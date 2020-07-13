Mutual Fund Observer July 2020 Update

Recessions have higher risk, and COVID-19 raises the uncertainty. Continued conservativism is warranted.
Conservative funds have outperformed higher-risk assets year to date.
Funds and Model Portfolios are rated using Mutual Fund Observer Risk (Ulcer Index), Risk-Adjusted Returns (Martin Ratio), valuation, yield, quality and momentum.
Reward For The Risk Taken
Investors expect to be rewarded for the risk that they are taking. One method to measure risk is the Ulcer Index, which measures the length and depth of a fund's drawdown. It is available through Mutual Fund Observer Premium. The data in this article reflects updated to the end of June. Below is the annualized return compared to the Ulcer Index for some baseline funds (blue dot), my target portfolios (red triangle), and the S&P 500 (green square) since January 2018, when investors began rotating into late business cycle stage assets.
Chart #1: Return vs Risk (Ulcer Index) - Since Jan 2018
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
I use the Ulcer Index, among others, to select funds that will do better than the market during down markets. Table #1 has the funds and portfolios in the previous chart. The Ulcer Index generally increases with higher drawdowns. Mutual Fund Observer ranks funds for Risk from 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). Martin Ratio represents the Risk-Adjusted Return and is calculated by dividing the return for the period (RTN 2.5 Yrs in this article) by the Ulcer Index. I have also included the performance for the past 12 months and year to date. The funds with the lowest Ulcer Index outperformed this year.
The second section in Table #1 contains the Model Portfolios that I follow. The metrics are based on two years because the youngest fund in the model portfolios is two years old. There are two year-to-date estimates. The first is based on the target allocation not adjusted for price swings. The second is from Morningstar Portfolio (as of July 9th), which had the target allocation on January 1, 2020 but had a small amount of trading (described in SA and MFO) during the year to reduce risk as the market started to fall and when it started to recover.
Table #1: Baseline Funds and Model Portfolios (since Jan 2018)
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
Investment Model
I created the Investment Model (dashed blue line) based on over a hundred indicators, mostly available at the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database. The model estimates the optimum allocation to stocks (solid blue line) based on risk, growth, valuations, interest rates, among others, in the U.S. and global economy. The minimum and maximum allocation to stocks are based on Benjamin Graham's guidelines of never investing less than 25% nor more than 75% in stocks. The shaded area is just the momentum of the investment model suggesting times when one might want to be a little more defensive or aggressive. I don't make short-term timing trades based on the model. We are currently in a recession and COVID-19 cases are rising. I am near my conservative limit of 20% allocation to stocks.
Chart #2: Investment Model
(Source: Author)
Mutual Fund Observer June Updates
Each month, I download and rate about a thousand mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and closed-end funds from Mutual Fund Observer and divide the Lipper Categories into the following 10 buckets. I added the Municipal Bond Category at the request of a reader and do not include funds for individual states. Only the top categories are shown for each bucket. My rating system(Rank) is based on Risk-Adjusted Return, Risk, Valuation, Yield, Momentum and Quality Factors and is described in "Behind the Curtains - Building A Ranking System" at Mutual Fund Observer. I try to own funds in more than 5 buckets in order to have a balanced and diversified portfolio. The "Bear" column refers to the average performance during recent recessions.
The purpose is to invest in portfolios that are adjusted according to the business cycle to reduce risk in the late stage of the business cycle prior to recessions and increase risk after recessions.
Table #2: MFO June Updates
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
I include Vanguard mutual funds and mutual funds available to small investors at Charles Schwab and Fidelity with low or no transaction fees. There are not many closed-end funds because I am very selective based on the Ulcer Index, assets under management and premiums.
