Stocks I Bought On The Dip: Dollar Tree
About: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
Dollar Tree is one of 20 S&P 500 stocks I've purchased since the March sell-off.
I share my buy, sell, and hold prices for the stock, as well as share the basic process for my analysis.
Currently, Dollar Tree is a 'Hold', but investors should be prepared for big price swings in the coming months, so it could become a 'Buy' in the near future.
Introduction
I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club.