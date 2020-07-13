Earnings Season For Nordic Banks Is Upon Us

In the long term, Scandinavian banks will likely prove to be excellent investments - but expect COVID-19 impacts for some time to come.

I also expect smaller consumer banks will suffer from exposure to a higher degree of higher-risk cyclical consumer credit/loans, with higher risks of default.

In this article, I will take a macro view of the entire sector to see what we can expect during the quarter.

In Sweden, the "Big 4", all of which I have in my portfolio, are set to report next week. By the Big 4, I mean Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF), SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), and of course Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF).

This is going to be somewhat unusual, in that it's going to be a macro-oriented article, rather than a company-specific one.

(Source: Aktiespararna)

After some pretty disastrous 1Q20s where the banks reported weakly in part due to COVID-19 and in part due to the credit loss portions of the report, it's important to note that we're not necessarily talking about actual credit losses only, but the bank's view on potential credit losses as well.

According to reporting by IFRS9, banks must include future macro perspectives/views in their calculations. These wreaked havoc in particular with potential credit loss calculations during 1Q20, and are quite likely to maintain their hold during 2Q20. The dim picture of the first quarter may likely become clearer as we move into the remainder of the year.

The problem during 1Q20 was that bank results were so volatile and the situation so uncertain that it made comparisons, beyond fundamental comparisons of historical operations, current loan portfolios, and other basic things, quite difficult. Now we're likely to get some more substantial data on how things actually have been performing following the pandemic wreaking its havoc across Europe, and now with Sweden more or less back to normal.

With "back to normal," I mean things like:

Everything more or less being back open in Sweden, with small restrictions still in place limiting amusement parks and larger gatherings of people.

The government as of 1 week ago cutting subsidies to the general payroll tax, which had been in effect for several months, essentially making it 10-95% less expensive to hire people or keep people hired.

Being allowed to travel freely domestically again, with European travel slowly opening back up.

I, of course, realize that this is not the case in the USA and other parts of the world, where COVID-19 still has a bit of a stranglehold on certain parts of countries.

(Source: Dagens Arena)

Nordic banks

When looking at 2Q20 results expectations for Nordic banks, we're looking primarily at credit losses/provisions originating in the corporate loan portfolio, not necessarily consumer loans. While consumer loans are structured differently in other countries, in Sweden most consumer loans with higher risk (as in non-mortgage) are located at smaller, regional, or specialty banks. The aforementioned Big 4 have a relatively small exposure to such things, as they don't really accept higher-risk consumer loans.

On Monday, the 13th of July, we start with DNB's (OTCPK:DNBHF) report, the largest Norwegian bank. Looking at 1Q20, DNB reported the largest credit losses outside of Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) in all of Scandinavia. Swedbank was the third on this list, with prospective credit losses estimated at 2.2 BSEK.

For Swedbank, FactSet analysts expect a net income drop, related to credit loss provisions, of 35% YoY. Otherwise, the bank is expected to report somewhat larger profits from its operations, weighed down by significantly higher costs related to its KYC processes, estimating a cost increase of 13% on a YoY basis. However, the expectation is for credit loss provisions to decline on a sequential basis. On a sequential basis, the bank is expected to improve results overall with an overall net income of 3.4B SEK, which is significantly better than the negative 1.7B SEK reported by Swedbank in 1Q20.

The hope is for Swedbank to improve the trends and hopefully show better numbers, giving more confidence in the bank's future operations during 2020 and 2021. (Source: FactSet)

For Handelsbanken, the expected number is for a 23% YoY credit loss, but this is based on a strong comparative period in 2019. Handelsbanken reports on Wednesday, the 15th of July, but FactSet and S&P forecasts are very divergent as to how large provisions are to be expected for the quarter. Handelsbanken was by far the smallest provisioner during 1Q20, amounting to only 538M SEK. The average forecast for 2Q20 amounts to over 1.1B SEK, a significantly higher amount, but there's also an extreme degree of variance between different forecasts - from 600M SEK to almost 2.2B SEK, which mirrors an uncertainty in forecasts and expectations.

The bank's overall net income is expected to land around 3.2B SEK for the quarter, with special care for the bank's UK exposure which no doubt has suffered more than the Swedish segment of the company's operations.

SEB reports on Wednesday as well. The highlight here is that the Swedish economic crime authority decided that SEB is to pay a fine of $100M for KYC/AML-related weaknesses, particularly in the Baltic states. Unlike other banks, SEB seems to be intending to fight this.