Table #3: Top Funds For Top Lipper Categories
|Bucket 1: Safety
|Vanguard
|Fidelity
|Schwab
|CEF
|ETF
|1. U.S. Gov Gen
|FGOVX
|AGZ
|2. U.S. Gov Short-Intermediate
|FFXSX
|3. GNMA
|VFIJX
|4. Core Bond
|VCOBX
|DODIX
|SWAGX
|BND
|Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years
|1. Corp Debt A Rated
|QLTA
|2. Mxd-Ast Trgt Today
|VTINX
|FIKFX
|3. U.S. Treasury Gen
|VFITX
|FUAMX
|PRTIX
|SPTI
|4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Consv
|VASIX
|FASIX
|BACPX
|AOK
|Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years
|1. Convertible Securities
|FCVSX
|CWB
|2. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2020
|VTWNX
|FPIFX
|SWYLX
|3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Growth
|VGSTX
|FBALX
|RPBAX
|AOR
|4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Mod
|VSCGX
|JABAX
|SWOBX
|AOM
|Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years
|1. Science & Technology
|FSCSX
|PRSCX
|VGT
|2. Large-Cap Growth
|VWUSX
|ACLTX
|TRBCX
|MGK
|3. Multi-Cap Growth
|FNCMX
|PRWAX
|ONEQ
|4. Telecom
|PRMTX
|FCOM
|Municipal Bonds
|1. Muni High Yield Debt
|MHI
|2. Muni Short Debt
|VWSTX
|FOCFX
|SHM
|3. Muni Gen & Ins Debt
|VWLTX
|FHIGX
|PRTAX
|MUB
|Yield
|1. Income & Preferred Stock
|TSI
|2. Gen Bond
|MCR
|IUSB
|3. U.S. Mortgage
|FMSFX
|BKT
|VMBS
|Inflation-Resistant
|1. Inflation-Protected Bond
|VIPSX
|FIPDX
|SWRSX
|TIPX
|2. Global Natural Resources
|PRNEX
|ICLN
|Global & International Bonds
|1. Intrntnl Income
|VTABX
|FCDSX
|2. Emer Mrkts Hard Crncy Debt
|VEMBX
|FNMIX
|TRECX
|CEMB
|3. Global High Yield
|FGHNX
|RPIHX
|Global & International Equity
|1. Global Large-Cap Value
|IOO
|2. Global Multi-Cap Growth
|BGAFX
|PRGSX
|3. Intrntnl Large-Cap Growth
|VWIGX
|Defensive
|1. Commodities Precious Metals
|IAU
|2. Alt Equity Market Neutral
|BTAL
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
Top Funds By Fund Family and Asset Type
I rate the top mutual funds available at Charles Schwab and Fidelity and Vanguard mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds. The funds are sorted from highest rank to lowest. The metrics are year to date, which is a shorter time period than I normally use, but this is not a normal year. When looking to make a trade, I strongly consider the Bucket and Author's Rank.
Table #4: Top Vanguard Funds By Bucket
|Symbol
|Name
|Bucket
|Author's Rank
|YTD
|MAXDD%
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|VCOBX
|Vanguard Core Bond
|Bucket #1
|99.8
|7.7
|-2.6
|1.2
|4.1
|2.5
|VASIX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Income
|Bucket #2
|99.5
|3.0
|-4.3
|1.1
|3.4
|2.5
|VEMBX
|Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond
|Global Bond
|99.0
|4.2
|-11.8
|2.9
|2.2
|3.4
|VGSTX
|Vanguard STAR
|Bucket #3
|93.9
|1.5
|-13.2
|3.8
|1.3
|1.9
|VIPSX
|Vanguard Inf-Prot Securities
|Inflation
|92.4
|6.0
|-2.4
|0.9
|3.5
|1.7
|VWUSX
|Vanguard US Growth
|Bucket #4
|83.9
|19.4
|-15.7
|5.1
|3.7
|0.2
|VWIGX
|Vanguard Intern Growth
|Global Equity
|76.9
|12.3
|-20.0
|8.3
|1.1
|1.1
|VPGDX
|Vanguard Mngd Alloc
|Income
|50.8
|-7.2
|-16.0
|5.1
|-0.2
|3.4
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
Table #5: Top Mutual Funds Available at Fidelity By Bucket
|Symbol
|Name
|Bucket
|Author's Rank
|YTD
|APR
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|DODIX
|Dodge & Cox Income
|Bucket #1
|100.0
|5.2
|5.8
|0.8
|4.9
|2.8
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Index Income
|Bucket #2
|96.9
|3.1
|5.1
|1.0
|3.4
|1.8
|FCVSX
|Fidelity Convertible Securities
|Bucket #3
|89.1
|6.1
|12.5
|3.3
|3.3
|1.5
|FIPDX
|Fidelity Inflation-Protected Bond Index
