles Schwab and Fidelity and Vanguard mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds. The funds are sorted from highest rank to lowest. The metrics are year to date, which is a shorter time period than I normally use, but this is not a normal year. When looking to make a trade, I strongly consider the Bucket and Author's Rank.

Table #4: Top Vanguard Funds By Bucket

Symbol Name Bucket Author's Rank YTD MAXDD% Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield VCOBX Vanguard Core Bond Bucket #1 99.8 7.7 -2.6 1.2 4.1 2.5 VASIX Vanguard LifeStrategy Income Bucket #2 99.5 3.0 -4.3 1.1 3.4 2.5 VEMBX Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond Global Bond 99.0 4.2 -11.8 2.9 2.2 3.4 VGSTX Vanguard STAR Bucket #3 93.9 1.5 -13.2 3.8 1.3 1.9 VIPSX Vanguard Inf-Prot Securities Inflation 92.4 6.0 -2.4 0.9 3.5 1.7 VWUSX Vanguard US Growth Bucket #4 83.9 19.4 -15.7 5.1 3.7 0.2 VWIGX Vanguard Intern Growth Global Equity 76.9 12.3 -20.0 8.3 1.1 1.1 VPGDX Vanguard Mngd Alloc Income 50.8 -7.2 -16.0 5.1 -0.2 3.4

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

Table #5: Top Mutual Funds Available at Fidelity By Bucket

Symbol Name Bucket Author's Rank YTD APR Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield DODIX Dodge & Cox Income Bucket #1 100.0 5.2 5.8 0.8 4.9 2.8 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Index Income Bucket #2 96.9 3.1 5.1 1.0 3.4 1.8 FCVSX Fidelity Convertible Securities Bucket #3 89.1 6.1 12.5 3.3 3.3 1.5 FIPDX Fidelity Inflation-Protected Bond Index Inflation 87.7 6.1 5.2 0.9 3.7 0.4 FSCSX Fidelity Select Software and IT Services Portfolio Bucket #4 85.6 18.5 24.1 4.9 4.5 0.8 BGAFX Baron Global Advantage Retail Global Equity 77.1 35.1 28.8 5.3 5.1 - FMSFX Fidelity Mortgage Securities Income 74.8 3.5 4.2 0.8 3.2 2.3 FCDSX Fidelity Series International Credit Global Bond 66.0 2.3 5.9 1.8 2.3 2.7

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

Table #6: Top Mutual Funds Available at Charles Schwab By Bucket

Symbol Name Bucket Author's Rank YTD APR Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield SWSBX Schwab Short-Term Bond Bucket #1 94.8 3.9 4.0 0.3 8.1 2.1 SWLRX Schwab Monthly Income - Maximum Payout Income 94.6 2.2 4.3 1.3 2.0 2.6 SWRSX Schwab Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Inflation 90.8 5.9 5.1 0.9 3.7 1.5 SWYLX Schwab Target 2020 Index Bucket #3 89.6 1.1 5.3 2.4 1.5 2.1 BACPX BlackRock 20/80 Target Allocation Bucket #2 81.8 2.1 4.5 1.7 1.7 2.1 PRWAX T Rowe Price New America Growth Bucket #4 81.3 12.6 18.8 5.0 3.4 0.4 PRGSX T Rowe Price Global Stock Global Equity 73.4 10.8 15.2 5.5 2.5 0.3 PRSNX T Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Global Bond 56.8 0.4 4.4 2.2 1.2 3.3

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

Table #7: Top Exchange Funds By Bucket

Symbol Name Bucket Author's Rank YTD APR Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield TIPX State Street SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Inflation 99.7 4.1 4.4 0.7 4.1 2.5 IGIB BlackRock Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Income 99.2 5.1 7.4 1.8 3.2 3.2 ISTB BlackRock Core Short-Term USD Bond ETF Bucket #1 97.8 3.1 3.9 0.3 6.9 2.6 SPTI State Street Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Bucket #2 96.2 7.9 6.5 0.6 7.9 1.5 CWB State Street Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Bucket #3 92.9 9.7 11.4 4.3 2.3 2.8 VGT Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF Bucket #4 88.0 14.4 24.9 5.9 3.9 1.1 IAU BlackRock Gold Trust Defensive 82.8 15.9 13.0 4.9 2.3 - IOO BlackRock Global 100 ETF Global Equity 78.0 -1.4 7.6 5.6 1.0 1.8 CEMB BlackRock JP Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Global Bond 54.0 -0.3 3.9 3.2 0.7 4.3

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

Table #8: Top Closed-End Funds By Bucket

Symbol Name Bucket Author's Rank YTD APR Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield MIN MFS Intermediate Income Trust Income 99.1 5.6 5.2 0.8 4.3 8.5 NXR Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Bucket #3 97.1 2.2 5.4 1.9 2.0 3.2 TSI TCW Strategic Income Income 95.5 1.2 4.6 1.6 1.8 6.4 NUV Nuveen Municipal Value Bucket #3 95.3 0.9 4.3 2.1 1.2 3.6 BKT BlackRock Income Trust Income 89.7 3.1 4.6 1.0 2.8 6.5 MHI Amundi Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Income 87.2 2.1 5.0 2.0 1.6 4.3 MCR MFS Charter Income Trust Income 72.0 -0.3 5.4 2.2 1.7 8.2 NIQ Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Bucket #1 53.2 1.7 4.7 2.2 1.3 2.7

(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)

Model Portfolios

These are the model portfolios that I follow. I made a change to the Fidelity Conservative Portfolio by adding a small amount of the AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) for added downside protection.