Regardless, the bank's quarterly report will no doubt shed some light upon what the bank expects with regards to provisions.

The previous trend of a rising net interest income is expected to continue, with a net income of 6.4B SEK for the 2Q20 period. Credit losses are expected to increase, however, with a range of 1.2B SEK to 2.1B SEK in expectations. With the reversal of the stock market since 1Q20, the net trading income is expected to rise as well, from a negative 800M SEK to around a positive 1.8B SEK.

Headwinds remain nonetheless, and much like the other banks, expectations are for SEB to be pressured on the credit loss side, with an additional worry from a comparatively late KYC/AML fine, compared to Swedbank and other peers, which have already received more clarity than SEB.

Nordea is in a different spot, according to analyst expectations. Rather than increasing income, these are expected to fall sequentially, but with costs falling even more, meaning the previous quarter's relatively positive trend may continue into the second.

Due to non-recurring items (which affected income in 1Q20), expectations are widely spread between a net income of 1.8B SEK and 5.8B SEK - an extreme range that speaks volumes about the expectations and the lack of clarity we currently have regarding Scandinavian/Swedish banks.

What are we to make of this? A few things, as I see it.

Weak overall results are expected from the banks on a sequential and YoY basis.

overall results are expected from the banks on a sequential and YoY basis. These weak results are expected to originate primarily from higher credit losses and especially credit loss provisions.

Traditional incomes and segments are expected to generate positive results with little surprises, given that there's been no great increase of defaults anywhere in traditional loans or credits on the consumer side (or corporate side, as of yet).

The market is including expectations of smaller profits for the biggest 4 banks, with Nordea and Handelsbanken being especially uncertain in terms of quarterly results.

Historically speaking and for the past 2 quarters, all of the banks have traded up on the day that they report quarterly earnings. For 4Q19, this intra-day increase in share price was 5.8% on average. When 1Q20 numbers came, the same number was 6.7%. There is a distinct risk this time around that reactions, with expectations for lower profit already included, are somewhat more divergent.

(Source: Sveriges Radio)

Viewing the current P/B ratio for all of the 4 banks in relation to the 5-year P/B average puts us at a 30-70% upside for all Scandinavian banks mentioned here. However, such things shouldn't be unexpected if you've read my previous articles.

It's a simple fact that Swedish banks, right now, are very cheap and there are good reasons for this. Even in the very likely case that these valuations may not return in the near future, the current valuation for the bank mirrors a great degree of uncertainty and care that the market seems to want to have for these banks at this time.

However, is this justified in the longer term?

If you've read my previous articles, you know that:

All of these banks are extremely well-capitalized.

All of these banks are exceedingly well-prepared for any economic downturn.

All of these 4 banks have their own unique little niche in our society, none able to really replace the other entirely.

All of these banks are currently even better capitalized than normal, given the pressure to postpone or cut dividends given the uncertainty.

What this tells me is that were I not already majorly invested in both Swedbank and Handelsbanken, with more minor stakes in SEB and Nordea, this would be a great time to buy more Scandinavian banks.

(Source: VA Insights)

At the same time, to do so would go against my own considerations in my quality-opportunity valuation, where the banks due to cut or postpone dividends are all currently considered class, with other financials being considered far superior.

However, for the investor with a long timeframe who lacks exposure to Scandinavian banks, and would like some, this is an excellent opportunity to achieve just that.

Wrapping up

This article should be considered more of a notice - such as a note posted to a wall. Earnings season for Scandinavian banks is approaching - so be ready and consider how you intend to act, if you intend to do anything at all.

(Source: Timbro)

History suggests that there might be potential gains to be made, and history and trends also suggest that all of the banks mentioned here will be excellent long-term ownerships by interested investors. While momentary headwinds may continue, Swedish banks have a historically proven tendency of paying out higher dividends in terms of EPS, higher yields and sport higher safeties than many of their international counterparts - just look at some of the CET1-ratios we're seeing for these banks, even during a stress test.

With my already-filled stakes in many of these stocks, I'm content to watch from the sidelines - but I would consider it an oversight on my part to not at the very least alert you, my readers, to the fact of what may be upcoming this week.

I will, of course, provide specific updates to the individual banks once these become clearer - so stay tuned for those.

Invest with care - and stay safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNBHF, DNBHY, DNKEY, DNSKF, NRBAY, SKVKY, SVKEF, SVNLF, SVNLY, SWDBF, SWDBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.