|Inflation
|87.7
|6.1
|5.2
|0.9
|3.7
|0.4
|FSCSX
|Fidelity Select Software and IT Services Portfolio
|Bucket #4
|85.6
|18.5
|24.1
|4.9
|4.5
|0.8
|BGAFX
|Baron Global Advantage Retail
|Global Equity
|77.1
|35.1
|28.8
|5.3
|5.1
|-
|FMSFX
|Fidelity Mortgage Securities
|Income
|74.8
|3.5
|4.2
|0.8
|3.2
|2.3
|FCDSX
|Fidelity Series International Credit
|Global Bond
|66.0
|2.3
|5.9
|1.8
|2.3
|2.7
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
Table #6: Top Mutual Funds Available at Charles Schwab By Bucket
|Symbol
|Name
|Bucket
|Author's Rank
|YTD
|APR
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|SWSBX
|Schwab Short-Term Bond
|Bucket #1
|94.8
|3.9
|4.0
|0.3
|8.1
|2.1
|SWLRX
|Schwab Monthly Income - Maximum Payout
|Income
|94.6
|2.2
|4.3
|1.3
|2.0
|2.6
|SWRSX
|Schwab Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
|Inflation
|90.8
|5.9
|5.1
|0.9
|3.7
|1.5
|SWYLX
|Schwab Target 2020 Index
|Bucket #3
|89.6
|1.1
|5.3
|2.4
|1.5
|2.1
|BACPX
|BlackRock 20/80 Target Allocation
|Bucket #2
|81.8
|2.1
|4.5
|1.7
|1.7
|2.1
|PRWAX
|T Rowe Price New America Growth
|Bucket #4
|81.3
|12.6
|18.8
|5.0
|3.4
|0.4
|PRGSX
|T Rowe Price Global Stock
|Global Equity
|73.4
|10.8
|15.2
|5.5
|2.5
|0.3
|PRSNX
|
T Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond
|Global Bond
|56.8
|0.4
|4.4
|2.2
|1.2
|3.3
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
Table #7: Top Exchange Funds By Bucket
|Symbol
|Name
|Bucket
|Author's Rank
|YTD
|APR
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|TIPX
|State Street SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
|Inflation
|99.7
|4.1
|4.4
|0.7
|4.1
|2.5
|IGIB
|BlackRock Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|Income
|99.2
|5.1
|7.4
|1.8
|3.2
|3.2
|ISTB
|BlackRock Core Short-Term USD Bond ETF
|Bucket #1
|97.8
|3.1
|3.9
|0.3
|6.9
|2.6
|SPTI
|State Street Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
|Bucket #2
|96.2
|7.9
|6.5
|0.6
|7.9
|1.5
|CWB
|State Street Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF
|Bucket #3
|92.9
|9.7
|11.4
|4.3
|2.3
|2.8
|VGT
|Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF
|Bucket #4
|88.0
|14.4
|24.9
|5.9
|3.9
|1.1
|IAU
|BlackRock Gold Trust
|Defensive
|82.8
|15.9
|13.0
|4.9
|2.3
|-
|IOO
|BlackRock Global 100 ETF
|Global Equity
|78.0
|-1.4
|7.6
|5.6
|1.0
|1.8
|CEMB
|BlackRock JP Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
|Global Bond
|54.0
|-0.3
|3.9
|3.2
|0.7
|4.3
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
Table #8: Top Closed-End Funds By Bucket
|Symbol
|Name
|Bucket
|Author's Rank
|YTD
|APR
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|MIN
|MFS Intermediate Income Trust
|Income
|99.1
|5.6
|5.2
|0.8
|4.3
|8.5
|NXR
|Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
|Bucket #3
|97.1
|2.2
|5.4
|1.9
|2.0
|3.2
|TSI
|TCW Strategic Income
|Income
|95.5
|1.2
|4.6
|1.6
|1.8
|6.4
|NUV
|Nuveen Municipal Value
|Bucket #3
|95.3
|0.9
|4.3
|2.1
|1.2
|3.6
|BKT
|BlackRock Income Trust
|Income
|89.7
|3.1
|4.6
|1.0
|2.8
|6.5
|MHI
|Amundi Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
|Income
|87.2
|2.1
|5.0
|2.0
|1.6
|4.3
|MCR
|MFS Charter Income Trust
|Income
|72.0
|-0.3
|5.4
|2.2
|1.7
|8.2
|NIQ
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term
|Bucket #1
|53.2
|1.7
|4.7
|2.2
|1.3
|2.7
(Source: Author based on Mutual Fund Observer)
Model Portfolios
These are the model portfolios that I follow. I made a change to the Fidelity Conservative Portfolio by adding a small amount of the AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) for added downside protection.
