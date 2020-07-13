Currently, Dollar Tree is a 'Hold', but investors should be prepared for big price swings in the coming months, so it could become a 'Buy' in the near future.

Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public, because I didn't like the way that practice felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through today, I've purchased 35 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 36 stocks, 20 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Ross Stores (ROST), AutoZone (AZO), Stryker (SYK), AMETEK (AME), PNC Financial (PNC), and BlackRock (BLK) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Dollar Tree (DLTR), and it's one I've done fairly well with since purchasing on 3/13/20.

I bought Dollar Tree fairly early on in the downturn, and for a couple of months, it really struggled to even keep up with the S&P 500. At one point, I even went back and re-examined Dollar Tree to make sure I hadn't missed anything important because the stock had really lagged compared to most of the other March purchases I made. But around mid-May, the market started to change its tune with regard to the stock and it finally rallied. Today, it has returned over 20% in four months and is slightly outperforming the S&P 500 index.

While some of the stocks I purchased during the downturn had strong rallies that faded over the course of the past month (like financials and refiners) Dollar Tree seems to be positioned reasonably well for the increased spread of COVID-19 we are currently witnessing in the US, spread that will likely last into the fall and winter. As an essential business, most of its stores stayed open during the pandemic this year, while employees are receiving bonus pay for working under these conditions. Yet, even though Dollar Tree falls into the same broad category of stocks as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), Dollar General (DG), and Five Below (FIVE), the market is not assigning the same sort of P/E multiple, or PEG to Dollar Tree.

While just using a simple P/E ratio, we see that DLTR is the cheapest of the lot. The PEG ratio is probably more important, and this is where the real gaps in value come in, as the PEG is more than double for COST and WMT, and nearly double for TGT and FIVE. Only Dollar General has a better PEG, and not by much. So, in an overvalued market, it's possible DLTR could be a sleeper stock in this general class of stocks.

The main purpose of this article is three-fold. First, I'm sharing the process I used to select the stocks I bought during the downturn, and I'm highlighting individual adjustments I made to my process if they are relevant to the stocks in question. Occasionally, I'll also mention how this fits into my overall portfolio strategy if it is particularly relevant for a given stock. Second, I share the precise buying and selling prices my process has established over the next 3-6 months, provided nothing major changes with a specific business. These should be useful guides for readers if they are considering buying or selling the stock. And third, I'm sharing the results of the process so that I can identify any potential mistakes or patterns that will allow me to improve the process in the future. Additionally, by sharing the results (which I hope will be good) I am promoting my usefulness as a stock analyst and portfolio strategist.

Next, I'll take you through my process for identifying the value in Dollar Tree.

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Dollar Tree are represented by the shaded dark green area. Over the course of the past 20 years, Dollar Tree has experienced negative EPS growth during five of those years. Three of those five years were only single-digit declines way back in 2001, 2003, and 2006. The largest EPS decline was -26% in 2015/16 after the Family Dollar purchase. This sort of decline isn't unusual after a big acquisition, and usually, I avoid using this sort of long-term analysis if there has been major M&A activity. But since Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are similar businesses and it has been over five years since the acquisition, I made an exception to my rule this time around because typically five years is enough time for negative consequences from M&A to reveal themselves. For the most part, Dollar Tree's earnings growth trend has been intact over the past two decades.

Another thing I found interesting about Dollar Tree's history is that it was able to grow earnings through the heart of the last recession. Given that there is a high probability the economic effects of COVID will linger for at least the next year or two, Dollar Tree could be a counter-cyclical (or at least less-cyclical) business. And while EPS fell -13% in 2019, analysts currently expect EPS to rise a little bit in 2020. It's pretty rare to find a stock like that which isn't trading at an astronomical premium right now.

For a low-to-moderately cyclical business like this one, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns, so the full-cycle approach using traditional methods is what I used for Dollar Tree (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged Dollar Tree as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, DLTR's blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph is 18.80, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.49. This implies that based on historical market sentiment this cycle, DLTR is almost fairly priced, and we should expect only a modest negative return from this metric over the next 10 years. If, over the course of the next 10-years, the current 18.80 P/E reverted to the average 18.49 P/E from the last cycle, it would produce a -0.45% CAGR.

(My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. When I bought DLTR in March, it had a P/E ratio of about 15.37, which would have produced a 10-year sentiment mean reversion CAGR expectation of about +1.87%, a little above my minimum threshold).

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The current earnings yield is about +5.17%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $5.17 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since the end of 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

We can actually see a pretty clear story about Dollar Tree's capital allocation in this chart. It was buying back stock in 2007 when times were good leading into the Great Recession. Then for about a year, during the heart of the recession, it stopped buying back shares, but soon resumed the buybacks about mid-2009. After that, for the next five years, most of its excess earnings were spent on share repurchases. Then, in 2015, the company issued some shares (but not an exorbitant amount) for the purchase of Family Dollar. Since then, shares outstanding have mostly been flat, while excess earnings have probably been used to pay down the debt associated with that purchase.

Let's take a look at my assumption just to make sure.

Data by YCharts

And that is kind of what we see here. First, total liabilities rose from the acquisition in 2015. Then, from 2015 to 2019, total liabilities fell from over $12 billion to $8 billion, so the company was likely paying down debt during these years. In 2019, it took a nearly $3-billion impairment charge related to the Family Dollar purchase and I think that likely explains the jump in liabilities around that time on the chart. This is why I usually wait until several years after major M&A before I get interested in a stock again. Hopefully, most of that previous over-enthusiasm for Family Dollar is reflected in the current numbers for the stock we see today.

Returning to the buybacks, Dollar Tree has bought back about 20% of the business over the course of this cycle when it was all said and done. I will back those buybacks out when making my earnings growth estimate. After taking into account the company's EPS cyclicality and buybacks, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +15.02% over the course of the last cycle, which is very good. It's probably a little optimistic to expect that sort of growth over the next cycle, but analysts are currently expecting 10% to 11% in 2021 and 2022, so it's not completely impossible the company could surprise to the upside, particularly if it grows during the current recession and doesn't make any more questionable acquisitions.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought DLTR's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $5.17 plus +15.02% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +15.02% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $220.86 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.25% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for DLTR, it will produce a -0.45% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +8.25% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +7.80% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, DLTR is in between 4% and 12%, and that makes it a 'Hold' at today's prices. If DLTR's price were to keep rising without a corresponding rise in earnings, it would cross the "Sell" threshold at about $118 per share, at which point I would consider putting a trailing stop in for the stock.

Conclusion

Currently, Dollar Tree is trading right around fair value using historical measures, while much of the market in COVID-resistant stocks are trading at much higher valuations. If the price were to fall below $71.00, then this stock would cross my 12% expected long-term return expectation and it would become a 'buy' again. During the March downturn the stock price bottomed under $61 per share, so it is not unthinkable we could see $71.00 again if the US recession drags on.

The biggest issue Dollar Tree has faced the past few years is its over-payment for Family Dollar. This dynamic is not unusual, and it's one of the reasons I typically avoid stocks with major M&A. However, I think most of the disappointment is over with regard to this issue, and, even though Dollar Tree will be carrying more debt this cycle than it did the previous cycle, interest rates are likely to be fairly low going forward and the company should continue to have a stable business even in the face of COVID and an extended recession.

