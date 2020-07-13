TriStar Gold (OTCQB:TSGZF) is a small exploration company with an interesting gold project in Brazil. Although it contains resources of approximately 2 million toz gold, with high potential for further significant expansion, the company remains undiscovered. It has a market capitalization of only $53 million and 128 followers here on Seeking Alpha. But this should start changing soon, as the exploration is underway and very good drill intersections keep on coming. Moreover, a PFS should be completed early next year. Along with the strong gold prices, it is only a question of time before the share price takes off.

TriStar's Castelo de Sonhos project is localized in the south-western part of the Para state. It covers a large area of 267.5 km². The Para state, along with Minas Gerais, is supposed to be the most mining-friendly region in Brazil. Moreover, as stated by TriStar, Castelo de Sonhos is far away from environmentally-sensitive areas and indigenous communities. These attributes should lead to a relatively smooth permitting process. The project contains a paleo-placer gold deposit with 19 km of conglomerate outcrops in total. As can be seen in the maps below, a big portion of the land package remains unexplored. And a big part of the already known targets remains undrilled, which further supports the exploration potential. It is also important to note that the currently outlined resources are near the surface. TriStar is drilling only to depths of approximately 120 meters. The deposit remains open down-dip, as well as along strike.

According to the September 2018 resource estimate, the deposit contains indicated resources of 0.7 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 1.2 g/t, and inferred resources of 1.3 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 1 g/t. Although the grades are not high, the mineralization is very close to the surface, and therefore, it is amenable to open-pit mining.

The latest resource estimate was made back in September 2018. It was followed by a PEA, only two months later. The results of the PEA were very promising. It envisioned an open-pit mining operation with a mine life of 9.1 years, and an average annual production of 120,000 toz gold (160,000 toz per year over the first four years), at an AISC of only $687/toz. The low AISC is a result of the shallowness of the deposit, and very good recoveries (95%). As stated by Nick Appleyard, TriStar's CEO, in an interview last year:

We have a very shallow ore body. We only drill 120-meter-deep holes. We have very simple metallurgy. We have very simple geology, simple open pits, a simple processing technique, no deleterious materials on the environmental side, so we have a simple tailings facility.

Also the initial CAPEX should be relatively low, only $184 million. As a result, the PEA outlined an after-tax NPV(5%) of $264 million and an after-tax IRR of 43%. This all at a base-case gold price of $1,250/toz. However, the gold price is much higher now. At a gold price of $1,750/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) would be as high as $616 million and the after-tax IRR would be 87%. These are great numbers; moreover, the PEA was focused only on the Esperanca South zone. This clearly shows the potential of the project and the upside potential of TriStar Gold.

Worth noting is also the underground potential of Castelo de Sonhos. According to the CEO:

What that allows us to do is focus for the next 10-plus years on shallow, open pits. We don't have to worry about the underground side of the mine. There are two deposits around the world that are analogous to Castelo de Sonhos: Tarkwa in Ghana, Jacobina in Brazil. Both of them are very, very similar geologically. Both of them started as open-pit mines, and then developed into open pits and underground mines as they grew in time and age. We haven’t even touched on the underground potential at Castelo de Sonhos yet, because we have at least 10 years in front of us to evaluate the shallow open pit, which is the cream. That's the bit we're after now. Having something like 16–19 kilometers of conglomerate that outcrops the surface with gold in it that we can identify, gives us a long horizon to look at with just the open pit technology.

For several quarters after the completion of the PEA, TriStar's activities subdued due to the lack of finance sources. Only in August 2019 the company announced that Royal Gold (RGLD) will pay $7.5 million for a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Castelo de Sonhos project. This deal not only provided much-needed money to continue the project development, but it meant also an important recognition of Castelo de Sonhos' potential. Only one month later, TriStar initiated a 200-drill hole campaign focused on infill-drilling of the Esperanca South zone, in order to support the PFS. The drill campaign was expected to be completed in Q1 2020, followed by an updated resource estimate in Q3 and a PFS by the end of 2020. However, as stated by the CEO in a recent interview, it is reasonable to expect some delays due to the corona crisis, and the PFS will be probably completed in Q1 or Q2 2021.

In the above-mentioned interview, the CEO also admits that he and his team are specialists in exploration and project development, and although the current team is fully capable of building the mine, if a reasonable takeover offer arrives, they will consider it. The good news is that according to the latest corporate presentation, the insiders and associates hold 27% of outstanding shares, and 35% are held by institutional investors. It means that there is a very high probability that the management will really act in the best interest of shareholders and it won't take a low-ball offer.

However, there are obviously other risks. The project is located in Brazil, which is not a bad mining jurisdiction, but as stated also by TriStar's CEO, some things take a little longer than they should. Another problem is that with 1.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, Brazil is second in the world. Only the USA has confirmed more cases (3.3 million). However, Brazil made a significantly lower number of tests and 39.53% of them were positive. It means that the coronavirus may cause further complications and delays in Brazil. Not only in terms of completing the PFS but also in terms of the permitting process.

Another problem is financing. The company held cash & cash equivalents worth $5.7 million, as of the end of Q1. On April 1, TriStar received the final $1.5 million payment from Royal Gold. On June 22, an $8 million equity financing was announced. A part of the money will be used for more drilling, as, according to the June 4 announcement, the machine-learning driven evaluation of new drill targets is probably over now, and it should be followed by a new drill campaign:

We anticipate reaching the end of the initial scope of work with GoldSpot Discoveries soon and plan to aggressively test the new targets as soon as possible thereafter. This will most likely include both RC and core drilling possibly aided by additional data collection such as portable XRF and geophysics.

So TriStar should have enough money for further drilling and to complete the PFS. However, if it doesn't get acquired over the next 9-12 months, it will need more money. In this case, further share dilution will be inevitable. Hopefully, it will occur at notably higher share prices.

Tristar's share price is moving in a side-channel right now. The RSI is almost exactly 50, and the share price is situated in the middle between the support in the $0.21 area and resistance in the $0.29 area. To make the situation even more unclear, the moving averages are moving close to each other, but the quicker one maintains its position above the slower one. Some fundamental factors like the gold price development or some positive/negative news from Brazil will probably determine whether the current trading pattern will be broken to the upside or to the downside.

Conclusion

TriStar Gold's Castelo de Sonhos project has a very good chance to become a very profitable gold mining operation. Based on the PEA, the after-tax NPV(5%) is more than $600 million at the current gold price. But the PEA focused only on one part of the currently known deposit that keeps on growing. Moreover, the underground potential of Castelo de Sonhos remains untapped. Although the corona crisis has slowed down some activities, an updated resources estimate should be completed this year and the PFS should follow in Q1 or Q2 2021. After the recently announced financing is completed, the company will be well-funded to complete the PFS and also to drill its large land package more aggressively. At the current market capitalization of $53 million, TriStar Gold offers much more upside than downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSGZF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.