Table #9: Very Conservative Portfolio
|Symbol
|Name
|Weight
|YTD
|MAX DD%
|MFO Risk
|Yield %/yr.
|EXDAX
|Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Conserv
|10
|2.7
|-5.9
|2
|1.5
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Inc
|15
|3.1
|-3.1
|2
|1.8
|FUMBX
|Fidelity ST Treas Bond
|15
|4.2
|-
|1
|1.7
|SNGVX
|Sit US Gov Securities
|15
|3.6
|-
|1
|1.9
|SPAXX
|Fidelity Gov Money Mrkt
|10
|0.3
|-
|1
|1.1
|SWLRX
|Schwab Monthly Inc - Max Payout
|10
|2.2
|-3.7
|2
|2.6
|SWSBX
|Schwab Short-Term Bond
|15
|3.9
|-
|1
|2.1
|TMSRX
|T Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return
|10
|4.1
|-4.7
|2
|2.5
|Portfolio
|100
|3.1
|-1.3
|1
|1.9
Table #10: Vanguard Conservative Portfolio
|Symbol
|Name
|Weight
|YTD
|MAX DD%
|MFO Risk
|Yield %/yr.
|VFIJX
|Vanguard GNMA
|7
|3.5
|-0.1
|1
|2.4
|VFISX
|Vanguard ST Treasury
|11
|3.4
|-
|1
|1.5
|PRSNX
|T Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond
|5
|0.4
|-9.8
|3
|3.3
|VBILX
|Vanguard Inter-Term Bond
|12
|7.9
|-1.4
|1
|2.5
|VEMBX
|Vanguard Em Mrkts Bond
|4
|4.2
|-11.8
|3
|3.4
|VTABX
|Vanguard Ttl Intern Bond
|5
|2.3
|-2.5
|1
|3.3
|VWIAX
|Vanguard Wellesley Inc
|15
|0.4
|-8.6
|2
|3
|VFICX
|Vanguard Interm-Term Investment-Grade
|0
|6.7
|-3.8
|2
|2.7
|VMVFX
|Vanguard Global Min Vol
|5
|-12
|-21.7
|4
|3.1
|VWELX
|Vanguard Wellington
|10
|-3.5
|-14.1
|3
|2.5
|VGSTX
|Vanguard STAR
|3
|1.5
|-13.2
|3
|1.9
|VGWAX
|Vanguard Glbl Wellington
|5
|-6.2
|-15.6
|3
|2
|VPGDX
|Vanguard Managed Alloc
|9
|-7.2
|-16
|3
|3.4
|IAU
|BlackRock iShares Gold
|5
|15.9
|-0.1
|2
|-
|VEMAX
|Vanguard Em Mrkts Stock
|4
|-9.5
|-24.6
|4
|3.2
|
Portfolio
|100
|0.5
|-7.5
|2
|2.5
Table #11: Fidelity Conservative Portfolio
|Symbol
|Name
|Weight
|YTD
|MAX DD%
|MFO Risk
|Yield %/yr.