Table #9: Very Conservative Portfolio

Symbol Name Weight YTD MAX DD% MFO Risk Yield %/yr. EXDAX Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Conserv 10 2.7 -5.9 2 1.5 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Inc 15 3.1 -3.1 2 1.8 FUMBX Fidelity ST Treas Bond 15 4.2 - 1 1.7 SNGVX Sit US Gov Securities 15 3.6 - 1 1.9 SPAXX Fidelity Gov Money Mrkt 10 0.3 - 1 1.1 SWLRX Schwab Monthly Inc - Max Payout 10 2.2 -3.7 2 2.6 SWSBX Schwab Short-Term Bond 15 3.9 - 1 2.1 TMSRX T Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return 10 4.1 -4.7 2 2.5 Portfolio 100 3.1 -1.3 1 1.9

Table #10: Vanguard Conservative Portfolio

Symbol Name Weight YTD MAX DD% MFO Risk Yield %/yr. VFIJX Vanguard GNMA 7 3.5 -0.1 1 2.4 VFISX Vanguard ST Treasury 11 3.4 - 1 1.5 PRSNX T Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond 5 0.4 -9.8 3 3.3 VBILX Vanguard Inter-Term Bond 12 7.9 -1.4 1 2.5 VEMBX Vanguard Em Mrkts Bond 4 4.2 -11.8 3 3.4 VTABX Vanguard Ttl Intern Bond 5 2.3 -2.5 1 3.3 VWIAX Vanguard Wellesley Inc 15 0.4 -8.6 2 3 VFICX Vanguard Interm-Term Investment-Grade 0 6.7 -3.8 2 2.7 VMVFX Vanguard Global Min Vol 5 -12 -21.7 4 3.1 VWELX Vanguard Wellington 10 -3.5 -14.1 3 2.5 VGSTX Vanguard STAR 3 1.5 -13.2 3 1.9 VGWAX Vanguard Glbl Wellington 5 -6.2 -15.6 3 2 VPGDX Vanguard Managed Alloc 9 -7.2 -16 3 3.4 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold 5 15.9 -0.1 2 - VEMAX Vanguard Em Mrkts Stock 4 -9.5 -24.6 4 3.2 Portfolio 100 0.5 -7.5 2 2.5

Table #11: Fidelity Conservative Portfolio

Symbol Name Weight YTD MAX DD% MFO Risk Yield %/yr. FUMBX Fidelity ST Treas Bond 10 4.2 - 1 1.7 FTHRX Fidelity Interm Bond 5 5 -2.5 1 2.3 FRIFX Fidelity Real Estate Inc 5 -13 -26.6 5 4.4 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Income 18 3.1 -3.1 2 1.8 FXNAX Fidelity US Bond Index 5 6.5 -0.2 1 2.4 FGOVX Fidelity Gov Inc 10 7.4 -0.2 1 1.6 FGBFX Fidelity Global Credit 5 2.8 -9.6 3 2.3 FIPDX Fidelity Inf-Protctd Bond 5 6.1 -1.3 1 0.4 FMSDX Fidelity Multi-Asset Inc 10 -1.1 -10.9 3 3.3 FWRLX Fidelity Select Wireless 5 8.2 -13.1 4 1.1 FIGFX Fidelity Intern Growth 5 -2.7 -17.6 4 1 FEMSX Fidelity Em Mrkts Oppor 5 -7.1 -24.5 4 2.6 FDEGX Fidelity Growth Strateg 5 4.5 -18.3 4 0.4 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold 5 15.9 -0.1 2 - BTAL AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta 2 9.4 -5.3 3 0.8 Portfolio 100 3.1 -5.6 2 1.8

Table #12: Fidelity Moderate Portfolio

Symbol Name Weight YTD MAX DD% MFO Risk Yield %/yr. FUMBX Fidelity ST Treasury 15 4.2 - 1 1.7 DODIX Dodge & Cox Income 20 5.2 -3.1 2 2.8 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Inc 9 3.1 -3.1 2 1.8 FRIFX Fidelity Real Estate Inc 5 -13 -26.6 5 4.4 FMSDX Fidelity Multi-Asset Inc 5 -1.1 -10.9 3 3.3 FSDIX Fidelity Strat Div & Inc 5 -6 -17.1 4 2.4 FPHAX Fidelity Select Pharma 6 4.6 -10 3 1.2 BGAFX Baron Global Adv Retail 5 35.1 -13 4 - FIGFX Fidelity Intern Growth 5 -2.7 -17.6 4 1 FEMKX Fidelity Emerging Mrkts 5 0.1 -19.2 4 1.7 FDEGX Fidelity Growth Strtgy 5 4.5 -18.3 4 0.4 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold T 10 15.9 -0.1 2 - ICLN BlackRock Glbl Cln Ener 5 6.8 -22.5 5 1.1 Portfolio 100 5 -7.6 2 1.7

Final Thoughts

I am not a firm believer in the stereotypical description of the Presidential Cycle with respect to the stock market. The first and second years of a President's term are where most bear markets begin. Currently, we are in a recession with large deficits and high government debt. Quantitative easing seems to be incrementally less effective. New COVID-19 cases are increasing, and deaths are projected to be over 200,000 before the end of the year. The severity of this recession and shape of the recovery are speculation at this point. Following Howard Mark's philosophy of determining whether to be more defensive or more aggressive, I choose to be more defensive. It has paid off this year.

Be careful and stay safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. I am long all of the funds in the Model Portfolios. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.