|FUMBX
|Fidelity ST Treas Bond
|10
|4.2
|-
|1
|1.7
|FTHRX
|Fidelity Interm Bond
|5
|5
|-2.5
|1
|2.3
|FRIFX
|Fidelity Real Estate Inc
|5
|-13
|-26.6
|5
|4.4
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Income
|18
|3.1
|-3.1
|2
|1.8
|FXNAX
|Fidelity US Bond Index
|5
|6.5
|-0.2
|1
|2.4
|FGOVX
|Fidelity Gov Inc
|10
|7.4
|-0.2
|1
|1.6
|FGBFX
|Fidelity Global Credit
|5
|2.8
|-9.6
|3
|2.3
|FIPDX
|Fidelity Inf-Protctd Bond
|5
|6.1
|-1.3
|1
|0.4
|FMSDX
|Fidelity Multi-Asset Inc
|10
|-1.1
|-10.9
|3
|3.3
|FWRLX
|Fidelity Select Wireless
|5
|8.2
|-13.1
|4
|1.1
|FIGFX
|Fidelity Intern Growth
|5
|-2.7
|-17.6
|4
|1
|FEMSX
|Fidelity Em Mrkts Oppor
|5
|-7.1
|-24.5
|4
|2.6
|FDEGX
|Fidelity Growth Strateg
|5
|4.5
|-18.3
|4
|0.4
|IAU
|BlackRock iShares Gold
|5
|15.9
|-0.1
|2
|-
|BTAL
|AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta
|2
|9.4
|-5.3
|3
|0.8
|Portfolio
|100
|3.1
|-5.6
|2
|1.8
Table #12: Fidelity Moderate Portfolio
|Symbol
|Name
|Weight
|YTD
|MAX DD%
|MFO Risk
|Yield %/yr.
|FUMBX
|Fidelity ST Treasury
|15
|4.2
|-
|1
|1.7
|DODIX
|Dodge & Cox Income
|20
|5.2
|-3.1
|2
|2.8
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Inc
|9
|3.1
|-3.1
|2
|1.8
|FRIFX
|Fidelity Real Estate Inc
|5
|-13
|-26.6
|5
|4.4
|FMSDX
|Fidelity Multi-Asset Inc
|5
|-1.1
|-10.9
|3
|3.3
|FSDIX
|Fidelity Strat Div & Inc
|5
|-6
|-17.1
|4
|2.4
|FPHAX
|Fidelity Select Pharma
|6
|4.6
|-10
|3
|1.2
|BGAFX
|Baron Global Adv Retail
|5
|35.1
|-13
|4
|-
|FIGFX
|Fidelity Intern Growth
|5
|-2.7
|-17.6
|4
|1
|FEMKX
|Fidelity Emerging Mrkts
|5
|0.1
|-19.2
|4
|1.7
|FDEGX
|Fidelity Growth Strtgy
|5
|4.5
|-18.3
|4
|0.4
|IAU
|BlackRock iShares Gold T
|10
|15.9
|-0.1
|2
|-
|ICLN
|BlackRock Glbl Cln Ener
|5
|6.8
|-22.5
|5
|1.1
|Portfolio
|100
|5
|-7.6
|2
|1.7
Final Thoughts
I am not a firm believer in the stereotypical description of the Presidential Cycle with respect to the stock market. The first and second years of a President's term are where most bear markets begin. Currently, we are in a recession with large deficits and high government debt. Quantitative easing seems to be incrementally less effective. New COVID-19 cases are increasing, and deaths are projected to be over 200,000 before the end of the year. The severity of this recession and shape of the recovery are speculation at this point. Following Howard Mark's philosophy of determining whether to be more defensive or more aggressive, I choose to be more defensive. It has paid off this year.
Be careful and stay safe.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. I am long all of the funds in the Model Portfolios. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.